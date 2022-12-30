ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juno Beach, FL

margatetalk.com

Dinnertime Drama Leads to Arrest for Assault with Deadly Utensil

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his daughter’s fiancé with a knife on Christmas. On December 25, Margate Police were called to the home of Charles Thomas Abell, 64, after a domestic disturbance. According to the police report, Abell was preparing dinner when he and his daughter’s fiancé began arguing. The victim went outside to the patio to avoid further conflict; however, Abell followed him out with a kitchen knife in his hand.
MARGATE, FL
cbs12.com

Man accused of killing mother in Martin County

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is accused of murdering his mother in Martin County. The sheriff's office said it arrested the adult son of the victim, a woman in her 50's. Authorities found her dead in her home. The medical examiner said she died from blunt force trauma.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

'Dr. Love' sentenced to prison on grand theft and fraud charges

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "Doctor Love," the teen doctor who made headlines for practicing medicine without a license is going back to prison on fraud charges. Malachi Love-Robinson, now 25, pleaded guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. Last month, a judge sentenced Love-Robinson to 28...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man High on Marijuana During Fatal 2020 Crash in Lauderhill Arrested: Police

A man who was allegedly high on marijuana during a Thanksgiving 2020 crash that killed another driver in Lauderhill has been arrested, authorities said. Elijah Richard Kamer, 24, was arrested Saturday on charges including DUI manslaughter, DUI with property damage and reckless driving, jail records showed. The crash happened around...
LAUDERHILL, FL
cbs12.com

Undercover investigation leads to the arrest of known drug dealer in Vero Beach: Sheriff

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man out on bond is behind bars yet again after an undercover drug bust caught him with multiple drugs. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said through various investigative tactics, detectives were able to identify 41-year-old Leroy White as a significant drug dealer and supplier in Indian River County. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for the following: sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a communication device.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Woman found dead in pool in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 2 around 7:12 a.m., deputies arrived at 1345 SW Estates Place after receiving calls of a drowning. Once...
PALM CITY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WOMAN BLOCKED, ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AT EAST BOCA RATON ATM

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint at a Truist Bank ATM in East Boca Raton. The robbery happened on Saturday. The Boca Raton Police Department issued this advisory late Sunday afternoon: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 3:10 […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Delray man, 89, killed in Boynton wreck

BOYNTON BEACH — An 89-year-old Delray Beach man was killed Friday night at a Boynton Beach intersection when he crashed his car into a concrete pole, police said Sunday. The man, whose name was not disclosed, was traveling north around 7 p.m. on Congress Avenue at the intersection with West Woolbright Road when his Cadillac CT4 veered right, then struck the concrete pole, Boynton Beach police said in a news release.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an electric car driving at a high speed on South Flagler Drive. Witnesses said the driver of the car tried to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

