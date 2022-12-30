Read full article on original website
Related
KCSO deputy, family picking up the pieces after house fire
A Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy is having to rebuild after losing everything when his house was engulfed in flames on New Year's Eve.
WATE
KPD: Welfare check turns into standoff
Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon. Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon. The Seven – WATE 6 News. 0:00...
Knoxville church damaged by water line break on Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2015, a Knoxville church in a predominately Black community was damaged in a fire that was deliberately set. As they've continually tried to rebuild since then, the College Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church has suffered damage again. A water line broke inside the building on Christmas,...
wvlt.tv
Officer-involved shooting under investigation
Your headlines from (insert date) in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Fire in Sevierville, Rice King robbery latest, TDOT resumes construction. Whitley Rae Fatheree was born just a few hours after midnight. Sevierville home ‘severely’ damaged after New Year’s Eve fire. Updated: 17 hours ago. Sevierville Fire...
wvlt.tv
Man arrested for dumping puppies, Morgan County sheriff says
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Monday after the Morgan County sheriff asked for the community’s help in “a severe animal cruelty case.”. MoCo Mutts Rescue Center officials initially asked for the community’s help to find the people responsible for throwing six puppies off a bridge. The incident happened in the Burrville Community around Christmas day, and only one puppy survived.
WATE
Man dead after falling into Cherokee Lake
A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. The Seven – WATE 6 News. 0:00 3 shot at overnight rap concert...
WATE
Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect. According to the Knox...
wvlt.tv
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
Your headlines from (insert date) in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Fire in Sevierville, Rice King robbery latest, TDOT resumes construction. Whitley Rae Fatheree was born just a few hours after midnight. Sevierville home ‘severely’ damaged after New Year’s Eve fire. Updated: 11 hours ago. Sevierville Fire...
2 bystanders rescue teen who fell through icy pond in Claiborne County
A male teen was rescued after he fell through the ice in a pond at Woodlake Golf Course, according to Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
Sevierville home ‘severely’ damaged after New Year’s Eve fire
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A home is severely damaged after a fire on New Year’s Eve, according to Sevierville Fire Department officials. At around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, SFD and Pigeon Forge Fire Department crews were sent to a home off of Broadview Drive for a fire. When crews...
WATE
First baby of the new year
A Knoxville couple had their new year start by having a baby at the start of 2023. A Knoxville couple had their new year start by having a baby at the start of 2023. 0:00 3 shot at overnight rap concert 2:21 KPD: Standoff ends peacefully 3:00 Two golfers save teen from frozen pond 4:08 Knox County deputy picking up the pieces 5:29 Flu cases dropping 7:00 Mail-order abortion drugs banned 7:31 Recycle broken holiday lights.
BCSO: Woman arrested after threatening to release dog on deputies Thursday
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County woman is facing assault charges after deputies said she threatened to release a large dog while speaking with them on Thursday. According to the report from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the parents of a 35-year-old man called deputies saying they were on their way to pick up their son after they said Jessie Jennings, 34, was acting belligerent and intoxicated.
3 injured in shooting at Knoxville rap concert
A rap concert in Knoxville ended in violence after three people were shot according to the Knoxville Police Department.
TIMELINE: Knox County 2022 fatal shootings
WATE 6 compiled a list of stories that were reported in the 2022 fatal shootings in Knox County.
1450wlaf.com
Owens dies following Nov. crash
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Doris Ann Owens has died following her collision involving a vehicle and a deer around daybreak on Nov. 30. On Sunday, Owens died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened along the four lane between Elkins and Dog Creek Roads. She was flown from the scene to a Knoxville hospital on the morning of Wed., Nov. 30, after the 8:15am collision.
fox13memphis.com
Police: Comment about employee’s wife at Tennessee Waffle House leads to confrontation
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A man’s comment about the appearance of a Tennessee Waffle House employee’s wife led to the customer flashing a gun, authorities said. Ronald Wayne Darr, 55, of Englewood, was charged with aggravated assault, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Madisonville...
KCSO: Investigation underway for attempted robbery on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an attempted robbery at the Rice King Restaurant on Kingston Pike, according to KCSO. The suspect has been transported for medical care and the victim is transporting himself to the hospital. Many customers within the restaurant...
WATE
Psychologist dispels myths about suicide
Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. The Seven – WATE 6 News. 0:00 3 shot at overnight rap concert 2:21 KPD: Standoff ends peacefully 3:00 Two golfers...
indherald.com
OPD arrests seven in week between Christmas and New Year’s Day
Oneida Police Department officers made a total of seven arrests during the Christmas-to-New Year’s Day period, including:. • Christopher R. Byrd, 41, of West 3rd Avenue, was charged with domestic assault on Jan. 1, after allegedly striking his wife during an argument. Police were summoned to the area of Alberta Street after motorists saw a woman walking along the highway. When officers located her, she allegedly had a swollen eye and lip, and told officers that she and her husband had gotten into a fight as they returned home from a bar.
1450wlaf.com
New hours of operation at Terry’s Pharmacy begin today at 8am
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – When Terry’s Pharmacy, La Follette and Jacksboro, reopens today after the holiday, it will have new hours of operation. Beginning, Tuesday, January 3, Terry’s Pharmacy has new hours Monday-Friday from 8am-6pm and Saturday 9am-1pm. Questions? Please call 423-562-4928. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/03/2023-6AM)
Comments / 0