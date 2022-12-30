Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
A warm and humid Tuesday, but a change is coming
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We tied a record high at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Monday, climbing to 84 degrees. Our warm afternoons continue through Wednesday, but we’re getting a break from the morning fog, even with the humidity high with dew points in the 60s. We’re tracking a cold...
Mysuncoast.com
Morning Fog Less Dense, Cold Front on the Way
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Patchy morning fog is on the ticket for Tuesday. However the fog will be considerably less dense than what we have seen over the last few days. Expect another high of 80. With dewpoints rising and humidity increasing, it will feel a few degrees warmer. Lows will remain in the 60s.
Mysuncoast.com
Fog Rings in the New Year
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog will ring in the New Year as the annual Pineapple Drop gets underway in downtown Sarasota. We will have some fog that builds overnight and clears by mid morning. For New Year’s Day expect a 20% chance of rain, mostly in the early morning hours....
Mysuncoast.com
Venice neighborhood still dealing with hurricane debris
Surfers and fishermen enjoy high surf in Venice during a storm Dec. 15. Sand sculptures at the Crystal Classic Festival on Siesta Key.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Bay News 9
Davenport residents say big development is causing flooding in their neighborhood
TAMPA, Fla. — A small Polk County community says new development says new development is causing flooding in their neighborhood. Longtime Davenport resident Fred Daniells told Spectrum News that Hurricane Ian’s rain set the flooding off around his home. “This is where the foundation of my home is...
Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
Back home: Zephyrhills 13-year-old 'healing well' after medical emergency overseas
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Zephyrhills family returned home after going on a vacation that took every wrong turn. Thirteen-year-old Hailey Combs had an emergency appendectomy in Turks and Caicos but is recovering nicely since returning home. Stephanie Combs and her family decided to take a cruise over the Christmas...
Mysuncoast.com
Crash closes lanes of southbound I-75 in Manatee County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has closed some southbound lanes of I-75 in Manatee County, between U.S. 301 and State Road 64. Expect delays in the area. Avoid the area if possible.
nomadlawyer.org
Best Places to Live in Tampa in 2023
Places to Live in Tampa : Tampa, a beautiful and relaxing place in Florida to live in. Famous for its beaches, hiking and non-stop events that happens in several areas. It’s a city of life, fun, and enjoyment. It is also mentioned that it is the United States Top...
Bayfront Health in St. Pete welcomes 1st baby of 2023
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg welcomed its first baby of the year Sunday morning.
usf.edu
An extension of the Central Polk Parkway is planned between Lakeland and Bartow
Another extension of the Polk Parkway toll road is being planned, this time between Lakeland and Bartow. It is projected to move traffic more easily between Interstate 4 and State Road 60 to Florida's east coast. This is the second planned extension of the Polk Parkway, which circles Lakeland to...
fox13news.com
Heavy fog forces incoming cruise ships to wait 9 hours before docking at Port Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - Fog has dampened vacations for thousands in the Tampa Bay area. The heavy fog Monday morning forced incoming cruise ships to wait for nine hours before docking at Port Tampa Bay. "It was really dense," said passenger Natalie Whitlock. "You could see a couple of ships out...
Small Tornado Confirmed as Cause of Damage in North Port, Florida
The aftermath of an unknown tornadoPhoto byMick HauptonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Herald Tribune and Wikipedia.
2 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Bradenton
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Bradenton Tuesday morning. It’s still unclear what led to the crash, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 221. Troopers said two people were taken to Manatee […]
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks Lockwood Ridge Road at 57th Avenue
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has blocked northbound lanes of Lockwood Ridge Road near 57th Avenue East. Expect delays in the area. Avoid the intersection if possible.
3rd annual Sweet & Spicy Festival heads to Tampa's Water Works Park next weekend
This free-to-attend foodie fest will feature over 70 local vendors.
995qyk.com
7 New Foods Coming To The 2023 Florida State Fair
Oh sure you can go with a traditional corn dog or cotton candy. There will probably be gator bites and pizza. But for those looking to try something unique, vendors have created some inventive fair foods for this year’s Florida State Fair. This year the fair runs Thursday, February 9 through February 20 at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice residents express concern over Hurricane Ian debris removal
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents living off of Hatchett Creek Boulevard in Venice are expressing concern over Hurricane Ian debris that is still covering the streets. Residents said the piles line both sides of the street and the biggest concern is the safety of residents in the area. Residents in...
AdventHealth hospital in Davenport welcomes its 1st baby of 2023
It's a new year and with that brings new life!
Comments / 0