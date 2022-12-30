The Fairfax County Tree Commission on Dec. 28 announced recipients of its 2021-22 Friends of Trees Awards. The commission is recognizing 12 county residents and groups as champions of the county’s urban forest and will honor them Jan. 5 at the organization’s online meeting. Since 1999, the Friends of Trees awards ceremony has highlighted exceptional, outstanding and innovative tree-conservation actions in Fairfax County that protect and preserve existing trees and associated habitats; increase urban tree canopy and its related habitats; educate and inspire people to plant more trees and properly maintain them; or convey an understanding of the value and benefits of trees.

