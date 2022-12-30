ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

wtoc.com

SWAT team responds to standoff in Pooler early New Year’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Pooler man has been arrested after pointing a gun at his neighbors and Pooler Police, then barricading himself inside his home early New Year’s Day, according to Georgia State Patrol. Pooler Police requested the help of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team for the...
POOLER, GA
WSAV-TV

WSAV-TV

wtoc.com

Officials investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District, along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an early morning crash that turned fatal. Officials say multiple agencies responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Trask...
BURTON, SC
wtoc.com

Southbound lanes of I-95 at exit 106 reopen after semi-truck fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: All lanes of southbound I-95 are reopened. All lanes of southbound I-95 are closed at Jimmy Deloach Parkway, exit 106, due to a semi-truck on fire. The truck is caring a trailer full of cars. Pooler Fire is assisting Savannah Fire and tells WTOC the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Jesup man killed in early New Year's Day single-car crash

JESUP, Ga. — A Jesup man is dead following a single-car crash in Wayne County in the early hours of New Year's Day. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 21-year-old Samuel Hargrove was traveling south on Sunset Boulevard near Hinson Moseley Road just after 2 a.m. when he lost control of the 2011 Chevy Silverado he was driving and struck a tree.
JESUP, GA
WJCL

Chatham County SWAT talks down armed elderly person with dementia

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Chatham County Police say they called in SWAT teams after an armed elderly person with dementia held someone against their will in their Landings home. This all started around 11:30 p.m. New Year's Eve when CCPD say they were called to The Landings for a report of a confused elderly person, with a firearm, refusing to let another occupant leave the home.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

December food inspections: Tossed meatloaf, remains on ‘clean dishes,’ unsafe temperatures, perfect scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year tens of millions of people are getting sick, and thousands are dying according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cause? Foodborne illness. Foodborne illness is caused by consuming contaminated foods or beverages. Many different disease-causing microbes or pathogens can contaminate foods, so there are many different […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

CCPD requests SWAT team’s assistance for situation at The Landings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department requested the assistance of the Chatham County SWAT team for a situation at The Landings. According to officials, CCPD were called to a home at The Landings around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report that an elderly dementia patient who was acting very confused about their surroundings, had a firearm, and was refusing to let another person inside the residence leave.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Shooting at Ridgeland night club injures 2 Sunday

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting that injured two around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to police, officers responded to the scene at Club Pluto located at 8812 South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland after being notified of a shooting incident early Sunday morning. Deputies learned, while on […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to Lepageville Street off of President Street for the blaze. That’s about a block from the Old Savannah Tours depot. Officials said no one was injured in the incident. There is no word yet […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Trask Parkway on the morning of New Year’s Eve. The Burton Fire District said the crash happened in the 3100 block of Trask Parkway shortly after 6 a.m. Several agencies responded to the crash including the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, the […]
BURTON, SC
WSAV-TV

What you need to know about holiday-related accidents

What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Savannah Police seeks perfume thieves. Detectives are working to identify three individuals accused of stealing 24 bottles of perfume and cologne from drug stores in...
SAVANNAH, GA

