adidas Originals Dresses Its Esiod Silhouette in Brown
Following up from its first two editions of the shoe last year, adidas Originals has just presented its latest iteration of the Esiod silhouette. The sneaker is still dominating the European sneaker market — the first global region to receive the shoe — through its marathon running inspiration and unique sole unit. This time, the shoe comes coated in an understated brown colorway, while black mesh detailing is also complemented by speckles of purple across the customary Three Stripe branding.
adidas Crazy 1 Returns With Off-White Uppers and Purple Accents
2022 marked the return of Crazy 1 — Kobe Bryant‘s first signature silhouette with the brand. Die-hard Mamba fans responded well to its reissue as a handful of its launches sold out, so the model will be looking to add to this momentum with more deliveries in the new year. On deck for the court-ready model is a brand new off-white colorway that is complemented by purple and gray accents.
adidas Brings Back the Predator Precision in a Bold New Colorway
Adidas Football is kicking off the new year with a fresh iteration of its classic Predator Precision Archive boot — bringing the boot back in an all-new colorway for a limited time only. When looking into the heritage of Predator boots, legendary players like Zinedine Zidane spring to mind...
Dior Marries Fashion and Function, Adding Protective Shroud to B31 Model
Dior continues to dominate footwear with the addition of an inventive and thoughtful protective shroud to its futuristic B31 model. The brand’s Men’s Head Footwear Designer Thibo Denis initially gave fans of the luxury fashion house a glimpse of the shoe during the summer 2022 show, but without their barrier. Continuing its utilitarian aesthetic, the sneakers bear a durable shape, well-suited for hiking and outdoor adventures. Arriving in two colorways, both footwear options are grounded in a fitting khaki green shade, while its mesh uppers are spliced with either a matching earthy tone or an electric blue hue. The B31 is also equipped with a Quicklace system for quick and easy adjusting on the go.
The Technical Jordan Delta 3 Mid Has Arrived in "Dark Chocolate"
Jordan Brand is taking it back to the ’90s with its Jordan Delta 3 Mid “Dark Chocolate.” The technical and comfort-focused silhouette takes inspiration from the on-court gear of the ’90s. With the padded soles, the shoe also gives a nod to the Space Age aesthetic.
Turkish-German Rapper Ufo361's Lacoste Collaboration Is Full Circle
Lacoste has tapped Turkish-German trap artist Ufo361 for a collaborative capsule of comfort-first apparel. The rapper, who was born as Ufuk Bayraktar in West Berlin, initially emerged as a trailblazing face for German trap music; now, the artist operates in fame’s outer orbit, collaborating with hip-hop’s chart-toppers and entering fashion with team-ups like such.
ZEGNA’s Alessandro Sartori and Mr Bailey Unpick the Meticulous Execution Behind New Triple Stitch™ Sneaker
In a meeting of two creative expressions, ZEGNA collaborates with London-based designer Daniel Bailey – better known as Mr. Bailey – to reimagine its signature Triple Stitch™ sneaker. The new design sees a complete reinvention from its original sleek qualities, continuing the brand’s daring experimentation of its classic pieces.
Official Images of the ADER error x Converse Chuck 70
Revealed last week, South Korean label ADER error has joined forces with Converse to reimagine the Chuck 70. The pair taps into ADER error’s “The new is not new” design philosophy that connects past and present with cues from classic looks. Distorting an aged look with a...
Modular Gear Project's "#004 CAPSL-DTCH" Capsule Introduces Convertible Designs
For Winter 2022, Modular Gear Project has developed a continuation of its modularity-focused principle marked by a greater sense of sophistication. Dubbed “#004 CAPSL-DTCH,” the versatile capsule collection explores “DTCH” (Detach) a concept that presents the intersection between functionality and versatility. Leading the range is the...
Awake NY and Vans' Old Skool Collab Pays Homage to Downtown NYC Skate and Punk Culture
At first glimpse, Awake NY and Vans might not seem like the most obvious bedfellows: the former is a tight-knit crew that’s all about the hustle, bustle and thriving community of New York City, while the latter is a California-based juggernaut that has come to represent laid-back West Coast cool the world over. However, Awake NY and Vans are united by their shared love of skate, music and cultural history — and now they’ve linked up for two special iterations of the Old Skool that encompass those mutual passions.
