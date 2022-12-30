Read full article on original website
New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt
The New Orleans City Council, following the footsteps of other local governments in Cook County, Illinois, and Toledo, Ohio, passed a last-minute line item in early December to the city’s 2023 budget: a $1.3 million expenditure that is earmarked to be used to erase more than $100 million in medical debt for city residents. The […] The post New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
It appears the St. Tammany Parish Police Jury has fired the first round in a battle over lucrative sales tax revenues from developments outside city limits. The jury voted unanimously to oppose a proposed Slidell-area annexation of a 53.8-acre tract of land near Northshore Square Mall but the jury cannot stop the annexation but sales taxes collected from any development of the property could be contested by the parish.
NOLA.com
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Jan. 3
A Xavier University professor and cellist, organized a “Coats for Kids” event that distributed more than 100 coats on Dec. 21 to New Orleans children. Ko, Xavier University President Reynold Verret and representatives from the Urban League held the coat distribution at Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics & Science School. Each year, Ko hosts a fundraising concert for the “Coats for Kids” drive, which was held in November at Gallier Hall and featured members of the Ellis Marsalis Quartet, the Faubourg Quartet, tango dancers, an African dance group and other entertainers.
New national database helps people find unclaimed property
Louisiana’s unclaimed property program is now connected to a national database where you can check to see if you are owed money from one of 49 states.
KPLC TV
SWLA economic status and looking ahead to 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2022 was a tough economic year for residents throughout southwest Louisiana. The cost of living soared, gas prices rose to new records, and groceries climbed to record-high prices. It was a year of inflation, but what was the landscape of this year’s housing market?
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
New laws in effect in 2023
Louisiana legislators passed 700+ bills during the 2022 Regular Legislative Session. Some of them included suspending/denying driver’s license renewal if the person fails to pay state income taxes, providing liability for publishing or distributing material harmful to minors on the internet, and requiring insurance companies (total loss of insured dwelling with conditions) to provide an advanced payment equal to three months of the increased cost of living required for the household’s members.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Ready or not, we face more changes that we might not like
Rhoman Hardy grew up in Lake Charles but has since seen the broader world in a career with a multinational oil giant, Shell. Asked how adaptable Louisiana is, he paused and said, “there are different levels of not liking change.”. At this new year, Hardy’s words have a particular...
WDSU
Problems with trash pick-ups in New Orleans continue into new year
NEW ORLEANS — Uptown residents are once again frustrated about inconsistent trash collection. New Orleans City Councilman Joe Giarrusso told WDSU that his office has been inundated by complaints about trash piling up on several streets. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
Ukrainian siblings going to school in New Orleans welcomed with open arms by community
NEW ORLEANS — When an education advisor to students in Ukraine called a contact in New Orleans for help, two school communities responded with open arms. Students, parents, principals, and teachers were ready and willing to help a brother and sister whose high school education was disrupted by the war with Russia.
NOLA.com
Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade
The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
NOLA.com
The faces of Covington mayors now line the halls
Karen Johnson and her mother, Diane Kramer, were rooting around City Hall in Covington when their interior design instincts kicked in. In a back, back room, they found three tattered and unmatched pictures of former Covington mayors, and an idea struck. Johnson remembers her mother saying, " 'This is wrong....
Positive things happening for N.O. East in 2023
A new development site along Chef Menteur Highway exhibited some of the positive things happening in the area.
NOLA.com
Letters: Only Jeff Landry looked other way on railroad crossings petition
Reading the paper on Christmas morning, I noticed an article regarding blocked train crossings, which I know is a hot button issue here. It seems that 18 states’ attorneys general have petitioned the Supreme Court to help the states regulate the railroads. All of the states contiguous to us have signed the brief, with one glaring omission. You guessed it, Jeff Landry is so busy protecting our children from library books that he ignores real safety issues.
NOLA.com
Abita Springs moving closer to a proposed master plan
Charrette is a French word often used to describe a multiday brainstorming session between civic planners and local stakeholders with an eye toward creating a conceptual layout to guide the future growth and development of a town or community. And for the people of Abita Springs, who are struggling with...
NOLA.com
Edwin Lombard, longtime Orleans clerk and appeals court judge, retires after 49 years
Edwin Lombard was a 12-year-old boy growing up in Algiers when he got the nickname “Pokey.”. It was 1959, and Lombard was a young pal of Blaine Kern, the parade-maker with a float den by the Black playground in Algiers. Lombard attended All Saints School, where Kern was putting on the spring festival.
NOLA.com
Covington gives away native tree seedlings
Keep Covington Beautiful will celebrate Louisiana Arbor Day with a tree seedling giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon, or until seedlings are gone, Jan. 28 at the Covington Farmers Market. Volunteers are needed to help wrap and distribute the seedlings. Anyone who can help should email the group at info@keepcovingtonbeautiful.org.
KPLC TV
Jacob's Law
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
NOLA.com
JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.
Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
Louisiana's plan to ban TikTok and how it may affect you.
Tiktok has gained major popularity in the US since it was first released in 2018. The Chinese-owned company earned its popularity after it merged with another very successful app at the time named Musical.ly which offered the same platform as TikTok.
