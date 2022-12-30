ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties

A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
Local Gang Member Is Out Of Jail Following Two Arrests In Five Days

Twice in five days, a local gang member is out of jail on bond following arrests on weapons and drug charges. The afternoon of December 28, 23 year old Tyree Ballom of Bryan was charged by Bryan police with being a gang member in possession of a handgun and possessing oxycodone and marijuana.
Police arrest driver on DWI charge after Greens Prairie Rd crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a driver Friday morning following a rollover crash involving another vehicle in College Station. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greens Prairie Road near Castlegate Drive. Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when...
BRYAN MAN IN CUSTODY AFTER DEPUTY, POLICE OFFICER SHOT

A Bryan man accused of shooting two Brazos County law enforcement officials was taken into custody this (Friday) afternoon after a manhunt involving numerous agencies. 44-year-old Joshua Ryan Herrin was apprehended in the area of Mumford-Benchley Road in southern Robertson County. Herrin was spotted around noon in an orange 2004...
Milam County Sheriff’s Office warns community of phone scams

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -The Milam County Sheriff’s Office says it’s scam season and they want the community to remain vigilant of the specific details of phone scams recently reported. They say if someone calls you claiming to be from the Milam County Sheriff’s “department” instead of the...
Fourth suspect arrested in connection to shots fired at Milam County deputy

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fourth person has been charged with the attempted shooting of Milam County Deputy Keith Beasley earlier this month during a traffic stop. 33-year-old Russell Whitley was booked into the Milam County jail Wednesday on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and engaging in organized criminal activity.
CITY OF NAVASOTA WARNING OF EMAIL SCAM INVOLVING POLICE CHIEF IMPERSONATOR

The City of Navasota is cautioning the public about an email impersonation scam. The city says the scam involves someone posing as the Navasota police chief or falsely claiming to represent the City of Navasota or Navasota Police Department. The scammer, using the email address policechiefmichaelmize@gmail.com, asks the recipient to...
One person dead in Burleson County crash

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS confirmed with KBTX one person has died in a crash on Highway 60 in Burleson County. DPS said two vehicles were involved. Sources tell KBTX Highway 60 eastbound is closed just west of FM 3058. We are still working to gather more information.
One dead, one hospitalized in one-vehicle crash

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old from College Station died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Texas DPS Troopers are investigating the crash which happened around 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Rd. Troopers say a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and drove off the road through a barbed wire fence and into a tree.
More Holiday Break Arrests

For the third time this year, a Bryan man is arrested for driving with an invalid license. Online court records state that six weeks ago, 42 year old Christopher James Ramirez pleaded guilty to illegal driving last March and last July. On Tuesday, a SUV driven by Ramirez was stopped by a Texas A&M police (UPD) officer for having an outdated vehicle registration. According to the UPD arrest report, Ramirez told the officer his license was suspended and that he had no insurance on the vehicle. Ramirez is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond. Online court records show he is serving five years probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2. The discovery was made on December 19th. It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at...
FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

Four people were arrested in two separate incidents Tuesday on Drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 1:10, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 East, North Frontage Road for driving the wrong way. Contact was made with the driver, Joshua Bryan, 51 of Brenham, and passenger, Lakrisitia Rodriguez, 41 of Brenham. Cpl. Ha contacted Constable Greg Rolling for K-9 and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Officers located Marijuana and Methamphetamines. Bryan and Rodriguez were both taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Suspects in Credit Card Abuse Case

THE WOODLANDS, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the two female suspects pictured below in connection with theft of debit/credit cards and personal identifying information. On December 14, 2022, the suspects entered a local business in the 18000 block of Interstate 45 in The Woodlands, Texas, posing as customers. One […]
Convicted Texas murderer blames comedian Jeff Ross for death sentence, asks Supreme Court to consider appeal in case

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether or not to take up a Texas case that argues footage captured in a jail was unfairly shown to jurors who gave out a death sentence. The footage was from Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live at Brazos County Jail. One of the inmates in the special was Gabriel Hall, who was convicted of murdering Edwin Shaar and stabbing his wife, Linda Shaar in 2015. While Hall was being held in Brazos County Jail, Ross filmed the special where he interviewed inmates, including Hall. The jury sentenced Hall to death after prosecutors played footage from the special during the sentencing stage that showed Hall joking about crime and murder.
