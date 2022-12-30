ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Are fireworks allowed in Akron this year?

Ask Akron
Ask Akron
 4 days ago
Can any one confirm whether or not there will be fireworks this year? I’ve seen a lot of events but nothing definite about there being fireworks. Also where would be the best spot to go n check them out thanks.

