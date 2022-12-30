Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Fewer DUI arrests in Chatham Co. than during recent New Year’s celebrations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol is encouraging people to continue safe driving practices as many are traveling back home Monday. GSP had their lowest amount of DUI arrests during this weekend’s New Year’s celebrations than the past two years. They are expecting Monday to be busy...
WJCL
1 person dead after car crashes into pedestrian in Beaufort County on New Year's Day
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a car crashed into a pedestrian on New Year's Day. The crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Broad River Boulevard, about a mile west of Beaufort. According to SCHP, the driver was heading west when they hit the pedestrian...
wtoc.com
SWAT team responds to standoff in Pooler early New Year’s Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Pooler man has been arrested after pointing a gun at his neighbors and Pooler Police, then barricading himself inside his home early New Year’s Day, according to Georgia State Patrol. Pooler Police requested the help of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team for the...
live5news.com
Pedestrian killed in Beaufort Co. hit and run early on New Year’s morning
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working to identify the vehicle involved in a New Year’s morning fatality in Beaufort County. The crash happed at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Broad River Boulevard, about one mile west of Beaufort, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.
WSAV-TV
SWAT Team assists in situation with armed elderly person at The Landings
The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) responded to a situation involving an armed elderly person with dementia at The Landings Saturday night. SWAT Team assists in situation with armed elderly …. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) responded to a situation involving an armed elderly person with dementia at The...
WSAV-TV
New Year’s Day crash kills 21-year-old in Wayne County
A crash early in the morning on New Year's Day left one man dead in Wayne County. New Year’s Day crash kills 21-year-old in Wayne County. A crash early in the morning on New Year's Day left one man dead in Wayne County. Police arrest man after hitting police...
wgxa.tv
GSP: Savannah man, Washington Co. teen arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Georgia State Patrol said two people attempting to outrun law enforcement have been arrested following a crash in Baldwin County. Troopers say the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested GSP’s assistance in pursuing a vehicle that sped away from deputies on Deepstep Rd. near State Route 24 around 5:44 pm Sunday.
wtoc.com
Officials investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District, along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an early morning crash that turned fatal. Officials say multiple agencies responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Trask...
wtoc.com
Hardeeville family loses everything in fire days after Christmas
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - A Hardeeville family lost everything in a fire late last week. A mother, who’s trying to push forward, thankful she and her two kids weren’t there when the flame engulfed their home. Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28, much of her home turned to...
wtoc.com
Southbound lanes of I-95 at exit 106 reopen after semi-truck fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: All lanes of southbound I-95 are reopened. All lanes of southbound I-95 are closed at Jimmy Deloach Parkway, exit 106, due to a semi-truck on fire. The truck is caring a trailer full of cars. Pooler Fire is assisting Savannah Fire and tells WTOC the...
WJCL
Jesup man killed in early New Year's Day single-car crash
JESUP, Ga. — A Jesup man is dead following a single-car crash in Wayne County in the early hours of New Year's Day. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 21-year-old Samuel Hargrove was traveling south on Sunset Boulevard near Hinson Moseley Road just after 2 a.m. when he lost control of the 2011 Chevy Silverado he was driving and struck a tree.
WJCL
Chatham County SWAT talks down armed elderly person with dementia
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Chatham County Police say they called in SWAT teams after an armed elderly person with dementia held someone against their will in their Landings home. This all started around 11:30 p.m. New Year's Eve when CCPD say they were called to The Landings for a report of a confused elderly person, with a firearm, refusing to let another occupant leave the home.
December food inspections: Tossed meatloaf, remains on ‘clean dishes,’ unsafe temperatures, perfect scores
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year tens of millions of people are getting sick, and thousands are dying according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cause? Foodborne illness. Foodborne illness is caused by consuming contaminated foods or beverages. Many different disease-causing microbes or pathogens can contaminate foods, so there are many different […]
Stray bullet shoots through 12-year-old’s bedroom, mother pleas for help
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration and fun but for Carole Benton and her family, Saturday night will be one her family won’t forget. “In the evening of New Year’s Eve, a bullet came into my daughter’s bedroom,” Benton said. “We are in my daughter’s bedroom right now, and […]
wtoc.com
CCPD requests SWAT team’s assistance for situation at The Landings
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department requested the assistance of the Chatham County SWAT team for a situation at The Landings. According to officials, CCPD were called to a home at The Landings around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report that an elderly dementia patient who was acting very confused about their surroundings, had a firearm, and was refusing to let another person inside the residence leave.
Shooting at Ridgeland night club injures 2 Sunday
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting that injured two around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to police, officers responded to the scene at Club Pluto located at 8812 South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland after being notified of a shooting incident early Sunday morning. Deputies learned, while on […]
WJCL
Jasper County Sheriff's Office: Two people shot at Ridgeland club early New Year's Day
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Two people are recovering after being shot at a Jasper County club on New Year's Day. The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday at Club Pluto on South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, once on scene, officers learned...
Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to Lepageville Street off of President Street for the blaze. That’s about a block from the Old Savannah Tours depot. Officials said no one was injured in the incident. There is no word yet […]
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Trask Parkway on the morning of New Year’s Eve. The Burton Fire District said the crash happened in the 3100 block of Trask Parkway shortly after 6 a.m. Several agencies responded to the crash including the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, the […]
WSAV-TV
What you need to know about holiday-related accidents
What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Savannah Police seeks perfume thieves. Detectives are working to identify three individuals accused of stealing 24 bottles of perfume and cologne from drug stores in...
Comments / 0