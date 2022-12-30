Read full article on original website
State Parks officials won’t discuss Whatcom arrest for assault, apparent vandalism
Warrant issued, but Parks spokesperson won’t say why man is jailed.
Islands Sounder
Top stories of 2022 | Part two
At the end of the year, we take a look at the biggest headlines of the past 12 months. Watch for part two in next week’s edition. We chose the top stories from our most-read online articles and events we feel impacted our communities. This is part two. 9....
whatcom-news.com
3 crashes on I-5 south of Bellingham leave 1 dead and 1 charged with DUI
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a single motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 south of the Old Fairhaven Parkway interchange about 6:05pm on Saturday, December 31st. Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported via a press memo that a 49-year-old Marysville man was...
Motorcyclist dies Saturday evening after wreck on I5 in Whatcom County
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
New details after man allegedly blows up car inside Everett Fred Meyer
A 56-year-old Olympia man has been charged with first-degree arson and first-degree malicious mischief after he allegedly drove a car through the front of an Everett Fred Meyer. Everett Police report the incident began when an officer was alerted to a nuisance at the Fred Meyer at 8530 Evergreen Way...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Everett
Everett police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 7100 block of Evergreen Way just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a car hitting a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was a man in his...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Find Felon With Guns, Counterfeit $100.00 Bills And Fentanyl In North Everett
Last week, our Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) completed a follow-up investigation into a robbery incident which occurred in the 1300 block of Lombard Ave. They gathered information that led to probable cause for a male who also had an active DOC warrant as well as information regarding the suspect vehicle. A few days later, VCRU observed the male leaving the original incident location in the suspect vehicle and he was driving with a suspended license.
myeverettnews.com
Driver Rescued After Driving Off I-5 East Marine View Drive Off-Ramp
Everett Firefighters had to do a low angle rope rescue to bring the driver up an embankment after their vehicle crashed through the guardrail at the base of the East Marine View Drive Off-Ramp from Northbound I-5 Saturday night. The crash happened shortly after 5:30 PM where witnesses said the...
Marysville man sentenced in death of a woman on I-5 shoulder
A 28-year-old Everett man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for the death of a woman on the side of Interstate 5. The Everett Herald reports that Dakotah Allett was sentenced in a plea agreement of driving “with disregard for the safety of others.”. Jane Costello,...
whatcom-news.com
Nooksack River levee breached during recent flooding event, repairs to begin today (Sat.)
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County has requested assistance from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, (USACE) to repair a breached levee south of Slater Road. According to a press release from USACE, “Officials suspect the breach was caused by a combination of the heavy rain, snow melt, king tides and ice jams that led to the river overtopping the levee.”
Electric vehicle owners in Bellingham will now have to pay to charge
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The City of Bellingham is expanding the number of electric vehicle charging stations, but officials say drivers will pay to get charged. Bellingham resident Barb Schickler is one of nearly 67,000 electric car owners in Washington, according to the Department of Energy. "I love my electric...
Christmas thief missed some of the most valuable items in Bellingham thrift store burglary
Storage room ransacked with thief taking anything that looked valuable.
COVID cases increasing in Whatcom, and it could get worse
Whatcom health officials seeing a “tridemic” roller-coaster respiratory illnesses rise through the holidays.
This is what members will find at the new Bellingham Costco car wash
The site was under construction in the summer of 2022.
How much will Washington's new minimum wage impact the economy?
ANACORTES, Wash. — On Jan. 1, Washington's minimum wage will jump to $15.74 an hour. The $1.25 increase makes it the highest in the nation. Waitress Kaisha Paul works to support her family of three at Anacortes' Rockfish Grill. She's grateful for her pending pay raise but knows it won't go too far.