JJJJound's Newest BAPE STA Collab Dazzles In This Week's Best Footwear Drops
Footwear brands have spared no time in cutting to the chase in 2023 with. and its subsidiaries, New Balance and Reebok set to make noise with a wide variety of launches. However, let’s first recap what news hit the web this past week before we break down where to spend whatever holiday money remains in the first 2023 installment of Weekly Footwear Drops.
A Look Back at Air Jordan 2 Retro Grails Ahead of the “Chicago” Drop
The latest retro iteration of the Air Jordan 2 Retro “Chicago” is finally here. The iconic colorway carries a legacy all on its own in both high- and low-top formats. As expected, “Chicago” is a hot-ticket launch and a faithful rendition of the 1986 shoe that will serve as a satisfying footnote to Jordan Brand’s 2022 holiday lineup. The roundup below puts eyes on this year’s anticipated collaborations with J. Balvin and Union LA and noteworthy cross-over collabs with Off-White, A Ma Maniére and Just Don. It’s interesting to see how the “Chicago” color story has left its imprint on streetwear and the immortal dialogue that shrouds the original 1986 release and, as a closing year addition to Jordan Brand, the OG makeup returns clean and collectible as ever.
BEAMS and NEEDLES Ring in 2023 With a Mohair Cardigan Capsule
NEEDLES has taken the first two days out of this fresh year to come out strong with two collaborative initiatives. Keizo Shimizu‘s Japanese imprint has linked up with Reebok to produce a Beatnik Moc collection as well as a mohair cardigan assemblage alongside BEAMS, the latter of which has now just been unveiled.
Jordan Brand Presents "Year of the Rabbit" Collection
In December, various looks at upcoming “Year of the Rabbit” shoes from Jordan Brand surfaced. Now, the Nike subdivision has shared a full preview of the collection with accompanying apparel that complements it. Footwear options are highlighted by the Air Jordan 1 Low OG and Air Jordan 1...
Future Welcomes 2023 With "BACK TO THE BASICS" Music Video
Future is ringing in 2023 with an official music video for “BACK TO THE BASICS.”. The Skeeboe-directed visual is his ninth from I NEVER LIKED YOU, and sees Future enjoying a tropical vacation in a stunning house and yacht surrounded by beautiful women. A press release states that the accompanying visual “hints at the dawn of the next chapter,” but fans will have to wait for more information on any new releases.
Take an Official Look at the Pawnshop Skate Co. x Nike SB Dunk High
As we enter the new year, is gearing up to present a variety of collaborative kicks to begin 2023. Nike’s skateboarding division is set to team up with creatives around the globe for their take on the classic Dunk model. From its highly-anticipated union with hip-hop duo Run the Jewels to Jarritos‘ tasty rendition of the Dunk Low, Nike is now tapping Californian retailer Pawnshop Skate Co. for its own SB Dunk High that has received official imagery.
Justin Reed Offers Closer Look at the Chrome Hearts Rogue Weight Bench
Adding to its already impressively curated collection of highly-sought after apparel, accessories, furniture, and lifestyle goods, consignment shop Justin Reed offered a closer look at the Chrome Hearts Rogue Weight Bench that it recently received. Unveiled as part of a “Heavyweights” assortment of branded gym equipment back in 2019, the gym essential was showcased alongside a Peloton indoor cycle, punching bag, 45-pound plates, skipping rope, medicine ball, dumbbells, duffle bag, boxing robe, and shorts at Chrome Hearts’ New York City flagship.
Professor.E Focuses on Artisanal Processes With Its FW22 Collection
Returning for Fall/Winter 2022, Professor.E repositioned its approach to the creation of wares with its latest seasonal range. Focusing on artisanal processes, the FW22 collection explores manual features through traditional hand-woven fabrics and dyeing to produce a new outlook of evocative styling. Aside from the repeated techniques, the Taiwanese label also investigated the art of Boro craft and the forging of hardware.
Converse and Nissin Foods Cook Up a Cup Noodles-Inspired Footwear Capsule
Converse took its lifestyle footwear category to new heights last year with its high volume of collaborative releases as it grew its line with Tyler, the Creator, aligned with A-COLD-WALL* on more futuristic silhouettes and proffered several offerings made with Stüssy. And this year it’s going to continue this hot streak with more projects, one being this three-part Cup Noodles-inspired sneaker collection made with Nissin Foods.
