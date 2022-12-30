ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
BUFFALO, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Nebraska Power Companies Track Weather

With winter weather crossing Nebraska, electric utility companies have been monitoring their systems, and some power crews have been out this morning doing some restoration work. That includes Omaha Public Power District crews in the City of Omaha and Nebraska Public Power District crews in Plattsmouth. NPPD reports ice accumulation...
OMAHA, NE
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Announces Launch of State Lands Kiosk Survey

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced the release of the new DEC Kiosk Survey seeking public input on informational kiosk signage on DEC properties. Feedback received will help inform DEC improvements to informational kiosk signage throughout the state. "DEC is encouraging New Yorkers...
Remaining McDonald’s along New York State Thruway closing

NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced on December 21 that there will be upcoming changes that will impact 11 service area along the New York State Thruway. These changes will begin January 1, 2023. Although changes are being made to 11 more...
Great Sacandaga campground approved

The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
MAYFIELD, NY
Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today

"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.

