Belmont, MS

wcbi.com

Three children missing from Pontotoc County found safe

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (WCBI) – Here is an update to a story we have been following. Three children who were reported missing in Pontotoc County have been located safe in Missouri. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Hazelie Payne, Eden Payne, and Willow Payne...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Verona bank robbery suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Tupelo

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. Officers responded to the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Friday after someone reported the holdup. Chief Marsenio Nunn says rangers on the Natchez Trace...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

MDOT shares road construction plans for upcoming year

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – MDOT shared several road construction projects happening throughout the year. One of those included an overlay project on State Route 25 in Itawamba and Monroe Counties. It is a $6.5 million project to overlay the roadway from State Route 6 in Monroe County to Interstate 22...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

One wounded, one sought in Verona shooting

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Verona police are investigating a Friday evening shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Super C convenience store on Raymond Avenue at Eighth Street. Police Chief Marsenio Nunn says the shooting victim was in...
VERONA, MS
wcbi.com

Lee County Coroner identifies victim in fatal car crash Tuesday morning

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Tupelo car crash has been identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 37-year-old Shoshuna Wesco, of Houston, died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, yesterday morning. Wesco was driving one of the vehicles involved.
TUPELO, MS
WAFF

Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public

CLOVERDALE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are searching for a Florence man, Bradley Lard, who disappeared almost four years ago. Now, after receiving new tips from the public, investigators may be one step closer to finding him. Cadaver dogs and deputies searched the Cloverdale area, and an undisclosed second location on...
FLORENCE, AL
wcbi.com

Pontotoc robbery suspect yet to be found

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI)- A robbery suspect in Pontotoc has yet to be found and the Pontotoc Police Department needs your help in the investigation. Images show the suspect inside the Treasure Loans on West Reynolds street in Pontotoc. Police say around 1:45 Friday afternoon, the suspect pulled out a handgun...
PONTOTOC, MS
wcbi.com

One woman dies in car crash Tuesday morning in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Tupelo this morning. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said a 37-year-old woman died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, at about 10 a.m. The victim was driving one of the...
TUPELO, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab

Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
CORINTH, MS
April Killian

Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons

Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
ALABAMA STATE

