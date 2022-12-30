Read full article on original website
Four teams finish 3-0 in holiday hoop tournaments
The Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars in girls action and the Langley Saxons in girls and boys play each finished 3-0 in holiday high-school basketball tournaments. Madison won the Title IX Holiday Tournament in Upper Marlboro, Md., defeating Duval, 57-13, Anacostia, 57-15, and Parkdale, 42-24. The defending Class 6 public-school...
Inside Nova
Marshall boys hoop team goes 2-1 in holiday tournament
The Marshall Statesmen traveled to Wilmington, N.C., to play in the Hoggard Hoops Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament and finished with a 2-1 record. With the wins, the high-school team improved its overall record this season to 9-2, with a 1-0 mark in the Liberty District. In Wilmington, Marshall lost...
Inside Nova
W-L girls basketball team second in holiday action
With a 2-1 record, the Washington-Liberty Generals finished second in the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School over the holiday break. The Generals (4-8) lost to the Potomac School Panthers, 59-40, in the Dec. 30 championship game. They defeated Osbourn, 70-45, in the first round then Falls Church, 46-41 in overtime, in the semifinals.
Inside Nova
UVA Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
UVA Culpeper Medical Center announced Tuesday the first baby born at its Family Birth Center in 2023. Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez was born at 3:01 p.m. on Jan. 2 to Tatiana Sanchez Martinez and Angel Hernandez. Alaia was delivered by Dr. Matt Kucia and nurses Ashley Lucero, Dana Demers, and...
Inside Nova
Finalists named for Prince William County MLK Oratorical competition
Five Prince William County Public School students were among the six finalists selected to present at the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition and Program on Jan. 16. The event is held each year in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the MLK Day holiday by...
Inside Nova
Print seems dead to Arlington county manager; newsletter resurrection seems unlikely
In the eyes of Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz, it appears print is dead. And is going to remain so. Despite being pressed to provide more information to county residents through the mail, including resurrection of a six-times-a-year newsletter that has been dormant since 2018, the county manager gave a decidedly noncommital response at a recent public forum.
Inside Nova
Governor calls for state investigation into TJ's withholding of National Merit commendations
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for the state attorney general to investigate allegations that administrators at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology withheld information about student National Merit Award commendations "until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed." InsideNoVa.com first reported about the allegations on Dec. 22...
Inside Nova
Bishop of Arlington marks life, legacy of Pope Benedict XVI
Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington issued the following statement Dec. 31 following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at age 95. “I respectfully ask all in the Diocese of Arlington to unite in prayer as we mourn the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. May we give thanks to God for his example and witness and pray for his eternal peace and happiness.”
Inside Nova
InFive: A look back, how to recycle your tree and warm temps continue
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Fire destroyed a home on Yates Ford Road near Manassas on New Year's Day, displacing four adults and three children and leaving one firefighter injured. 4. Farewell Christmas tree. As holiday festivities come to an end, it's time to take...
Inside Nova
VDOT begins rehab work on I-395 bridge in Arlington
Repairs are underway on the weight-restricted (20 tons) southbound I-395/Route 1 Exit 8C bridge, Virginia Department of Transportation officials said. The project is designed to improve safety and extend the overall life of the bridge, which carries southbound U.S. 1 over the 395 Express Lanes, the northbound I-395 general purpose lanes and northbound Route 110.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Fire destroys home on Yates Ford Road; one firefighter injured
Fire destroyed a home on Yates Ford Road near Manassas on New Year's Day, displacing four adults and three children. Authorities initially reported the possibility of occupants trapped inside the burning home in the 5900 block of Yates Ford Road, but all were accounted for and uninjured. One firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital, Prince William County fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.
Inside Nova
Community-theater awards will be back in person for 2023
Consider it another sign of normalcy returning to a live-with-COVID world. The Washington Area Theatre Community Honors, or WATCH Awards, which as the name implies salutes the best in local community theater, will be back with an in-person awards program in 2023 after three years away. “The awards ceremony will...
Inside Nova
Loudoun County man charged in father's stabbing death
A Hamilton man has been charged with second-degree murder in the Monday morning stabbing death of his father. Shortly before 6 a.m., Loudoun County deputies responded to the 17000 block of Twinoaks Place for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located 62-year-old David Brown inside, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
Inside Nova
Lorton man found dead in doorway; murder investigation underway
Police are searching for suspects in the Saturday night death of a 42-year-old Lorton man. Officers were called to the 9500 block of Unity Lane at 7:32 p.m. for a shooting and arrived to find victim Nahom Beyene in the threshold of the doorway with trauma to the upper body, Fairfax County police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Inside Nova
Fairfax Tree Commission lauds individuals, organizations, businesses
The Fairfax County Tree Commission on Dec. 28 announced recipients of its 2021-22 Friends of Trees Awards. The commission is recognizing 12 county residents and groups as champions of the county’s urban forest and will honor them Jan. 5 at the organization’s online meeting. Since 1999, the Friends of Trees awards ceremony has highlighted exceptional, outstanding and innovative tree-conservation actions in Fairfax County that protect and preserve existing trees and associated habitats; increase urban tree canopy and its related habitats; educate and inspire people to plant more trees and properly maintain them; or convey an understanding of the value and benefits of trees.
Inside Nova
Culpeper warns against local utility scam
Town of Culpeper has learned that utility customers have been receiving phone calls from scammers posing as your utility company demanding immediate payment for unpaid utility bills due to a change in utility service provider. The caller stated they were from another utility provider and required immediate payment or they...
