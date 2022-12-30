Read full article on original website
New Zealand couple's alpaca might be world's oldest at 25
The New Zealand owners of an elderly alpaca said the animal might be the oldest in the world at age 25.
Cristiano Ronaldo on Al-Nassr Signing: ‘My Work in Europe Is Done’
The 37-year-old forward officially inked a blockbuster deal with the Saudi Arabian club last week.
UK sets new record for turbine power generation after period of low wind
Britain has set a new record for wind generation as power from onshore and offshore turbines helped boost clean energy supplies late last year. National Grid’s electricity system operator (ESO), which handles Great Britain’s grid, said that a new record for wind generation was set on 30 December, when 20.91 gigawatts (GW) were produced by turbines.
