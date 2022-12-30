Read full article on original website
douglasnow.com
CRMC unveils Hanna Family Cancer Center
In 2018, Coffee Regional Medical Center (CRMC) made the initial commitment and charted a plan to provide top-notch oncology services for Douglas-Coffee County. Each year CRMC has committed additional resources and enhanced services to deliver on this goal. . . On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, CRMC announced official unveiling and naming of...
WALB 10
Valdosta businesses closing out 2022 on a high note
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Small businesses have been the backbone of Valdosta for the past year and as 2022 is wrapping up, these businesses have taken the last few hours left in the year to reflect on their growth and appreciate the community’s support. Many businesses have passed through...
valdostatoday.com
VPD traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested two individuals for narcotics after a traffic stop. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 11:25 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was patrolling the area of the 600 block of Vallotton Drive when he observed a pickup truck with a nonfunctioning brake light. As soon as the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, a passenger, later identified as William Reynolds Jr., ran from the traffic stop. After a short foot pursuit Reynolds was detained.
douglasnow.com
Officers arrest 22-year-old in connection with September shooting in Baymeadows
Tuesday, December 27, 2022, the Coffee County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol apprehended Dejon Fussell, 22, who was wanted in connection to a September shooting incident in Baymeadows. According to officials with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office, detectives responded to an address in the subdivision on September 3...
wfxl.com
2 Florida men taken to Irwin County Jail for drugs, handguns
In the early morning hours on December 26, Irwin County deputies stopped a vehicle in the Ocilla area for a traffic infraction. Upon a further investigation suspected illegal drugs were found to be in the vehicle. The South Central Drug Task Force was contacted to investigate to case further. It...
wfxl.com
Atkinson County firefighters fight controlled burn that spread due to wind
On Thursday night, a landowner's controlled fire quickly became out of control caused by the wind in Atkinson County. Fire officials say that the wind caused the to spread to an open field with hay bales that caught fire. Fire personnel quickly got the fire under control. In total, two...
jdledger.com
Drug arrests made
The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence, search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned themselves in. Officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On Oct. 13, investigators were conducting an investigation at a...
