Related
wcbi.com
Three children missing from Pontotoc County found safe
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (WCBI) – Here is an update to a story we have been following. Three children who were reported missing in Pontotoc County have been located safe in Missouri. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Hazelie Payne, Eden Payne, and Willow Payne...
55-year-old local woman struck, killed by vehicle in Sheffield
The Sheffield Police Department confirmed that 55-year-old Francis Sharon Kuykendall of Sheffield died after being taken to Helen Keller Hospital from the scene.
Endangered child alert issued for three Mississippi children
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne of Belden, MS, in Pontotoc County. Hazelie G Payne is described as a white female, four feet tall, weighing eighty-five pounds, with brown eyes and...
wtva.com
Verona bank robbery suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Tupelo
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. Officers responded to the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Friday after someone reported the holdup. Chief Marsenio Nunn says rangers on the Natchez Trace...
wcbi.com
MDOT shares road construction plans for upcoming year
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – MDOT shared several road construction projects happening throughout the year. One of those included an overlay project on State Route 25 in Itawamba and Monroe Counties. It is a $6.5 million project to overlay the roadway from State Route 6 in Monroe County to Interstate 22...
Shoals man convicted of stabbing man 14 times up for parole
In November 2005, Allen Jerome Hankins died after being stabbed 14 times during a fight with a neighbor at the Colbert Square Apartments in Sheffield.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi women on felony drug charges
A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Mississippi women on felony drug charges. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that on Dec. 28, LCSD deputies and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet truck driven by Julia Ann Ray, 24, of Tupelo, in the Verona area of Lee County.
wtva.com
One wounded, one sought in Verona shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Verona police are investigating a Friday evening shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Super C convenience store on Raymond Avenue at Eighth Street. Police Chief Marsenio Nunn says the shooting victim was in...
wcbi.com
Lee County Coroner identifies victim in fatal car crash Tuesday morning
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Tupelo car crash has been identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 37-year-old Shoshuna Wesco, of Houston, died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, yesterday morning. Wesco was driving one of the vehicles involved.
Three-vehicle wreck on rural Mississippi highway leaves one woman dead
A three-vehicle wreck on a stretch of rural Mississippi highway left a 37-year-old woman dead. WTVA reports that the accident occurred Tuesday morning in Lee County on Mississippi Highway 178 near County Road 1310. Officials from the Lee County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death, but did not release the identity...
WAFF
Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public
CLOVERDALE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are searching for a Florence man, Bradley Lard, who disappeared almost four years ago. Now, after receiving new tips from the public, investigators may be one step closer to finding him. Cadaver dogs and deputies searched the Cloverdale area, and an undisclosed second location on...
wcbi.com
Pontotoc robbery suspect yet to be found
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI)- A robbery suspect in Pontotoc has yet to be found and the Pontotoc Police Department needs your help in the investigation. Images show the suspect inside the Treasure Loans on West Reynolds street in Pontotoc. Police say around 1:45 Friday afternoon, the suspect pulled out a handgun...
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County School System closes schools Tuesday due to severe weather risk
The Lauderdale County School System has closed schools Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. All after-school and extracurricular activities are cancelled Tuesday, too. According to a new schedule released by the system, students in Group A will return Wednesday, students in Group B will return Thursday, and all students will return Friday.
wcbi.com
One woman dies in car crash Tuesday morning in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Tupelo this morning. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said a 37-year-old woman died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, at about 10 a.m. The victim was driving one of the...
mississippifreepress.org
Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab
Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
wtva.com
Home is total loss after morning house fire in Prentiss County
Everyone got out safely after a home burned early Wednesday. Total Loss - Morning fire destroys man's childhood home. An early morning house fire broke out Wednesday on County Road 7000.
Officials: Magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook parts of North Mississippi on Christmas Eve
For some residents in North Mississippi, the ground shook like a bowl full of jelly and Santa Claus had not yet even paid a visit Christmas Eve night. The United States Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 earthquake struck approximately 3.1 miles from Booneville and about 30 miles from Corinth.
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons
Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
