Louisiana State

Louisiana Illuminator

New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt

The New Orleans City Council, following the footsteps of other local governments in Cook County, Illinois, and Toledo, Ohio, passed a last-minute line item in early December to the city's 2023 budget: a $1.3 million expenditure that is earmarked to be used to erase more than $100 million in medical debt for city residents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

It appears the St. Tammany Parish Police Jury has fired the first round in a battle over lucrative sales tax revenues from developments outside city limits. The jury voted unanimously to oppose a proposed Slidell-area annexation of a 53.8-acre tract of land near Northshore Square Mall but the jury cannot stop the annexation but sales taxes collected from any development of the property could be contested by the parish.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Jan. 3

A Xavier University professor and cellist, organized a “Coats for Kids” event that distributed more than 100 coats on Dec. 21 to New Orleans children. Ko, Xavier University President Reynold Verret and representatives from the Urban League held the coat distribution at Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics & Science School. Each year, Ko hosts a fundraising concert for the “Coats for Kids” drive, which was held in November at Gallier Hall and featured members of the Ellis Marsalis Quartet, the Faubourg Quartet, tango dancers, an African dance group and other entertainers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA economic status and looking ahead to 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2022 was a tough economic year for residents throughout southwest Louisiana. The cost of living soared, gas prices rose to new records, and groceries climbed to record-high prices. It was a year of inflation, but what was the landscape of this year’s housing market?
LOUISIANA STATE
q973radio.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

New laws in effect in 2023

Louisiana legislators passed 700+ bills during the 2022 Regular Legislative Session. Some of them included suspending/denying driver’s license renewal if the person fails to pay state income taxes, providing liability for publishing or distributing material harmful to minors on the internet, and requiring insurance companies (total loss of insured dwelling with conditions) to provide an advanced payment equal to three months of the increased cost of living required for the household’s members.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Problems with trash pick-ups in New Orleans continue into new year

NEW ORLEANS — Uptown residents are once again frustrated about inconsistent trash collection. New Orleans City Councilman Joe Giarrusso told WDSU that his office has been inundated by complaints about trash piling up on several streets. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade

The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

The faces of Covington mayors now line the halls

Karen Johnson and her mother, Diane Kramer, were rooting around City Hall in Covington when their interior design instincts kicked in. In a back, back room, they found three tattered and unmatched pictures of former Covington mayors, and an idea struck. Johnson remembers her mother saying, " 'This is wrong....
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Only Jeff Landry looked other way on railroad crossings petition

Reading the paper on Christmas morning, I noticed an article regarding blocked train crossings, which I know is a hot button issue here. It seems that 18 states’ attorneys general have petitioned the Supreme Court to help the states regulate the railroads. All of the states contiguous to us have signed the brief, with one glaring omission. You guessed it, Jeff Landry is so busy protecting our children from library books that he ignores real safety issues.
NOLA.com

Abita Springs moving closer to a proposed master plan

Charrette is a French word often used to describe a multiday brainstorming session between civic planners and local stakeholders with an eye toward creating a conceptual layout to guide the future growth and development of a town or community. And for the people of Abita Springs, who are struggling with...
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
NOLA.com

Covington gives away native tree seedlings

Keep Covington Beautiful will celebrate Louisiana Arbor Day with a tree seedling giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon, or until seedlings are gone, Jan. 28 at the Covington Farmers Market. Volunteers are needed to help wrap and distribute the seedlings. Anyone who can help should email the group at info@keepcovingtonbeautiful.org.
COVINGTON, LA
KPLC TV

Jacob's Law

Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.

Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

