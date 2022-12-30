Read full article on original website
niceville.com
Okaloosa man sentenced for drug trafficking, firearm offenses
FLORIDA – An Okaloosa County man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO), Kendall Ivan...
ssrnews.com
Holley Man Booked for More than 71 Grams of Fentanyl
The day after two people died from Fentanyl overdoses at Rebecca’s Hollow Mobile Home Park in Holley, a Holley man was jailed after Santa Rosa deputies discovered more than 71 grams of Fentanyl during a traffic stop. To put the amount of Fentanyl deputies found into perspective, 2 milligrams...
niceville.com
Pensacola career offender sentenced to 30 years in prison
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for offenses related to drug trafficking and firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO),...
WEAR
Deputies: No evidence suggesting Pace wife acted in self-defense in fatal shooting
PACE, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says there is no evidence suggesting a woman acted in self-defense in the fatal shooting of her husband in Pace. The shooting happened early Sunday morning at a Pace home in the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle. Chloe Davidson, 32, reportedly...
Florida man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for receiving kilos of cocaine in the mail
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine after the U.S. Postal Service found multiple packages shipped from Puerto Rico, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida. Kendall Ivan Brown, 41, pleaded guilty […]
Northwest Florida DUI numbers double for NYE 2023
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol released raw data numbers to WKRG News 5 on DUI arrests in Northwest Florida during the New Years’ Eve Holiday Weekend. The numbers by county represent Thursday afternoon through Monday morning arrests. 2022/2023 – 11 arrests Compared to the previous years, the FHP arrests doubled. The report shows […]
Man shot, killed in Santa Rosa County domestic dispute identified as suspect’s husband: Sheriff
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was shot and killed on Sunday morning was the husband of Chloe Colleen Davidson who was arrested. Doug Davidson, 33, was shot and killed at around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Chloe Davidson is charged with first-degree felony […]
Domestic disturbance turns deadly in Santa Rosa County: SRCSO
CORRECTION: The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office clarified an earlier news release. Chloe Collen Davidson was arrested and charged with first-degree felony homicide and second-degree felony weapons offenses. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead and a woman is in custody after a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 killed in Pace shooting after domestic disturbance
PACE, Fl. (WALA) - A man has died after a shooting in Pace, Fl according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they responded to a call regarding a shooting at approximately 1:40 a.m. at the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle this morning. Deputies said they located...
WEAR
Family identifies victim in Pace homicide as 33-year-old man
PACE, Fla. -- Family identifies the man shot and killed in Sunday's domestic violence incident in Pace as 33-year-old Doug Davidson Jr. The fatal shooting happened early Sunday morning at a Pace home in the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle. His wife -- 32-year-old Chloe Davidson -- is charged with...
navarrenewspaper.com
HOMICIDE IN PACE
Today, 1/1/ 2023, at approximately 1:40 AM Santa Rosa County Sheriff‘s Deputies responded to a reported shooting at the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle in Pace. Upon arrival, our deputies located a male victim and performed medical aid until EMS arrived on scene. Shortly thereafter, paramedics pronounce the male victim deceased.
WEAR
Police investigating homicide after 31-year-old man found shot dead in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- A homicide investigation is underway Monday after a man was found shot dead in Milton. Milton Police tells WEAR News it happened the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police identified the man as 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis. According to police, the victim's body was found in a...
Suspected Crestview killer was stationed at Eglin Airforce Base, according to 7th Special Forces Group
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview man who was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his wife on Dec. 28, is a U.S. Army Soldier, who was assigned to 7th Special Forces Group (AirBorne) at Eglin Airforce Base. Crestview Police said they were called to 178 Nun Drive in Crestview at around 4 a.m. on […]
Man crashes into trooper’s patrol car, arrested for DUI: Florida Highway Patrol
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested a man early New Year’s Day for DUI after his vehicle hit an FHP patrol car. According to officials, the officer driving the patrol car came to a stop in the left turn lane on North Beal Parkway. The male driver […]
Fort Walton Beach Fire Department worked 433 calls in Dec. 2022
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department responded to 433 calls for service in Dec. of 2022. The department shared the data in a Facebook Post Monday morning. December Call Stats FWBFD assisted other agencies with 13 calls during the month. The department said their average response time to calls […]
WJHG-TV
Three arrested on burglary and grand theft
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What turned into a stolen vehicle report ended in a burglary arrest of three individuals. According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in on Dec. 4 saying a car was stolen from their residence in Jones Court. When deputies arrived, the victim told them three females allegedly had stolen her car and drove off. A BOLO was sent out for the vehicle, and recovered at a Melody Lane address within minutes.
WEAR
Woman crashes car into front of Rent-A-Center in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A woman crashed her car into the front of a Rent-A-Center in Escambia County Sunday afternoon. It happened around 4:40 p.m. at the furniture store on Mobile Hwy. near the Walmart Supercenter. A glass front door shattered in the wreck. EMS and fire crews are on scene...
Pensacola police investigating Sunday early morning drive-by shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that sent one to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a local hospital where the victim said he was shot waiting at a red light at 9th Ave and Blount Street. Police said the […]
WEAR
2 adults, 3 kids injured in collision on I-110 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-110 south in Escambia County Monday morning sent five people -- including three kids -- to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the Airport Blvd. overpass. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Milton woman driving...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 person shot in drive-by shooting in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A person has sustained a non-life-threatening injury after an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola, according to police. Police said they responded to local hospital and made contact with a victim who had been shot at a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street early this morning.
