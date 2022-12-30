ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
niceville.com

Okaloosa man sentenced for drug trafficking, firearm offenses

FLORIDA – An Okaloosa County man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO), Kendall Ivan...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
ssrnews.com

Holley Man Booked for More than 71 Grams of Fentanyl

The day after two people died from Fentanyl overdoses at Rebecca’s Hollow Mobile Home Park in Holley, a Holley man was jailed after Santa Rosa deputies discovered more than 71 grams of Fentanyl during a traffic stop. To put the amount of Fentanyl deputies found into perspective, 2 milligrams...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Pensacola career offender sentenced to 30 years in prison

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for offenses related to drug trafficking and firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO),...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for receiving kilos of cocaine in the mail

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine after the U.S. Postal Service found multiple packages shipped from Puerto Rico, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida. Kendall Ivan Brown, 41, pleaded guilty […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida DUI numbers double for NYE 2023

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol released raw data numbers to WKRG News 5 on DUI arrests in Northwest Florida during the New Years’ Eve Holiday Weekend. The numbers by county represent Thursday afternoon through Monday morning arrests. 2022/2023 – 11 arrests Compared to the previous years, the FHP arrests doubled. The report shows […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Domestic disturbance turns deadly in Santa Rosa County: SRCSO

CORRECTION: The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office clarified an earlier news release. Chloe Collen Davidson was arrested and charged with first-degree felony homicide and second-degree felony weapons offenses. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead and a woman is in custody after a […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 killed in Pace shooting after domestic disturbance

PACE, Fl. (WALA) - A man has died after a shooting in Pace, Fl according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they responded to a call regarding a shooting at approximately 1:40 a.m. at the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle this morning. Deputies said they located...
PACE, FL
WEAR

Family identifies victim in Pace homicide as 33-year-old man

PACE, Fla. -- Family identifies the man shot and killed in Sunday's domestic violence incident in Pace as 33-year-old Doug Davidson Jr. The fatal shooting happened early Sunday morning at a Pace home in the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle. His wife -- 32-year-old Chloe Davidson -- is charged with...
PACE, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

HOMICIDE IN PACE

Today, 1/1/ 2023, at approximately 1:40 AM Santa Rosa County Sheriff‘s Deputies responded to a reported shooting at the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle in Pace. Upon arrival, our deputies located a male victim and performed medical aid until EMS arrived on scene. Shortly thereafter, paramedics pronounce the male victim deceased.
PACE, FL
WJHG-TV

Three arrested on burglary and grand theft

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What turned into a stolen vehicle report ended in a burglary arrest of three individuals. According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in on Dec. 4 saying a car was stolen from their residence in Jones Court. When deputies arrived, the victim told them three females allegedly had stolen her car and drove off. A BOLO was sent out for the vehicle, and recovered at a Melody Lane address within minutes.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

2 adults, 3 kids injured in collision on I-110 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-110 south in Escambia County Monday morning sent five people -- including three kids -- to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the Airport Blvd. overpass. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Milton woman driving...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 person shot in drive-by shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A person has sustained a non-life-threatening injury after an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola, according to police. Police said they responded to local hospital and made contact with a victim who had been shot at a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street early this morning.
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy