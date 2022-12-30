Are fireworks allowed in Salem this year?

ALBANY, Ore. -- A chase that reportedly involved several law enforcement agencies ended near the Amtrak station in Albany after a suspect allegedly shot at a deputy. According to police communications, the incident began between 11 a.m. and Noon on January 2. A Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that he had been shot at, and several units responded to attempt to apprehend the suspected shooter, who seems to have fled the scene in a vehicle. Law Enforcement Officers from the BCSO, Oregon State Police, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Albany Police Department chased the subject from the area of Peoria Road and Highway 34, through Tangent on Highway 99, and finally ended at the Amtrak station in Albany just after Noon.
