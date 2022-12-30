ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips For Placing An Area Rug Under Your Bed

By Natalie Francisco
Are you contemplating adding a rug to your bedroom? They're a great alternative if you don't want to install carpeting. Rugs are available at home decor stores in various sizes to fit your room perfectly. They allow you to customize your home by adding different textures, colors, and designs. Other than contributing to the aesthetics of your bedroom, they have practical uses in your everyday life.

Crafts on Fire explains that rugs are perfect for keeping your feet warm since you won't be walking on cold hardwood floors. They're also more comfortable to walk on. Along with protecting you, they protect your floors from any potential damage, like scratches, spills, or dirt. Although, decorating with rugs has its downsides. One is that they collect dust if you're not cleaning them regularly. If anyone in your home has allergies, this dust will worsen their symptoms. Another reason not to use large area rugs in a bedroom is that they can make it harder to vacuum under the bed. However, these cons don't outweigh the advantages of a rug. To design your bedroom with one, you'll need to know what size works best with your space and where to place it.

Find The Right Size

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqZ0v_0jyToLdm00

Putting the wrong-sized rug in your bedroom can completely change the design. Too big will make the room feel cramped, and too tiny will make it look even smaller under a large bed. To have the right proportions, you need to consider the size of the room and your bed. Leaving space between the sides of the rug and the walls is essential. The Citizenry recommends leaving about 2 feet of open floor on three sides of your bed. The fourth side can be covered because this is where the headboard and nightstands will sit against the wall.

There are also ideal rug measurements according to standard bed sizes. These are 5 inches by 8 inches for a twin, 6 inches by 9 inches for a full, 8 inches by 10 inches for a queen, and 9 inches by 12 inches for a king. However, you have options if you don't have space for a rug that large. You can also use a 4 by 6 inch or a 6 by 9 inch for queen beds and a 6 by 9 inch or 8 by 10 inch for kings.

How To Place It

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g3uLS_0jyToLdm00

How you place your carpet depends on which size you choose. First, you'll need to leave room between the edge of your rug and the base trim on your walls. Elegantsi explains that, ideally, you should have at least the front two legs of your bed or nightstands on the rug if you can't fit them all. However, these are just guidelines and not rules. In the end, do what you think looks best for your space.

If you are using the best possible size for your space, everything should fit on top of it. This includes your bed, two nightstands, and a bench. If you choose the medium size rug, it should be placed under your bed but not the nightstands. To make the positioning look purposeful, ensure there's at least 10 inches of space from the edge of the rug to your nightstands. For the smallest size, you will only put it under the lower third of the bed and the bench.

