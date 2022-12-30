The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs hope to repeat as national champions when they take on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs on Monday, Jan. 9, in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Georgia (14-0), which defeated Alabama in the title game last year, kept its chances alive by rallying past Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. The Horned Frogs (13-1) upset second-ranked Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl to earn a shot at their first national championship since 1938.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO