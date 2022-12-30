ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

UK sets new record for turbine power generation after period of low wind

Britain has set a new record for wind generation as power from onshore and offshore turbines helped boost clean energy supplies late last year. National Grid’s electricity system operator (ESO), which handles Great Britain’s grid, said that a new record for wind generation was set on 30 December, when 20.91 gigawatts (GW) were produced by turbines.

