In 2022, the broader equity indices witnessed one of their worst performances since 2008, with an inflation-driven market rout. Despite this, the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation and has put the ‘terminal rate’ to a target range of 5-5.25%, intensifying fears of a global recession. The markets await further clarity as various economic metrics are scheduled to be released in the first week of 2023. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.

7 HOURS AGO