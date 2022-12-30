A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his daughter’s fiancé with a knife on Christmas. On December 25, Margate Police were called to the home of Charles Thomas Abell, 64, after a domestic disturbance. According to the police report, Abell was preparing dinner when he and his daughter’s fiancé began arguing. The victim went outside to the patio to avoid further conflict; however, Abell followed him out with a kitchen knife in his hand.

