ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Islands Sounder

Top stories of 2022 | Part two

At the end of the year, we take a look at the biggest headlines of the past 12 months. Watch for part two in next week’s edition. We chose the top stories from our most-read online articles and events we feel impacted our communities. This is part two. 9....
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

3 crashes on I-5 south of Bellingham leave 1 dead and 1 charged with DUI

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a single motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 south of the Old Fairhaven Parkway interchange about 6:05pm on Saturday, December 31st. Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported via a press memo that a 49-year-old Marysville man was...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Everett

Everett police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 7100 block of Evergreen Way just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a car hitting a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was a man in his...
EVERETT, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Police Find Felon With Guns, Counterfeit $100.00 Bills And Fentanyl In North Everett

Last week, our Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) completed a follow-up investigation into a robbery incident which occurred in the 1300 block of Lombard Ave. They gathered information that led to probable cause for a male who also had an active DOC warrant as well as information regarding the suspect vehicle. A few days later, VCRU observed the male leaving the original incident location in the suspect vehicle and he was driving with a suspended license.
EVERETT, WA
myeverettnews.com

Driver Rescued After Driving Off I-5 East Marine View Drive Off-Ramp

Everett Firefighters had to do a low angle rope rescue to bring the driver up an embankment after their vehicle crashed through the guardrail at the base of the East Marine View Drive Off-Ramp from Northbound I-5 Saturday night. The crash happened shortly after 5:30 PM where witnesses said the...
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

Nooksack River levee breached during recent flooding event, repairs to begin today (Sat.)

FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County has requested assistance from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, (USACE) to repair a breached levee south of Slater Road. According to a press release from USACE, “Officials suspect the breach was caused by a combination of the heavy rain, snow melt, king tides and ice jams that led to the river overtopping the levee.”
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy