Clemson, SC

CBS Sports

2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game odds, line: TCU vs. Georgia model picks, predictions

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs hope to repeat as national champions when they take on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs on Monday, Jan. 9, in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Georgia (14-0), which defeated Alabama in the title game last year, kept its chances alive by rallying past Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. The Horned Frogs (13-1) upset second-ranked Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl to earn a shot at their first national championship since 1938.
FORT WORTH, TX
wccbcharlotte.com

South Carolina Bakery Lands on Oprah’s Favorite Things List

SPARTANBURG, S.C.– A South Carolina bakery known for its caramel cakes has been named to Oprah Winfrey‘s list of favorite things. This is actually the fourth time Caroline’s Bakery has made the list. The bakery said it feels honored and is looking forward to having its cakes...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. One killed in Anderson County...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three Upstate hospitals welcomed babies on New Year’s Day, making them some of the first babies of 2023. AnMed in Anderson says baby girl Tinsley Lane Rigdon was born at 3:29 p.m. to Jennifer and Shafford Rigdon. We talked to Rigdon’s parents on Monday to hear more about their story.
ANDERSON, SC
106.3 WORD

Upstate business decimated by fire

Firefighters responded to the scene of a predawn blaze in an industrial area of Greer. The fire broke out and an explosion was reported early Friday morning at Upstate Tool and Metal works.
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to building fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters are responding to a building fire Friday morning in Greenville County. The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department said an explosion was reported around 3:30 a.m. on South Batesville Road near Dry Pocket Road. Boiling Springs Fire and Greer Fire are also on the scene working to extinguish the fire. The cause […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing man who was last seen along Salem Church Road. Officials say Shawn Fuller was last seen Saturday afternoon wearing camouflage and green pants. Officials say if you know anything, contact the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver killed in Upstate highway crash, troopers say

A driver was killed in a highway crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers. According to troopers, the accident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. on Highway 123 near 18 Mile Road. Troopers say that the driver was headed north on U.S. Route 123 when they ran off the...
EASLEY, SC

