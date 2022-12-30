ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Are fireworks allowed in Spokane this year?

Ask Spokane
Ask Spokane
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bv3dP_0jyTx3Ig00
unsplash web image

Can any one confirm whether or not there will be fireworks this year? I’ve seen a lot of events but nothing definite about there being fireworks. Also where would be the best spot to go n check them out thanks.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared

SPOKANE, Wash. – Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. “Everything was broken, everything was just scattered torn off the walls,” Michelle Madera said. On Wednesday, Madera came home to a mess. “My TV was knocked down. My jewelry was gone through. My clothes were gone through. They took my fire boxes my safe boxes, my gun safe,” she said. It wasn’t just stuff that was stolen, her four husky puppies were taken right from their kennels. Thanks to social media, on Thursday they found Avalanche in Priest River. Tips came in that one pup was in St. Regis, Montana, but instead Madera had found only collars and leashes. And then most recently, her daughters dog, sunshine was found in superior, Montana. Her dog Cleo and her son’s dog Mr. Gold is still out there. “These people, they just dropped off my dogs at an underpass,” she said. The American Kennel Club cites out of around 2 million stolen dogs per year in the United States, few get found. Even fewer, have a threat attached. “They texted me saying stop looking that they were gone. And I responded that I wasn’t going to. I’m not going to give up looking for them,” she said. The alleged thief texted from a 907-area code, that’s in Alaska. Nonstop Local called but there was a message saying the number was not available. Madera did show other texts she got, including one sent right after they found Avalanche that said “Stop looking” and that they are watching her family. Even more strange one text read “Your belongs are in a box behind snows auto north Spokane better get them asap before someone helps themselves.” A friend went and actually did find a box with some of Madera’s things there. “It was only just a few things,” she said. With two kids, struggling to understand why this has happened… “They’re having nightmares that a bad guy is going to come in,” she said. She just wants her family to feel safe again. “I can’t fricking sleep. I can’t sleep. I hear everything in my house right now. I don’t feel safe and it’s frusterating,” she said. And her puppies returned. “I just want my dogs back. I don’t even care about all my other stuff that can be replaced. I just want my puppies back,” she said. Madera said safety is just too important so she’s choosing to move her family. They did contact crime check, but have not heard back yet on what will happen with that threat. This is a good reminder to microchip your pup in case they do go missing, it will be easier to find them.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Ozzie Knezovich reflects on time as Spokane County Sheriff

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After almost 17 years serving as Spokane County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich will be moving on to Wyoming to pursue new opportunities. Knezovich was appointed as Spokane County Sheriff in 2006. Prior to his time as sheriff, he also served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, property crimes detective, SWAT team operator, SWAT team supervisor, patrol supervisor and training supervisor with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Idaho State Journal

BAPTISM OF ICE: Hundreds take part in the Polar Bear Plunge

The excitement was building as a crowd of hundreds hugged their arms together, half naked, on the gravelly shore of Sanders Beach in Coeur d’Alene on New Year’s Day morning. A slow drum beat underneath the sound of the anxious crowd. Children made sporadic leaps into the freezing water as the rest of the crowd waited. Low clouds hung over the snowy hills across the water. When the clock struck...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

2022: Heartbreak, growth and community

From hundreds of stories published by The Daily Bee in 2022, newsroom staff carved out a list of the top issues, challenges and events that Daily Bee reporters covered over the past 12 months. Moscow murders. The community continues to mourn the loss of four University of Idaho students who...
MOSCOW, ID
inlander.com

I Saw You

"I WILL HONOR CHRISTMAS IN MY HEART...." "I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future. The Spirits of all Three shall strive within me." A personal thank you of deep gratitude to the kindly old woman with a magical bird who when I was counting my last few dollars for Christmas at the check out line paid for my gifts for Christmas for my family and handed me the change from the 100 dollar bill. It was the most moving kindness I have seen in years. Merry Christmas and Thank you. I promised to light you a Candle at Church and I will at St. Als at Gonzaga. Sending love.
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

Who should I call for fixing my floor in Spokane?

Hi friends, i was looking for some advice. I have been living in these apartments since April 2020 an our tiles cracked this year in June. They had previously broken off sometime in 2021 and were repaired by the apartments, but since the new incident, they have repeatedly stated that they will speak with the manager. This has been going on since then, and it is not being addressed. I'm not sure if there's anything I can do about the apartments. Could you please tell me if there is anyome I can call for help?
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane woman says pothole could cost her nearly $1,000

SPOKANE, Wash. – By 1 p.m. on Dec. 28, the City of Spokane had already received 80 calls reporting potholes, according to city spokesperson Kirsten Davis. Davis said there are two vehicles spending 15-30 minutes filling potholes before moving to the next, but this pothole season is just getting started. The more the weather fluctuates, the more potholes are created.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane couple accused of stealing trailer arrested in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police officers arrested two people from Spokane who are accused of stealing a trailer and possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine. The Lewiston Police Department was notified of a missing 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer on Sunday. An ISP trooper was patrolling near Lewiston Hill on US 95 and saw the trailer being pulled by an unlicensed GMC Sierra....
LEWISTON, ID
Ask Spokane

Ask Spokane

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
701
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Everything about Spokane

Comments / 0

Community Policy