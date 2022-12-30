ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
aogdigital.com

Indonesia Approves $3 Billion Development Plan for South China Sea Gas Block

Indonesia has approved the first plan of development for the Tuna offshore gas field with total estimated investment of $3.07 billion up to the start of production, upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said on Monday. The Tuna field, located in the South China Sea between Indonesia and Vietnam,...
aogdigital.com

TGS, SLB, Petrobangla in 2D Seismic Survey Offshore Bangladesh

TGS on Tuesday announced a new regional multi-client 2D seismic program offshore Bangladesh in partnership with SLB and Petrobangla. The program's initial phase will comprise around 11,000 line kilometers of newly acquired high-resolution broadband 2D seismic data on a regional scale to enhance the geological understanding of the prospective Bengal Fan.
aogdigital.com

ONGC's Iconic Jack-up Drilling Rigs Starts New Life as MOPU

Sagar Samrat, the iconic offshore drilling rig that helped discover India's biggest offshore oil field - the Mumbai High - in 1974, has started its new life, now as an offshore production unit. India's national oil company ONGC said Monday that the 1973-built Sagar Samrat was commissioned as a Mobile...
aogdigital.com

ONGC Names Rawat as Director of Exploration

India's national oil company ONGC has appointed Sushma Rawat as Director of Exploration. She prevciously served as Executive Director-Basin Manager, Assam & Assam Arakan. She takes over the reins as Director of Exploration from Rajesh Kumar Srivastava. Rawat is also on Board of ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited. "An industry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy