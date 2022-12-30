Read full article on original website
Ecuador reaches trade deal with China, aims to increase exports, Lasso says
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso said on Tuesday the country has sealed a free trade deal with China, an agreement expected to increase exports and boost growth in the South American country's industrial sector.
aogdigital.com
Indonesia Approves $3 Billion Development Plan for South China Sea Gas Block
Indonesia has approved the first plan of development for the Tuna offshore gas field with total estimated investment of $3.07 billion up to the start of production, upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said on Monday. The Tuna field, located in the South China Sea between Indonesia and Vietnam,...
aogdigital.com
TGS, SLB, Petrobangla in 2D Seismic Survey Offshore Bangladesh
TGS on Tuesday announced a new regional multi-client 2D seismic program offshore Bangladesh in partnership with SLB and Petrobangla. The program's initial phase will comprise around 11,000 line kilometers of newly acquired high-resolution broadband 2D seismic data on a regional scale to enhance the geological understanding of the prospective Bengal Fan.
aogdigital.com
ONGC's Iconic Jack-up Drilling Rigs Starts New Life as MOPU
Sagar Samrat, the iconic offshore drilling rig that helped discover India's biggest offshore oil field - the Mumbai High - in 1974, has started its new life, now as an offshore production unit. India's national oil company ONGC said Monday that the 1973-built Sagar Samrat was commissioned as a Mobile...
aogdigital.com
ONGC Names Rawat as Director of Exploration
India's national oil company ONGC has appointed Sushma Rawat as Director of Exploration. She prevciously served as Executive Director-Basin Manager, Assam & Assam Arakan. She takes over the reins as Director of Exploration from Rajesh Kumar Srivastava. Rawat is also on Board of ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited. "An industry...
