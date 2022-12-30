1 teen shot in St. Pete; witnesses claim he was being chased

One person was shot in St. Petersburg around 9:10 p.m. on Friday.

Witnesses stated that a teenager was being chased by three other young men in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue South.

He was then shot in the back, but witnesses claimed a bullet didn't come out. He allegedly remained alert at the scene but was coughing up blood.

Police said he was taken to a hospital and is being treated, but there are no updates on his condition yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.