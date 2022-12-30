ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

A warm and humid Tuesday, but a change is coming

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We tied a record high at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Monday, climbing to 84 degrees. Our warm afternoons continue through Wednesday, but we’re getting a break from the morning fog, even with the humidity high with dew points in the 60s. We’re tracking a cold...
SARASOTA, FL
Morning Fog Less Dense, Cold Front on the Way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Patchy morning fog is on the ticket for Tuesday. However the fog will be considerably less dense than what we have seen over the last few days. Expect another high of 80. With dewpoints rising and humidity increasing, it will feel a few degrees warmer. Lows will remain in the 60s.
SARASOTA, FL
Fog Rings in the New Year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog will ring in the New Year as the annual Pineapple Drop gets underway in downtown Sarasota. We will have some fog that builds overnight and clears by mid morning. For New Year’s Day expect a 20% chance of rain, mostly in the early morning hours....
SARASOTA, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
TAMPA, FL
Best Places to Live in Tampa in 2023

Places to Live in Tampa : Tampa, a beautiful and relaxing place in Florida to live in. Famous for its beaches, hiking and non-stop events that happens in several areas. It’s a city of life, fun, and enjoyment. It is also mentioned that it is the United States Top...
TAMPA, FL
2 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Bradenton Tuesday morning. It’s still unclear what led to the crash, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 221. Troopers said two people were taken to Manatee […]
BRADENTON, FL
7 New Foods Coming To The 2023 Florida State Fair

Oh sure you can go with a traditional corn dog or cotton candy. There will probably be gator bites and pizza. But for those looking to try something unique, vendors have created some inventive fair foods for this year’s Florida State Fair. This year the fair runs Thursday, February 9 through February 20 at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Venice residents express concern over Hurricane Ian debris removal

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents living off of Hatchett Creek Boulevard in Venice are expressing concern over Hurricane Ian debris that is still covering the streets. Residents said the piles line both sides of the street and the biggest concern is the safety of residents in the area. Residents in...
VENICE, FL

