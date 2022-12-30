Needy Fund helps disabled veteran with car insurance, food and rent
A disabled veteran asked the Needy Fund for assistance after her partner left home.
The woman's car needed repairs, and her retail job only pays enough for rent. Although her family was able to help with the repairs, she needed assistance getting the car insured.
The woman also suffers from PTSD due to domestic violence.
The Needy Fund provided resources to help the woman with car insurance, food, and rent — for which she says she was “so grateful.”
More about the Needy Fund
Many human service agencies offer assistance to those in need, but the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund has been helping with a host of immediate, short-term emergencies such as food, rent, medical costs and other basic expenses since 1936. In 2022, the Needy Fund received more than 7,500 requests for assistance as of November and provided direct financial assistance to more than 4,000 clients.
No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients. Instead, the nonprofit pays vendors through a voucher program. The case described above was provided by the Needy Fund on the condition of anonymity.
Last year's total:Cape Cod Times Needy Fund campaign raises $1.62M, exceeding goal
How to donate to the Needy Fund
Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made at needyfund.org. Checks also can be made payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund and mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.
How to get Needy Fund assistance
Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446.
Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and Twitter (@NeedyFund).
