sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Casualty Traffic Accident Occurs in Novato
Fatalities and Injuries Reported on Highway 101 in Single-Vehicle Crash. Two fatalities and multiple injuries occurred in Novato on December 29 following a single-vehicle traffic accident. The collision occurred along Highway 101 northbound close to Nave Drive around 11:41 p.m. when a Honda Civic struck the center divider and flipped into the lanes going southbound. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said two teenagers died and three sustained major injuries in the crash.
Two children in critical condition after Tesla plunges off cliff
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people were rescued from a vehicle that plunged hundreds of feet off a cliff in California. A Tesla was driving on Highway 1 at Devil’s Slide when it went off the road and fell an estimated 250 feet, KNTV reported. Cal Fire...
NBC Bay Area
Tesla Plunges Over Cliff at Devils Slide, 4 Rescued
A Tesla with four occupants plunged over a cliff Monday on Highway 1 at Devils Slide in San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire. At about 10:50 a.m. PST, authorities received reports of a Tesla that went off the roadway and down a cliff on southbound Highway 1 south of the Tom Lantos Tunnel, officials said.
SFGate
Foothill Road Closed Due To Flooding
PLEASANTON (BCN) Flooding has closed a major roadway in Pleasanton, according to an alert from the Pleasanton Police Department. Foothill Road is closed between Bernal Avenue and W. Las Positas Boulevard as of 6:55 a.m. Monday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes. Copyright...
SFGate
Car goes over cliff at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, four critically injured
This article originally appeared on KSBW.com. Emergency responders are on the scene of a car that went off a cliff along Highway 1 at Devil's Slide. According to Cal Fire San Mateo Santa Cruz Unit, a Tesla with four passengers plunged 250 feet down the cliff. The crash happened at about 10:50 a.m. on southbound Highway 1 south of the Tom Lantos Tunnel, officials said.
SFGate
Full Closure Of Northbound Hwy 1 To Continue Through Tuesday Morning
SANTA CRUZ (BCN) Full closure of northbound State Route 1 in Santa Cruz will remain in effect through Tuesday morning, Caltrans has announced. The agency will give an update on Tuesday morning in case the closure will remain longer. Crews are currently removing trees and other debris where they have...
Highway 1 closures remain in Santa Cruz, Big Sur area
The record-setting atmospheric river that slammed the San Francisco Bay Area as well as surrounding areas caused multiple road closures throughout the region due to flooding, downed trees and sinkholes.
pioneerpublishers.com
Current Road Closures in Unincorporated Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County, CA (January 2, 2023) – Due to flooding, mudslides, and other issues caused by the recent storms, Contra Costa County Public Works has closed the following roads until further notice:. Marsh Creek Road is closed between Deer Valley Road & Morgan Territory Road due to continued...
Elderly man killed in Daly City hit-and-run
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release. DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After […]
East Bay storm damage update: Contra Costa mudslides, Pleasanton flooding
East Bay communities were seeing continued impacts Monday of the New Year's weekend downpour.Mudslides, recent flooding and a sinkhole have shut down three roadways in unincorporated Contra Costa County, public works officials said Monday. A sinkhole closed Deer Valley Road in both directions between Briones Valley and Marsh Creek roads, said Contra Costa County Public Works Department spokesperson Kelly Kalfsbeek.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaMarsh Creek Road was also closed, between Deer Valley and Morgan Territory roads, due to ongoing rock and mudslides. Morgan Territory Road was closed between addresses 5477 to 5649 because of mudslides and only residents are allowed access, officials said. Motorists should take alternate routes to avoid the closures, and should never try to cross flooded roads-driving, riding or walking, public works officials said.Earlier Monday, authorities in Alameda County alerted of flooding closing a major roadway in Pleasanton. The Pleasanton Police Department said Foothill Road was closed between Bernal Avenue and W. Las Positas Boulevard as of 6:55 a.m. Monday. Police were asking the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes. ALSO READ: Powerful storms, flooding not over yet for San Francisco Bay Area
NBC Bay Area
Major Flooding Shuts Down Highway 101 in South SF
Highway 101 in South San Francisco was closed indefinitely in both directions Saturday morning due to major flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans crews responded to the scene to work on clearing the water from the roadway, but no estimated time was given for reopening. The CHP urged...
Hwy-101 to be closed ‘indefinitely' near South San Francisco due to flooding
US-101 will be closed in South San Francisco indefinitely due to ''major flooding," according to the California Highway Patrol.
SFGate
Pedestrian Struck By Truck In San Jose Dies On New Year's Eve
SAN JOSE (BCN) A pedestrian was struck and killed in San Jose on New Year's Eve, San Jose police said Sunday. The male victim was hit by a 2017 GMC truck as he crossed Forest Avenue near Redwood Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. The man was not crossing in a marked crosswalk, according to San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo.
Northbound Highway 1 reopens in Santa Cruz after crews remove debris from San Lorenzo River
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE JAN. 3, 2023 6:13 A.M. - Caltrans has announced Northbound Highway 1 is back open across the San Lorenzo River after crews were able to remove enough debris after storms on New Years Eve. Trees and other materials accumulated against the bridge on Highway 1 where it crosses the The post Northbound Highway 1 reopens in Santa Cruz after crews remove debris from San Lorenzo River appeared first on KION546.
Video: Person rescued from submerged car in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after becoming trapped in their submerged car in San Mateo, according to video shot on the scene. Video from the scene shows a black Hyundai full submerged in multiple feet of water on 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard. San Mateo Fire Department […]
Pedestrian dies in crash near Westfield Valley Fair mall
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One pedestrian has died after a traffic accident near the Westfield Valley Fair mall on Saturday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department. The collision occurred near the intersection of Forest Avenue and North Redwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the male victim was hit by a 2017 […]
Flooding, mudslides closes Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.
SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now The closure […]
Oakland apartment residents displaced by flooding, at least 20 cars under water
One resident shared a video she took as she tried to drive her car out of the flooded garage. "The water was filthy. It was brown. There was trash," she said.
SFGate
Person Shot In San Jose Has Life-Threatening Injuries
SAN JOSE (BCN) A man was shot in San Jose Sunday evening, sustaining life-threatening injuries, police said early Monday morning. The shooting occurred on the 400 block of W San Carlos Street at 6:10 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There is currently no suspect...
Stop playing in the flood water, health officials say
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Flooding from back-to-back storms doesn’t happen very often in the San Francisco Bay Area. That’s especially apparent on social media, where several videos have surfaced showing Californians playfully splashing and paddling around in flood water. “Street surfing” has also emerged as a thing, using a tow rope, surfboard, and car […]
