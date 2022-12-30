NEW YORK -- It's official. Thousands of city nurses say they will walk off the job in one week.The move will impact at least seven private hospitals that have been in tense negotiations with the nurse's union for months. Their contract expired on Saturday night.They wanted a fair contract, but by New Year's Day they say they didn't get it, so 12,000 nurses across the five boroughs are turning to what they believe is their last resort -- going on strike on Jan. 9."From the beginning of our contract negotiations, our employers also was aware that there's a deadline," said...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO