Top-ranked Duncanville stays perfect, beats Bishop Gorman at Les Schwab Invitational

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
Trash Collection Delays Cause Overflowing Cans and Frustration for Dallas ResidentsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Birdcall Restaurant Brand is Concluding Arrangements to Open A New Location In RichardsonMadocRichardson, TX
Related
scorebooklive.com
Bronny James, Sierra Canyon might have received ‘blessing in disguise’ with stunning loss to West Linn (Oregon) at Les Schwab Invitational
HILLSBORO, Ore. — One night after a stunning loss to local Oregon team West Linn that reverberated through social media, many were wondering how Bronny James and Sierra Canyon would bounce back. The Trailblazers, ranked 16th nationally in the latest SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25, entered the Les Schwab Invitational...
MacKenly Randolph, Judea Watkins power Sierra Canyon past Camas for Holiday Classic title in Portland
MacKenly Randolph had 24 points and 13 rebounds, Judea Watkins put up 23 and 12, and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) held off Camas (Wash.) for a 58-53 victory in the Diamond Bracket championship game of the POA Holiday Classic on Friday at Franklin High School in Southeast Portland. Addison ...
49ers edge Raiders in OT for 9th consecutive win
Robbie Gould made a 23-yard field goal with 6:53 left in overtime and the San Francisco 49ers extended their winning streak to nine games with a 37-34 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The victory was especially important for the 49ers (12-4), who can clinch the No. 2...
Trail Blazers’ Gary Payton II available to make debut Monday against Detroit Pistons
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will be available to make his season debut Monday against Detroit at the Moda Center. The Blazers guard, who has been out while recovering from offseason core muscle surgery, for the first time this season was not listed on the team’s injury report released on Sunday.
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the team; Genevieve Reaume
An Oregonian through and through, our newest team member, Genevieve Reaume, was raised in Portland. She attended the University of Missouri and started her news career in Medford, OR. From Southern Oregon, she moved up I-5 back to Portland where she reported and anchored for KATU. Our Emmy-nominated anchor loves...
Winterhawks close out 2022 with blowout win
The Portland Winterhawks closed out 2022 very nicely, beating the Everett Silvertips 7-2. It’s their 65th win of calendar year 2022; their overall record was 65-13-2-2. Robbie Fromm-Delorme led the way with 4 points; Luca Cagnoni had 3 assists. They scored the first six goals of the game, leading...
Opinion: Vera Katz took office 50 years ago — and legalized women’s wrestling to change Oregon
Slovic is a deputy editor on the public safety team at The Oregonian/OregonLive. She is working on a book about Vera Katz. Fifty years ago this month, one of Oregon’s most influential women took office for the first time amid a historic legislative session that shaped modern Oregon. A...
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
Oregonians can expect a small deduction in their next paycheck. Here’s why.
The next paycheck Oregonians receive after January 1, 2023 will have a slight deduction.
Report ranks Portland as one of the ‘neediest’ cities in the U.S.
The report was released in December 2022, around the same time that Portland broke the homicide record from the past year.
orartswatch.org
Memorial: Those we lost in 2022
The year 2022 left some gaping holes in Oregon’s arts and cultural circles, with many deaths of important artists and other cultural figures. In the music world, composer Tomáš Svoboda, jazz and world music artist David Ornette Cherry, conductor Travis Hatton, university teacher Mary Hill Kogen, and guitarist Turtle VanDemarr died.
WWEEK
Why Did Portland General Electric Want to Build Trojan Nuclear Plant in the First Place?
I recall protesting against the now-defunct Trojan nuclear plant in the 1980s. One question I don’t recall anyone asking back then, however: Why did they want to build Trojan in the first place, given that our region already had (and still has) more hydropower than we can use? —Duke Nukem.
Portland stages promise to turn up the heat this winter
From a slow burning monologue in Hillsboro to a warmly funny political romp in Northeast Portland to three sizzling musical spectacles at the Keller Auditorium, winter theater in Portland brings the heat. Dig into these 11 can’t-miss winter winners. (And don’t forget: Many productions may require masks. Check their...
WWEEK
Woody Guthrie’s Portland Apartment Is for Sale
Each new year shimmers with possibility. For example: Maybe 2023 is the year you move into Woody Guthrie’s apartment building. The fascist-fighting folk troubadour lived in Portland for just one month, starting in May 1941. Low on cash (Depression, dust bowl), he took a gig from the Bonneville Power Administration to write songs praising the construction of Columbia River dams. For four weeks, Guthrie, his wife Mary, and their three young children lived in a second-story apartment in the Southeast Portland neighborhood of Lents.
‘Kill them kids’: Anti-abortion billboard vandalized in Portland
An anti-abortion billboard in Northeast Portland has been vandalized with the words “kill them kids” spray painted over the sign and x’s crossed over a photographed baby’s eyes.
Channel 6000
Weak system off Oregon coast moves inland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of you in the Willamette Valley are waking up to fog and low clouds as the airmass over us is very stable with little to no wind. The rest of the day should remain dry. By later Monday night, a weak weather system off...
Winter dance season offers complex themes along with plenty of whimsy
After a season of dancing tin soldiers and Sugar Plum Fairies, Portland’s winter dance season takes a serious turn, with modern works that explore racism, the complicated life of Eva Perón, and the legacy of the modern dance giant Paul Taylor, who passed away in 2018. But there...
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0