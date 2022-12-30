Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
The best PC controllers for gaming in 2023
Lots of PC gamers swear by their mouse and keyboard, but some titles are just meant to be played using a controller. But with so much choice, where do you even start? After testing nearly a dozen gamepads, we've picked out four standouts that cover everyone from casual gamers to aspiring esports pros.
CNET
Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor Zips Through CES
It wouldn't be CES without the requisite "OMG fast" gaming monitor, and Alienware's 25-inch AW2524H gaming monitor is this year's contender. Alienware's display isn't the first to hit 500Hz refresh rate, the speed at which the screen can completely redraw -- that honor went to the Asus ROG Swift 500Hz in May 2022. But that model's screen is based on TN, a technology renowned for its speed but not much else. Alienware's model is based on IPS, which has better color, better viewing angles and higher brightness, and it's the first time we've seen IPS pushed this hard. It's also a rarefied speed which only a pro esports player would appreciate.
Digital Trends
It feels like Nvidia is gaslighting us with this ‘new’ GPU
Nvidia announced a “new” GPU dubbed the RTX 4070 Ti via its broadcast ahead of CES 2023. Why the quotations around “new,” you ask?. Well, it’s not a new GPU at all actually, but you’d never know it by the way Nvidia GeForce head Jeff Fisher just talked about it. If you weren’t paying close attention to tech media news for the past few months, you’d think this was Nvidia’s fourth GPU in the new RTX 40-series — but no. It’s just a new name for a product that was announced last year, and then quickly retracted.
LG A2 OLED TV price slashed at Best Buy to just $570
The LG A2 OLED can't quite match its pricier C2 and G2 siblings but it still packs a punch, especially at over $700 off...
Samsung may kill one of its most popular Galaxy A-series phones next year
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy A series bridges the gap in its portfolio between its extensive budget lineup and premium phones, offering some good mid-tier options. The Galaxy A53 remains an excellent choice that strikes a great balance, and can hold its own against the Pixel 6a. But if recent reports are to be believed, Samsung has decided to shake up its Galaxy A series, and will likely go without an upper mid-range Galaxy A7x model entirely in 2023.
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Wow! LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV just dropped back to Black Friday price
This 2022 model LG TV just dropped back to its Black Friday price — that's $700 off a stunning QNED 4K TV at Best Buy.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop now available with AMD Ryzen 7000 processors
Dell has added new CPU options to the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop. One can now configure it with AMD's shiny new Ryzen 7000 processors. Those looking for an all-Team Red build will, unfortunately, have to wait for a bit before the PC is configurable with Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. The new Alienware Aurora R15 models will hit shelves on January 5 starting at US$1,750.
CNET
Nvidia GeForce Now Cloud Game Streaming Coming to Cars
Motorists looking for a way to keep backseat drivers occupied or stay entertained while waiting for an electric car to charge will soon have a new entertainment option. Semiconductor manufacturer and graphics processing giant Nvidia announced today that its GeForce Now cloud streaming game service will be coming to automotive dashboards and rear seat entertainment systems. Korean Hyundai Motor Group -- with Kia and Genesis under its umbrella -- along with Swedish EV brand Polestar and Chinese automaker BYD will be the first to bring the service to their vehicles.
pocketnow.com
Save up to 47 percent on a new LG Gram 14
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We start today’s deals with some nice options for anyone looking to start 2023 with a new laptop, as Amazon’s latest deals will help you score huge savings on the LG Gram 14 and other excellent alternatives.
The Verge
Nvidia’s ‘unlaunched’ 12GB RTX 4080 returns as the $799 RTX 4070 Ti
Nvidia is officially relaunching its “unlaunched” 12GB RTX 4080 graphics card as the RTX 4070 Ti. After accidentally posting specs for the RTX 4070 Ti over the weekend, Nvidia is making the GPU official today at the Consumer Electronics Show. Priced at $799 and available on January 5th, the RTX 4070 Ti looks set to take on AMD’s $899 pricing for its Radeon RX 7900 XT.
Digital Trends
Nvidia brings the mighty RTX 4090 to laptops at CES 2023
In huge news for laptop gamers, Nvidia’s RTX 40-series is coming to laptops, and despite previous expectations, the new lineup includes something for everyone. During its CES 2023 keynote, Nvidia revealed that the full range of RTX 4000 cards is coming out. The list includes the RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 4070, RTX 4060, and even the budget RTX 4050. Here’s everything we know about Nvidia’s new laptop arsenal.
Colorful GeForce RTX 4080 NB EX-V review: 4K gaming extraordinaire
Colorful's GeForce RTX 4080 has an elegant design and offers huge gains over the RTX 30 series, outshining even the mighty RTX 3090 Ti.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU announced at CES 2023: all the details
We've just finished watching Nvidia's big presentation at CES 2023, and we're pleased to report that a new GPU is in the works from Team Green – one that won't burn a hole in your pocket (or your PC case) like the RTX 4090. Yes, the hotly-anticipated RTX 4070...
TechRadar
Pentium and Celeron CPUs are dead – but Intel N-series could save budget laptops
At CES 2023, currently taking place in Las Vegas, Intel took to the stage to reveal the processors that will be powering the next generation of budget laptops, known as the Intel Processor N-series. This follows Intel killing off its Pentium and Celeron brands late last year, and the new...
TechSpot
Nvidia's RTX 4090 mobile GPU looks seriously quick, 55% faster than RTX 3080 Ti mobile
Rumor mill: BenchLeaks on Twitter has shared a Geekbench 5 score of an i9-13900HX laptop equipped with a mobile version of the GeForce RTX 4090. The OpenCL benchmark results are awe-inspiring, with the 4090 outperforming the previous generation flagship -- the RTX 3080 Ti mobile by a staggering margin. In fact, the 4090 mobile is so fast in Geekbench 5, it was able to match a desktop RTX 3090 in the same test.
Digital Trends
At long last, Intel brings XeSS upscaling to integrated graphics at CES 2023
Intel is bringing the Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) upscaling feature to its integrated graphics, including its upcoming 13th-gen mobile processors. At CES 2023, the company announced that the integrated graphics on 11th-gen through 13th-gen processors will receive a slew of graphics features, including a greater than 30% jump in gaming performance thanks to XeSS in supported games — at least according to Intel.
How to watch Nvidia's CES keynote today
RTX 4070 Ti, mobile GPUs and more likely to be announced at 8am PST, 9am MST, 10am CST and 11am EST.
techaiapp.com
The Best GPUs: Early 2023 Update
When it comes to graphics cards, we go in-depth. Year in and year out we test dozens of GPUs from Nvidia, AMD (and also Intel) to see which are worth your money, and which are dead on arrival. To make the process of choosing a new graphics card a little...
