Channel 3000
Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US
CAIRO — An ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences was returned to Egypt after U.S. authorities determined it was looted years ago, Egyptian officials said Monday. The repatriation is part of Egyptian government efforts to stop the trafficking of its stolen antiquities....
Channel 3000
Funeral procession for Pelé begins after thousands, including Brazil’s president Lula da Silva, visited 24-hour wake
A funeral procession which will take soccer great Pelé to his final resting place has begun Tuesday. The procession started at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium, home of Pelé’s former club Santos, and his coffin will be carried through the streets of the city of Santos, including passing down the street where Pelé’s 100-year-old mother, Celeste Arantes, lives.
Ecuador reaches trade deal with China, aims to increase exports, Lasso says
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso said on Tuesday the country has sealed a free trade deal with China, an agreement expected to increase exports and boost growth in the South American country's industrial sector.
Channel 3000
South Asian eateries try ‘going local’ as recovery strategy
NEW DELHI — Hotels and restaurants across South Asia have had to adapt and reimagine dining out since the pandemic ripped through the region, forcing many out of business. Those that have survived are tapping local sources and going online. In India, from hole-in-the-wall casual eateries to fine dining,...
