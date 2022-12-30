ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$500 Walmart Gift Card Scam Is Stealing Money From People In New York State

If you get a text about a $500 gift card from Walmart, it's a trick to steal your personal data and money. First, you really shouldn't click on links from random or unknown numbers sent to your phone. But, if you disregard that advice and click on the link, you'll be prompted to give your private info. You'll be asked to complete a form.
