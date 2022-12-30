While Donald Trump has largely been absent from the campaign trail and instead hunkering down at his Florida club, his 2024 campaign operation has blasted reports of him being MIA as supposedly biased reporting meant to hurt Trump. But at least one ultra-MAGA voice is now asking the same question: One American News host Dan Ball wondered earlier this week why Trump has apparently disappeared. “Ever since the announcement of the run, and then that debacle with Kanye, and the dinner and everything else,” Ball said, “we haven’t seen him [Trump] much.” “At least as much as we used to, as far as being on a campaign trail,” he added. “In addition to doing multiple print, radio, and on-camera interviews, President Trump has released several policy videos since he announced his campaign,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Daily Beast on Saturday evening in response to Ball’s observation. “OAN has continued to be an outstanding outlet for President Trump to speak directly to Americans across the country, just like he did last week when he appeared on one of their shows.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO