Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs hope to repeat as national champions when they take on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs on Monday, Jan. 9, in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Georgia (14-0), which defeated Alabama in the title game last year, kept its chances alive by rallying past Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. The Horned Frogs (13-1) upset second-ranked Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl to earn a shot at their first national championship since 1938.
Fire marshal deems Clemson apartment complex “unsafe structure”
A couple of months ago we covered infrastructure issues at an apartment complex in Clemson, Dockside Apartments.
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter Season
When the weather gets cold in the Tar Heel State, it’s no reason to stop exploring. There are so many great day and weekend trips to take during the winter in North Carolina. One of our favorites is the town of Brevard.
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Bakery Lands on Oprah’s Favorite Things List
SPARTANBURG, S.C.– A South Carolina bakery known for its caramel cakes has been named to Oprah Winfrey‘s list of favorite things. This is actually the fourth time Caroline’s Bakery has made the list. The bakery said it feels honored and is looking forward to having its cakes...
Mark Meadows won't face voter fraud charges in North Carolina, state attorney general says
RALEIGH, N.C. — Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff to President Donald Trump, won’t face voter fraud charges related to his 2020 registration and absentee vote in North Carolina, the state’s attorney general announced Friday. Meadows, a former western North Carolina congressman who worked...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. One killed in Anderson County...
SCHP: 1 dead following crash in Pickens Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash left one person dead in Pickens County on Friday.
FOX Carolina
Upstate hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three Upstate hospitals welcomed babies on New Year’s Day, making them some of the first babies of 2023. AnMed in Anderson says baby girl Tinsley Lane Rigdon was born at 3:29 p.m. to Jennifer and Shafford Rigdon. We talked to Rigdon’s parents on Monday to hear more about their story.
Upstate business decimated by fire
Firefighters responded to the scene of a predawn blaze in an industrial area of Greer. The fire broke out and an explosion was reported early Friday morning at Upstate Tool and Metal works.
Community reacts to DSS announcing end of Emergency Allotments for SNAP households
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
Crews respond to building fire in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters are responding to a building fire Friday morning in Greenville County. The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department said an explosion was reported around 3:30 a.m. on South Batesville Road near Dry Pocket Road. Boiling Springs Fire and Greer Fire are also on the scene working to extinguish the fire. The cause […]
FOX Carolina
Man charged following incident that brought SWAT out to Piedmont, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and Negotiations were called to respond to an incident in Piedmont. Deputies said early Friday morning, it appeared a man the victim knew became physically violent towards her and managed to shoot a gun off inside a home on Shiloh Road.
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing man who was last seen along Salem Church Road. Officials say Shawn Fuller was last seen Saturday afternoon wearing camouflage and green pants. Officials say if you know anything, contact the...
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in Upstate highway crash, troopers say
A driver was killed in a highway crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers. According to troopers, the accident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. on Highway 123 near 18 Mile Road. Troopers say that the driver was headed north on U.S. Route 123 when they ran off the...
Man, 91, dies on Christmas day trying to fix water pipe
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said a 91-year-old man that was reported missing was found dead on Christmas day.
