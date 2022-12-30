ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau West girls basketball slips past Hudson to finish third at Marshfield Holiday Tournament

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago

Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Lexi White scored 20 points to lead the Wausau West girls basketball team to a 59-55 win over Hudson to finish in third place at the Marshfield Holiday Tournament on Thursday afternoon at Marshfield High School.

Molly Anderson added 16 points and Alya Christensen chipped in 15 for the Warriors, who improve to 6-5.

West will host D.C. Everest in its next game Friday, Jan. 6.

Warriors 59, Raiders 55

Wausau West 26 33 – 59

Hudson 27 28 – 55

WAUSAU WEST (57):

Emma Morehead 1 0-0 2, Kelly Kray 2 0-0 4, Alya Christensen 5 3-5 15, Harper Mead 1 0-0 2, Lexi White 7 4-4 20, Molly Anderson 7 2-5 16. FG: 23. FT: 9-14. 3-pointers: 4 (Christensen 2, White 2). Fouls: 14. Fouled out: White. Record: 6-5.

HUDSON (55): Grace Lewis 4 3-5 12, Olivia Grothaus 6 1-2 14, Grace Hanson 7 0-0 14, Maggie McConnell 1 0-0 2, Maya Johnson 0 2-2 2, Katie Grismore 2 3-6 7, Ella Carstensen 2 0-0 4, Simone Ransom 0 0-0 0, Ella Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Olivia Petty 0 0-2 0. FG: 22. FT: 9-17. 3-pointers: 2 (Lewis 1, Grothaus 1). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: none. Record: 8-2.

WausauPilot

