Digital Trends
GeForce Now upgrades to RTX 4080 for 4K 240Hz cloud gaming
Nvidia announced a major upgrade coming to its GeForce Now cloud gaming technology. Soon enough, gamers will be able to stream some of their favorite titles at up to 4K and 240 frames per second, all thanks to the RTX 4080. The update, which comes with a new membership tier,...
CNET
Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor Zips Through CES
It wouldn't be CES without the requisite "OMG fast" gaming monitor, and Alienware's 25-inch AW2524H gaming monitor is this year's contender. Alienware's display isn't the first to hit 500Hz refresh rate, the speed at which the screen can completely redraw -- that honor went to the Asus ROG Swift 500Hz in May 2022. But that model's screen is based on TN, a technology renowned for its speed but not much else. Alienware's model is based on IPS, which has better color, better viewing angles and higher brightness, and it's the first time we've seen IPS pushed this hard. It's also a rarefied speed which only a pro esports player would appreciate.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop now available with AMD Ryzen 7000 processors
Dell has added new CPU options to the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop. One can now configure it with AMD's shiny new Ryzen 7000 processors. Those looking for an all-Team Red build will, unfortunately, have to wait for a bit before the PC is configurable with Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. The new Alienware Aurora R15 models will hit shelves on January 5 starting at US$1,750.
Digital Trends
Nvidia brings the mighty RTX 4090 to laptops at CES 2023
In huge news for laptop gamers, Nvidia’s RTX 40-series is coming to laptops, and despite previous expectations, the new lineup includes something for everyone. During its CES 2023 keynote, Nvidia revealed that the full range of RTX 4000 cards is coming out. The list includes the RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 4070, RTX 4060, and even the budget RTX 4050. Here’s everything we know about Nvidia’s new laptop arsenal.
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
Samsung may kill one of its most popular Galaxy A-series phones next year
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy A series bridges the gap in its portfolio between its extensive budget lineup and premium phones, offering some good mid-tier options. The Galaxy A53 remains an excellent choice that strikes a great balance, and can hold its own against the Pixel 6a. But if recent reports are to be believed, Samsung has decided to shake up its Galaxy A series, and will likely go without an upper mid-range Galaxy A7x model entirely in 2023.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
LG A2 OLED TV price slashed at Best Buy to just $570
The LG A2 OLED can't quite match its pricier C2 and G2 siblings but it still packs a punch, especially at over $700 off...
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Wow! LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV just dropped back to Black Friday price
This 2022 model LG TV just dropped back to its Black Friday price — that's $700 off a stunning QNED 4K TV at Best Buy.
Digital Trends
It feels like Nvidia is gaslighting us with this ‘new’ GPU
Nvidia announced a “new” GPU dubbed the RTX 4070 Ti via its broadcast ahead of CES 2023. Why the quotations around “new,” you ask?. Well, it’s not a new GPU at all actually, but you’d never know it by the way Nvidia GeForce head Jeff Fisher just talked about it. If you weren’t paying close attention to tech media news for the past few months, you’d think this was Nvidia’s fourth GPU in the new RTX 40-series — but no. It’s just a new name for a product that was announced last year, and then quickly retracted.
The Verge
Nvidia’s ‘unlaunched’ 12GB RTX 4080 returns as the $799 RTX 4070 Ti
Nvidia is officially relaunching its “unlaunched” 12GB RTX 4080 graphics card as the RTX 4070 Ti. After accidentally posting specs for the RTX 4070 Ti over the weekend, Nvidia is making the GPU official today at the Consumer Electronics Show. Priced at $799 and available on January 5th, the RTX 4070 Ti looks set to take on AMD’s $899 pricing for its Radeon RX 7900 XT.
knowtechie.com
Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for January 2023
As the year draws to a close, it’s time for another batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Every month, active PlayStation Plus members of all tiers get access to a list of free games that they can claim throughout the month. January brings three games for gamers,...
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU announced at CES 2023: all the details
We've just finished watching Nvidia's big presentation at CES 2023, and we're pleased to report that a new GPU is in the works from Team Green – one that won't burn a hole in your pocket (or your PC case) like the RTX 4090. Yes, the hotly-anticipated RTX 4070...
Amazon Prime is giving away Dishonored 2 and nine more games
Here's how to claim the stealth game and a few more titles at no cost.
CNET
Nvidia GeForce Now Cloud Game Streaming Coming to Cars
Motorists looking for a way to keep backseat drivers occupied or stay entertained while waiting for an electric car to charge will soon have a new entertainment option. Semiconductor manufacturer and graphics processing giant Nvidia announced today that its GeForce Now cloud streaming game service will be coming to automotive dashboards and rear seat entertainment systems. Korean Hyundai Motor Group -- with Kia and Genesis under its umbrella -- along with Swedish EV brand Polestar and Chinese automaker BYD will be the first to bring the service to their vehicles.
techaiapp.com
The Best GPUs: Early 2023 Update
When it comes to graphics cards, we go in-depth. Year in and year out we test dozens of GPUs from Nvidia, AMD (and also Intel) to see which are worth your money, and which are dead on arrival. To make the process of choosing a new graphics card a little...
TechSpot
Nvidia's RTX 4090 mobile GPU looks seriously quick, 55% faster than RTX 3080 Ti mobile
Rumor mill: BenchLeaks on Twitter has shared a Geekbench 5 score of an i9-13900HX laptop equipped with a mobile version of the GeForce RTX 4090. The OpenCL benchmark results are awe-inspiring, with the 4090 outperforming the previous generation flagship -- the RTX 3080 Ti mobile by a staggering margin. In fact, the 4090 mobile is so fast in Geekbench 5, it was able to match a desktop RTX 3090 in the same test.
pocketnow.com
Save up to 47 percent on a new LG Gram 14
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We start today’s deals with some nice options for anyone looking to start 2023 with a new laptop, as Amazon’s latest deals will help you score huge savings on the LG Gram 14 and other excellent alternatives.
makeuseof.com
Aerofara Aero 2 Pro Mini PC Review: Great if You Need VGA Video Out
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There's a lot to like about the Aero 2 Pro Mini PC. It's affordable yet still delivers power efficiency and 4K playback for streaming content. It's an excellent all-rounder mini-PC for light gaming, productivity tasks, and general use. However, it does have a few severe issues.
