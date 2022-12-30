Read full article on original website
New Year’s Day 2023 is on Sunday, Jan. 1. However, since the holiday falls on a Sunday, the federal government will observe the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. Many retailers are open with reduced hours on New Year’s Eve (12/31/2022) and some retailers will have later opening hours on New Year’s Day (1/1/2023).
