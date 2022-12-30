ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Casualty Traffic Accident Occurs in Novato

Fatalities and Injuries Reported on Highway 101 in Single-Vehicle Crash. Two fatalities and multiple injuries occurred in Novato on December 29 following a single-vehicle traffic accident. The collision occurred along Highway 101 northbound close to Nave Drive around 11:41 p.m. when a Honda Civic struck the center divider and flipped into the lanes going southbound. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said two teenagers died and three sustained major injuries in the crash.
NOVATO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Tesla Plunges Over Cliff at Devils Slide, 4 Rescued

A Tesla with four occupants plunged over a cliff Monday on Highway 1 at Devils Slide in San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire. At about 10:50 a.m. PST, authorities received reports of a Tesla that went off the roadway and down a cliff on southbound Highway 1 south of the Tom Lantos Tunnel, officials said.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Foothill Road Closed Due To Flooding

PLEASANTON (BCN) Flooding has closed a major roadway in Pleasanton, according to an alert from the Pleasanton Police Department. Foothill Road is closed between Bernal Avenue and W. Las Positas Boulevard as of 6:55 a.m. Monday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes. Copyright...
PLEASANTON, CA
SFGate

Car goes over cliff at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, four critically injured

This article originally appeared on KSBW.com. Emergency responders are on the scene of a car that went off a cliff along Highway 1 at Devil's Slide. According to Cal Fire San Mateo Santa Cruz Unit, a Tesla with four passengers plunged 250 feet down the cliff. The crash happened at about 10:50 a.m. on southbound Highway 1 south of the Tom Lantos Tunnel, officials said.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Full Closure Of Northbound Hwy 1 To Continue Through Tuesday Morning

SANTA CRUZ (BCN) Full closure of northbound State Route 1 in Santa Cruz will remain in effect through Tuesday morning, Caltrans has announced. The agency will give an update on Tuesday morning in case the closure will remain longer. Crews are currently removing trees and other debris where they have...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Current Road Closures in Unincorporated Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County, CA (January 2, 2023) – Due to flooding, mudslides, and other issues caused by the recent storms, Contra Costa County Public Works has closed the following roads until further notice:. Marsh Creek Road is closed between Deer Valley Road & Morgan Territory Road due to continued...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly man killed in Daly City hit-and-run

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release. DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After […]
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Bay storm damage update: Contra Costa mudslides, Pleasanton flooding

East Bay communities were seeing continued impacts Monday of the New Year's weekend downpour.Mudslides, recent flooding and a sinkhole have shut down three roadways in unincorporated Contra Costa County, public works officials said Monday. A sinkhole closed Deer Valley Road in both directions between Briones Valley and Marsh Creek roads, said Contra Costa County Public Works Department spokesperson Kelly Kalfsbeek.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaMarsh Creek Road was also closed, between Deer Valley and Morgan Territory roads, due to ongoing rock and mudslides. Morgan Territory Road was closed between addresses 5477 to 5649  because of mudslides and only residents are allowed access, officials said. Motorists should take alternate routes to avoid the closures, and should never try to cross flooded roads-driving, riding or walking, public works officials said.Earlier Monday, authorities in Alameda County alerted of flooding closing a major roadway in Pleasanton. The Pleasanton Police Department said Foothill Road was closed between Bernal Avenue and W. Las Positas Boulevard as of 6:55 a.m. Monday. Police were asking the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.  ALSO READ: Powerful storms, flooding not over yet for San Francisco Bay Area
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Major Flooding Shuts Down Highway 101 in South SF

Highway 101 in South San Francisco was closed indefinitely in both directions Saturday morning due to major flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans crews responded to the scene to work on clearing the water from the roadway, but no estimated time was given for reopening. The CHP urged...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Pedestrian Struck By Truck In San Jose Dies On New Year's Eve

SAN JOSE (BCN) A pedestrian was struck and killed in San Jose on New Year's Eve, San Jose police said Sunday. The male victim was hit by a 2017 GMC truck as he crossed Forest Avenue near Redwood Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. The man was not crossing in a marked crosswalk, according to San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Northbound Highway 1 reopens in Santa Cruz after crews remove debris from San Lorenzo River

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE JAN. 3, 2023 6:13 A.M. - Caltrans has announced Northbound Highway 1 is back open across the San Lorenzo River after crews were able to remove enough debris after storms on New Years Eve. Trees and other materials accumulated against the bridge on Highway 1 where it crosses the The post Northbound Highway 1 reopens in Santa Cruz after crews remove debris from San Lorenzo River appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Video: Person rescued from submerged car in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after becoming trapped in their submerged car in San Mateo, according to video shot on the scene. Video from the scene shows a black Hyundai full submerged in multiple feet of water on 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard. San Mateo Fire Department […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies in crash near Westfield Valley Fair mall

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One pedestrian has died after a traffic accident near the Westfield Valley Fair mall on Saturday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department. The collision occurred near the intersection of Forest Avenue and North Redwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the male victim was hit by a 2017 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Flooding, mudslides closes Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now The closure […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Person Shot In San Jose Has Life-Threatening Injuries

SAN JOSE (BCN) A man was shot in San Jose Sunday evening, sustaining life-threatening injuries, police said early Monday morning. The shooting occurred on the 400 block of W San Carlos Street at 6:10 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There is currently no suspect...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Stop playing in the flood water, health officials say

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Flooding from back-to-back storms doesn’t happen very often in the San Francisco Bay Area. That’s especially apparent on social media, where several videos have surfaced showing Californians playfully splashing and paddling around in flood water. “Street surfing” has also emerged as a thing, using a tow rope, surfboard, and car […]
PACIFICA, CA

