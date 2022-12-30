Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing mother in Martin County
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is accused of murdering his mother in Martin County. The sheriff's office said it arrested the adult son of the victim, a woman in her 50's. Authorities found her dead in her home. The medical examiner said she died from blunt force trauma.
cw34.com
'Dr. Love' sentenced to prison on grand theft and fraud charges
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "Doctor Love," the teen doctor who made headlines for practicing medicine without a license is going back to prison on fraud charges. Malachi Love-Robinson, now 25, pleaded guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. Last month, a judge sentenced Love-Robinson to 28...
NBC Miami
Man High on Marijuana During Fatal 2020 Crash in Lauderhill Arrested: Police
A man who was allegedly high on marijuana during a Thanksgiving 2020 crash that killed another driver in Lauderhill has been arrested, authorities said. Elijah Richard Kamer, 24, was arrested Saturday on charges including DUI manslaughter, DUI with property damage and reckless driving, jail records showed. The crash happened around...
WPBF News 25
Teen who opened clinic, practiced medicine without a license sentenced to 28 months in prison for separate charges
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The teen who gained international notoriety after opening his own medical clinic and practicing medicine without a license has beensentenced to 28 months in prison on separate fraud charges. Malachi Love-Robinson, now 24, was convicted on fraud and grand theft charges. According to a...
cbs12.com
Undercover investigation leads to the arrest of known drug dealer in Vero Beach: Sheriff
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man out on bond is behind bars yet again after an undercover drug bust caught him with multiple drugs. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said through various investigative tactics, detectives were able to identify 41-year-old Leroy White as a significant drug dealer and supplier in Indian River County. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for the following: sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a communication device.
cw34.com
Deputies: Man threatens to shoot woman and her kids in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after deputies say he battered a woman and threatened her kids in Palm Beach County. On Dec. 18, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office helped the Department of Children and Family's respond to a domestic dispute.
cw34.com
Woman found dead in pool in Palm City
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 2 around 7:12 a.m., deputies arrived at 1345 SW Estates Place after receiving calls of a drowning. Once...
cw34.com
Homicide investigation underway after PBSO discovers body inside apartment
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A homicide investigation is now underway after sheriff's deputies made a grim discovering during a welfare check on Monday in unincorporated Delray Beach. Around 10:20 a.m. on Jan. 2, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrived to an apartment on Nespa Way....
cbs12.com
Armed robbery in Boca Raton, police looking for people responsible
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were victims of an armed robbery in Boca Raton. On Dec. 31, around 3:10 p.m., two victims pulled up to the drive-thru ATM at Truist Bank on 701 N. Federal Hwy. After the driver pulled in, the female passenger got out and...
Locked door prevents South Florida shoplifting attempt
A man's attempt to shoplift hundreds of dollars worth of clothing from a South Florida store was thwarted by a locked door.
cw34.com
'Your blood is my blood:' Man accused of battering woman in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is accused of battering a woman and telling her his political connections would make it all go away. On Nov. 21, an officer with the Riviera Beach Police Department was dispatched to 600 West Blue Heron Boulevard after receiving reports of domestic violence.
cw34.com
Woman accused of battering pregnant woman, said she 'was not a good person'
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was arrested after police say she battered a pregnant woman. On Dec. 24, around 6 p.m., officers with the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department responded to reports of a domestic battery. The pregnant victim the officer that Esther Flores-Acevedo, 57, grabbed...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘You Feel Helpless’: Florida Man Says He Feared for His Life as Cop Choke-Slammed Him to the Ground After Being Accused of Smoking Weed In Gym [Video]
South Florida authorities have launched an investigation after a video of a Broward County Sheriff’s deputy choke-slamming a Black man to the ground went viral on social media. The man in the video, Khalil Pace, 22, said he met up with friends at the gym at Bonaventure Town Center...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Woman Charged with Aggravated Battery after Stabbing Ex-Lover with Deadly Weapon
A Tamarac woman was arrested after stabbing a victim in his abdomen and arm. Amanda Lynn Saugrich, 28, of the 7900 block of NW 69th Ave, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and violation of probation after an altercation with the victim at her residence. According to...
cw34.com
Missing girl in West Palm Beach found safe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Lilyann has been safely located. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing girl with autism out of West Palm Beach. According to PBSO, Lilyann Wilder was last seen in the area on Jan. 3. Lilyann is considered possibly...
WOMAN BLOCKED, ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AT EAST BOCA RATON ATM
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint at a Truist Bank ATM in East Boca Raton. The robbery happened on Saturday. The Boca Raton Police Department issued this advisory late Sunday afternoon: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 3:10 […]
WOKV
Florida man lost temper while shoplifting clothes, deputies say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man accused of shoplifting clothes from a South Florida store in early December became angry when he realized the store’s front door had been locked, authorities said. According to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered a Rainbow...
Police: Men block exit at bank ATM in Boca, rob two at gunpoint
BOCA RATON — Two armed men in an SUV blocked the exit at a bank's drive-thru ATM on Saturday afternoon, then robbed a man and woman at gunpoint, police said Sunday. The man and woman pulled up to the drive-thru ATM at Truist Bank on 701 N. Federal Highway shortly after 3 p.m....
Delray man, 89, killed in Boynton wreck
BOYNTON BEACH — An 89-year-old Delray Beach man was killed Friday night at a Boynton Beach intersection when he crashed his car into a concrete pole, police said Sunday. The man, whose name was not disclosed, was traveling north around 7 p.m. on Congress Avenue at the intersection with West Woolbright Road when his Cadillac CT4 veered right, then struck the concrete pole, Boynton Beach police said in a news release.
Pennsylvania Man Banned From Contact With Boca Resort After Incident With Guard
“The Boca Resort” Is Now Known As “The Boca Raton.” But Even The Court System Doesn’t Embrace Name. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Pennsylvania man is in the Palm Beach County Jail Monday afternoon after apparently engaging in a physical altercation with a […]
