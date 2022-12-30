The White Lotus actress Haley Lu Richardson, who stars as Portia in the hit HBO series, appeared on Today this week and got quite the reaction from hosts during her introduction. “Up next is Haley Lu Richardson,” the hosts said during her lead-in as the 27-year-old began twerking on camera during the live broadcast. “What are you doing?!” the hosts said, shocked. “Oops,” said Haley, before resuming her antics. “It’s a morning show!” one of the hosts exclaimed. “I mean, yeah, come on!” said another. You can watch the clip below. i love how haley lu richardson let the intrusive thoughts win and started twerking...

23 DAYS AGO