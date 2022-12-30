ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

1 teen shot in St. Pete; witnesses claim he was being chased

By Rebekah Nelson
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
One person was shot in St. Petersburg around 9:10 p.m. on Friday.

Witnesses stated that a teenager was being chased by three other young men in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue South.

He was then shot in the back, but witnesses claimed a bullet didn't come out. He allegedly remained alert at the scene but was coughing up blood.

Police said he was taken to a hospital and is being treated, but there are no updates on his condition yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect arrested after man in Florida stabbed to death with broken bottle at New Year’s Eve party

TAMPA, Fla. — A suspect was arrested after a man at a New Year’s Eve party in Hillsborough County was stabbed to death with a broken bottle, officials say. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that at around 5 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the Palm Flats apartment complex in the 1500 block of University Woods Place. When deputies arrived, they found a man in the roadway with multiple stab wounds. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue conducted life-saving measures on the man, but he died at the scene.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Florida Woman Arrested in Carjacking of County Truck

TAMPA - State troopers arrested a woman suspected of hijacking a Hillsborough County truck and injuring a county employee Tuesday. The Hillsborough sheriff's office says a county inspector left his F-150 pickup running Tuesday morning as he looked over a new residence. The sheriff says 22-year-old McKenya Thomas got into the truck and the inspector climbed in to stop her. She sped away and threw the victim from the truck. He was treated for life threatening injuries at Tampa General Hospital and is expected to recocer.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Lakeland PD investigate deaths of mom and sons in Lake Wire

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her two young sons found in a submerged car in Lake Wire Friday. First responders were dispatched shortly before 5:30 A.M. and found a car underwater about 15 feet from shore. According to Lakeland Police, divers noticed the front driver's side window was down as the car was removed from the water. A 35-year-old woman and her sons, ages 4 and 9, were found inside.
LAKELAND, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

