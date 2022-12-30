ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

mynbc5.com

Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
VERMONT STATE
New York Post

Mayor Adams, now is the time to transform NYC — before even more New Yorkers flee

Mayor Adams, as your administration’s second year begins, I have an irrational desire to give you advice. I know advice is annoying; it comes across as criticism, and it’s easy to lob from the cheap seats. But I wouldn’t bother if I didn’t believe in your potential to be a transformational mayor. Nothing can prepare you for becoming New York City’s chief executive. It takes time to get your legs under you in what is reliably a tough freshman year — but you’ve handled it with diligence and aplomb. You now are in a stronger, smarter, more confident position to make...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
waer.org

How the state's minimum wage bump to $14.20 is hitting businesses

Entry-level workers will now be guaranteed $14.20 per hour, as the final stage of New York's tiered minimum wage increase plan takes effect Sunday. Meanwhile, tipped workers in Central New York will earn around $9 per hour. But Daniel Burchill, the general manager of B'Ville Diner in Baldwinsville, said paying...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
newjerseylocalnews.com

Some Lawmakers Are Unhappy With Hochul’s Plan to Raise the Minimum Wage to $15.00, and They Want to Raise It to $21.00.

Kathy Hochul, the governor, is making some important announcements that will help many people. Million-dollar funding proposals to address water pollution have been discussed on occasion. Not only that, but new opportunities for participation in various programs occasionally arise. Household Energy Services in New York State is one such program....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

12,000 New York City Hospital Nurses Prepare to Strike

Some 12,000 New York City nurses are preparing to strike this month at seven local hospitals unless negotiators reach an agreement in ongoing contract talks. Nurses delivered 10-day strike notices at facilities this weekend as hospital executives failed to settle the contracts, which may mean that nurses in the city will go on strike beginning Jan. 9.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nurses at 7 New York City hospitals set strike date

NEW YORK -- It's official. Thousands of city nurses say they will walk off the job in one week.The move will impact at least seven private hospitals that have been in tense negotiations with the nurse's union for months. Their contract expired on Saturday night.They wanted a fair contract, but by New Year's Day they say they didn't get it, so 12,000 nurses across the five boroughs are turning to what they believe is their last resort -- going on strike on Jan. 9."From the beginning of our contract negotiations, our employers also was aware that there's a deadline," said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1

New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
NEW YORK STATE
The Hill

As pandemic wanes, subway cars remain half-empty

This week, New York subway officials grabbed a woman passing the turnstiles at the 161st St.-Yankee Stadium station and announced she had won a prize for being their billionth passenger of 2022.   That sounds like a lot of passengers, until you consider that the New York City Subway carried 1.7 billion riders in pre-pandemic 2019. …
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

New laws set to take effect in New York for 2023

10 new laws are set to go into effect in 2023 in New York, with 5 of them set to take effect on January 1st. The New York Textile Act aims to accelerate the expansion of the animal and plant fiber growing, processing, and textile manufacturing industry in New York; by expanding farm recognition awards, training for small business, and expanding the excelsior program to include these jobs.
NEW YORK STATE
Gothamist

Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.

While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

