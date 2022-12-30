ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

WATE

KPD: Welfare check turns into standoff

Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville church damaged by water line break on Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2015, a Knoxville church in a predominately Black community was damaged in a fire that was deliberately set. As they've continually tried to rebuild since then, the College Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church has suffered damage again. A water line broke inside the building on Christmas,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Officer-involved shooting under investigation

Your headlines from (insert date) in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Fire in Sevierville, Rice King robbery latest, TDOT resumes construction. Whitley Rae Fatheree was born just a few hours after midnight. Sevierville home ‘severely’ damaged after New Year’s Eve fire. Updated: 17 hours ago. Sevierville Fire...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested for dumping puppies, Morgan County sheriff says

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Monday after the Morgan County sheriff asked for the community’s help in “a severe animal cruelty case.”. MoCo Mutts Rescue Center officials initially asked for the community’s help to find the people responsible for throwing six puppies off a bridge. The incident happened in the Burrville Community around Christmas day, and only one puppy survived.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Man dead after falling into Cherokee Lake

A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell's Ridge Access Area Saturday morning.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect. According to the Knox...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

First baby of the new year

A Knoxville couple had their new year start by having a baby at the start of 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

BCSO: Woman arrested after threatening to release dog on deputies Thursday

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County woman is facing assault charges after deputies said she threatened to release a large dog while speaking with them on Thursday. According to the report from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the parents of a 35-year-old man called deputies saying they were on their way to pick up their son after they said Jessie Jennings, 34, was acting belligerent and intoxicated.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Owens dies following Nov. crash

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Doris Ann Owens has died following her collision involving a vehicle and a deer around daybreak on Nov. 30. On Sunday, Owens died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened along the four lane between Elkins and Dog Creek Roads. She was flown from the scene to a Knoxville hospital on the morning of Wed., Nov. 30, after the 8:15am collision.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Psychologist dispels myths about suicide

Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide.
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

OPD arrests seven in week between Christmas and New Year’s Day

Oneida Police Department officers made a total of seven arrests during the Christmas-to-New Year’s Day period, including:. • Christopher R. Byrd, 41, of West 3rd Avenue, was charged with domestic assault on Jan. 1, after allegedly striking his wife during an argument. Police were summoned to the area of Alberta Street after motorists saw a woman walking along the highway. When officers located her, she allegedly had a swollen eye and lip, and told officers that she and her husband had gotten into a fight as they returned home from a bar.
ONEIDA, TN
1450wlaf.com

New hours of operation at Terry’s Pharmacy begin today at 8am

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – When Terry’s Pharmacy, La Follette and Jacksboro, reopens today after the holiday, it will have new hours of operation. Beginning, Tuesday, January 3, Terry’s Pharmacy has new hours Monday-Friday from 8am-6pm and Saturday 9am-1pm. Questions? Please call 423-562-4928. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/03/2023-6AM)
LAFOLLETTE, TN

