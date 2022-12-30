ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRGB

New Year brings new laws to NYS

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — A new year brings new laws to New York state come 2023. Of those laws is providing better quality care to nursing home patients with mandated staff to patient ratios. Nursing home facilities are to staff every 3.5 hours per resident per day. But...
13 WHAM

In address, Hochul lists affordability, gun crime, tackling outmigration as priorities

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D- NY) kicked off the new year with an historic inauguration. Dressed all in white, Hochul was welcomed by applause in Albany as the state's first-elected woman Governor. The ceremony happened in a packed room at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. A slew of Democrats took the oath of office ahead of Hochul in a New Year's Day mega-ceremony.
ALBANY, NY
Gothamist

New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1

New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
NEW YORK STATE
yonkerstimes.com

Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”

Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Gothamist

NY lawmakers get $32,000 pay hike after Hochul signs bill

Members of the New York Assembly debate legislation to approve a legislative pay raise during a special legislative session in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Just in time for Christmas, New York legislators are set to give themselves a holiday gift: a pay raise that would make them the nation's best-paid state lawmakers The Democratic governor signed the legislative pay-raise bill into law just before the calendar flipped to 2023. [ more › ]
CALIFORNIA STATE
rocklanddaily.com

The Ban on Guns in New York Places of Worship Deemed Unconstitutional

Last Thursday, Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. of the Western District of New York ruled New York's ban on carrying firearms inside places of worship violates the Second Amendment, but he still placed the ruling on hold while the State appeals. Pastor Michael Spencer and his congregation in western New...
NEW YORK STATE
WNYT

New NYS law bans PFAS in clothing

ALBANY — The day before the new year, the ban on PFAS in food packaging materials went into effect in New York. New York and California are now the first two states to ban PFAS in clothing. “They’re put there to make them stain-resistant or water-resistant, but unfortunately, they...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

New laws set to take effect in New York for 2023

10 new laws are set to go into effect in 2023 in New York, with 5 of them set to take effect on January 1st. The New York Textile Act aims to accelerate the expansion of the animal and plant fiber growing, processing, and textile manufacturing industry in New York; by expanding farm recognition awards, training for small business, and expanding the excelsior program to include these jobs.
NEW YORK STATE
wwnytv.com

New state laws go into effect Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New Year’s Day means new laws in New York. They range from a minimum wage increase to new regulations for telemarketers. Starting next year, telemarketers are required to give customers the option to be added to “Do Not Call” lists immediately after stating their name and company.

