Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg set to reopenDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Doughfee Donuts and Coffee coming to Jacksonville
The bakery will sell scratch-made, uniquely flavored donuts and drinks.
Have you seen Spooky? Jacksonville Facebook group is on a mission to find her
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For many people, a pet is a member of the family and trying to find a lost pet can be a consuming ordeal. Jacksonville's Jason Horine lost his dog named Spooky back in August and four months later he's still looking for his dog. But as time has gone on, the community has offered more support every day.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Coney Island Drive-Inn
Relish an American food phenomenon at Coney Island Drive-Inn. It’s always fun to search for the top dog. That is why I eagerly anticipated my inaugural journey to Coney Island Drive-Inn, a Brooksville staple since 1960 that recently opened a location in Wildwood. Cities across the U.S. claim ownership...
flaglernewsweekly.com
NYE: No Fireworks in European Village? Check Out What IS Happening
PALM COAST, Fla. (Dec. 31, 2022) While crowds won’t be treated to fireworks over European Village at midnight tonight, as is tradition for hundreds of Palm Coast residents, the Village will have other fun activities going on according to the businesses ready to welcome revelers. Make Memories:. What Some...
residentnews.net
Loyal to Local: The Riverside Arts Market
The Riverside Arts Market (RAM) is a weekly makers and farmers market hosted by Riverside Avondale Preservation (RAP) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., rain or shine. Keep reading to learn more about what makes RAM a must-visit part of each Saturday and how you could be part of what makes RAM such a Jacksonville staple.
‘It’s great for the community’: Clay Town Center in the works
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A town center will be popping up in Middleburg. It’s called the Clay Town Center, and it will include a mix of retail, restaurants, hotels, professional offices, residential space and self-storage. The developer says one of the major goals is to create a central...
WXII 12
Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river
MEBANE, N.C. — A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WBBH) - A Florida man is in the hospital fighting for his life after suffering an asthma attack on Christmas Eve. His family’s troubles began when Hurricane Ian flooded their home, and toxic black mold appeared. Kendra Elliot’s bathroom and bedroom are both off limits for her...
‘I’m doing the best I can’: Northside woman in need of home repair, chooses gratitude
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman on the Northside is sharing the appreciation she’s feeling this season, despite a major hurdle in her life. You may remember Eula Copeland, who is navigating next steps after a tree from her neighbor’s yard fell onto her home near the Trout River last month.
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park location
Clay County residents are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hagan’s Ace Hardware store in Orange Park. The shop's grand opening event is scheduled for March 17.
Two housefires in Jacksonville started by fireworks on New Years Day, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two fires were started by fireworks early New Years Day, according to Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department Captain Eric Prosswimmer. One of the fires was started when a firework went into the garage of a home and set the garage on fire. Another home caught on...
thejaxsonmag.com
Neighborhoods: Baymeadows Golf Club
The Baymeadows Golf Club was a 500-acre residential and private golf course community that opened in May 1968. The development was designed by Gordon Desmond Muirhead, who was considered to be one of the county’s most respected golf course designers. During the 1980s, Muirhead warned that the era was...
Woman abandoned at birth nearly 30 years ago in Jacksonville has finally found her birth parents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It took nearly 30 years, but a woman who was left on a Jacksonville doorstep hours after she was born says she finally knows who her birth parents are. “They were shocked, really shocked as you can imagine. No one knew about me. No one even knew my mom was pregnant,” Aniya Smith said.
New Year's Day baby born at Baptist South
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 at Baptist Health was welcomed to the world. This New Year's Day baby was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. She joined the world at 3:11 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and 2.8 oz.
Crews extinguish fire at paper mill in Fernandina Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire was extinguished at a paper mill in Fernandina Beach Thursday morning, according to the Fernandina Beach Fire Department. At 8:04 a.m. on Dec. 29, units from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Fire-Rescue were dispatched to a report of a commercial structure fire at WestRock, located at 600 N. 8th Street.
First Coast News
Neptune Beach residents upset after water tank placed without warning
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Residents of a Neptune Beach neighborhood are calling a newly placed water tank near their homes an "eyesore" and say they had no idea it was coming. "Even with an eight-foot fence, it's the dominant thing that I'm seeing," Homeowner Robert Vannoy said. Vannoy says...
Jax Beach resident dies as a result of a building fire on News Year Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — State Fire Marshall and Jacksonville Beach Police Department are investigating a deadly fire from Sunday morning. Just before six this morning, a two-story building with a rooftop patio caught fire. JFRD spokesperson Captain Eric Proswimmer said that the second floor housed two people. “Redcross is here...
WCJB
Fire rescue crews in Gainesville respond to fire at Oaks Mall Plaza
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the Oaks Mall Plaza on Tuesday morning. Fire rescue crews were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to a fire alarm. Crews found the fire on the first floor inside Super Optical. The fire...
FHP: Fatal truck collision in Grandin on New Years Eve
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 57-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision near Grandin on State Road 100 and Savel Road. FHP reports that around 2:37 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Road 100. Due to unspecified reasons, the driver was unable to stay in the lane.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Tampa man dies in UTV accident
A Tampa man died on Sunday afternoon when he was ejected from a UTV south of Fort White. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, an 8-year-old Tampa girl was driving a UTV in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Gilchrist County at 4:24 p.m. when the vehicle overturned. A 34-year-old Tampa man was ejected from the vehicle.
