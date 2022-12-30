Read full article on original website
Love&Peace
3d ago
Title:: TRUMP'S BOOK OF LIES, HOW TO COMMIT FRAUD AND GET AWAY WITH IT FOR YEARS, HOW TO BRAINWASH UNEDUCATED PEOPLE AND BUILD A CULT, HOW TO DEFLECT AND BLAME EVERYONE ELSE!!! THE LARGEST BOOK EVER!! NO ONE HAS A BOOK AS LARGE AS MINE.
Reply(1)
18
Ktye
4d ago
Is he going to write a book instructing others in the art of grifting? He's already projected the art of the deal! 😁
Reply(10)
25
Lee Pocock
1d ago
Not much difference between now and when he was president, golfing is his primary concern. He interrupted his match once to incite an insurrection, that was a failure, just like his presidency!!!
Reply
4
