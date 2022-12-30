Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity is receiving millions in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.Chibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Related
Popculture
TV News Anchor Starts Maternity Leave, Baby Is Due 'Any Day'
Laura Hettiger, co-host of St. Louis' News 4 This Morning and News 4 Great Day, is taking a step back from work as her family prepares for a new addition. Hettiger is currently expecting her first child with husband Mark Allen, and as the couple counts down the days to their little one's arrival, the fan-favorite TV news anchor announced Saturday, Dec. 10 that she is officially on maternity leave.
Popculture
Major News Anchor Makes Career Switch at End of the Year
Judy Woodruff will leave PBS NewsHour at the end of the year. Woodruff's plans to leave the venerable news program were first reported back in May, but it was not until November that she publicly confirmed her plans. PBS named Woodruff's two replacements, PBS NewsHour chief correspondent Amna Nawaz and PBS News Weekend anchor Geoff Bennett. Woodruff plans to continue working at PBS through at least the 2024 elections.
Amy Robach's 20/20 Co-Anchor David Muir And Others At ABC Allegedly Have Strong Feelings About GMA3 Brouhaha With T.J. Holmes
20/20 co-anchor David Muir is apparently among many ABC employees who have opinions about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair.
Rachel Maddow Gets A New Job
Rachel Maddow is expanding her media empire, as she is working with Steven Spielberg’s production company to develop a film, according to TV Newser. Maddow, a long-time MSNBC star, has dialed back her work at the cable network over the past months in order to focus on other projects for MSNBC and NBC News, including a slate of podcasts.
Popculture
'Today': Al Roker's Replacement Revealed
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., filled in for Al Roker on The Today Show Tuesday morning. Theodore is the meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has stopped by CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
GMA’s Robin Roberts’ fans left stunned by star’s outfit choice as hosts shares update from winter break
ROBIN Roberts' outfit has left Good Morning America fans stunned after she offered viewers an insight into her winter break. The popular morning show host, 62, was seen cycling while on vacation. Roberts is reportedly holidaying in Key West, Florida - a city she's previously dubbed her "happy place." She...
CNN Cancels Award-Winning Show
CNN is reportedly canceling actor Stanley Tucci's award-winning show, ‘Searching for Italy," as a tightened budget has forced the network to make extensive cuts throughout the organization and restructure its programming slate, according to Mediaite.
‘He’s Not Having It’: David Muir ‘Upset’ With ‘20/20’ Co-Anchor Amy Robach Over TJ Holmes Affair
20/20 star David Muir was not happy after finding out about his co-anchor Amy Robach’s secret six-month affair with GMA star TJ Holmes, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources close to the situation, Muir joins a list of ABC News employees who are upset about the drama Robach and Holmes have caused for the network. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and Holmes have been secretly dating for the past six months while both were still legally married. Sources claim the two broke things off with their partners in August before anything became romantic. Robach and her husband are close to...
Amy Robach, Andrew Shue Fought on Wedding Night: 'It Was Hard To Trust'
"You're not my teammate," Robach said in an interview on "The Doctors."
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Serene Has Left Teaching Since Moving in With Brandon
Serene Russell left teaching when she starred on 'Bachelor in Paradise' and since moving in with Brandon Jones, she's focused on a completely new career path.
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Star Randy Fenoli Is Engaged! Details on His Partner, Mete Kobal
TLC viewers know and love bridal designer Randy Fenoli from Say Yes to the Dress. Many brides-to-be look to Randy for his attention to detail and flair for making them feel like the most important person in the room on their special day. Randy’s charm has since led to several SYTTD spinoffs, such as Say Yes to the Dress: Randy Knows Best and Randy to the Rescue, among others.
Prevention
‘Today’ Show Star Hoda Kotb Left Everyone Speechless With a Shockingly Bold On-Air Outfit
Whether she's getting personal about her love life or giving important updates, Today show star Hoda Kotb is a force to be reckoned with on daytime TV. But she is also proving to be a standout when it comes to her fashion sense. Back in the summer, the NBC journalist...
Popculture
News Anchor Slams Viewer Who Said She's Too 'Heavily Pregnant' to Be on TV
Longtime CTV anchor Kathy Le hilariously hit back at one viewer who took issue with her being pregnant on TV. The award-winning journalist has remained on the air ever since first announcing in August that she was expecting, covering everything from the recent "Black Friday Frenzy" and even helping the CTV team with a documentary, but her decision not to step away from the news desk as she approaches her due date apparently ruffled some feathers.
‘Today’ Hosts Appalled When ‘White Lotus’ Actress Haley Lu Richardson Started Twerking On Live TV
The White Lotus actress Haley Lu Richardson, who stars as Portia in the hit HBO series, appeared on Today this week and got quite the reaction from hosts during her introduction. “Up next is Haley Lu Richardson,” the hosts said during her lead-in as the 27-year-old began twerking on camera during the live broadcast. “What are you doing?!” the hosts said, shocked. “Oops,” said Haley, before resuming her antics. “It’s a morning show!” one of the hosts exclaimed. “I mean, yeah, come on!” said another. You can watch the clip below. i love how haley lu richardson let the intrusive thoughts win and started twerking...
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility”
The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey made it to the Dancing with the Stars finale. She and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, came in second place. Their freestyle routine to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago was hot! In the end, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas took home the mirror ball. Val and Gabby became friends […] The post Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility” appeared first on Reality Tea.
GMA’s Gio Benitez tells Sam Champion ‘we’ve got some problems’ as he reveals how meteorologist spent weekend
GOOD Morning America fill-in host Gio Benitez had plenty to tell his co-host Sam Champion in a new clip, creating a funny and awkward moment during the show. The family-friendly fun went down as the TV stars were telling each other how they spent their weekends. Gio sat at the...
Popculture
Craig Melvin's 'Today' Co-Hosts Totally Embarrassed Him Live on Air
The Today Show team embarrassed co-anchor Craig Melvin on Tuesday, Dec. 13 by once again reminding viewers that he once played the violin for National Violin Day. Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer had fun mocking their colleague, who has admitted in the past that he was not a good violinist. The revelation that Melvin once played violin isn't news to longtime Today viewers, who showed off the embarrassing photo of him with the instrument back in 2019.
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
Country 106.5 WYRK
Buffalo, NY
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wyrk.com/
Comments / 0