Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Mayor Hancock Asks For Help to Support MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
Popular grocery store chain opening another new store in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersDenver, CO
Update: Logan Street studios to stay affordable housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Add Denver to U.S. cities overwhelmed by illegal immigration crisis; “We’re at our breaking point”Lauren JessopDenver, CO
Related
Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Makes Decision On Football Future
As the wider football world debates whether or not Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should continue playing football amid all of the concussions he's suffered, only Tua himself can decide whether he'll play when symptoms go away. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Tua has already made that decision....
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
thecomeback.com
Broncos absolutely massive Jim Harbaugh offer revealed
Ever since the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett earlier this month, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has been rumored to be a candidate to replace him. Those rumors heated up a little bit recently with news that Harbaugh is expected to take an NFL job if it’s offered. And based on a recent report, not only will he be offered the job with Denver, but he’ll be offered an absolutely massive contract.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completes first career pass to ... Patrick Mahomes
The first-ever Mahomes to Mahomes pass gained 6 yards for the Chiefs.
atozsports.com
Chiefs player apologizes after win against Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney apologized to fans on Sunday after a critical miscue in KC’s win against the Denver Broncos. In the second quarter, Toney fumbled a punt return that gave the Broncos excellent field position. On the very next play after the fumble, Russell Wilson...
Look: Shocked USC Fans Are Going Viral On Monday
USC were on the wrong end of one of the most shocking finishes in bowl game history. And that fact was not lost on the Trojans fans who were there. After giving up the go-ahead touchdown to Tulane with nine seconds left in the Cotton Bowl, cameras immediately panned to the Trojans fans. They struck gold immediately.
KING-5
Seahawks' best options with Russell Wilson trade draft pick
SEATTLE — Although a playoff berth remains a possibility for the Seahawks in 2022, the team currently possesses one of the most valuable selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks would have the No. 3 overall pick in the next NFL draft. The fortunes for Seattle and Denver reversed what most expected this season, as Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City had many attaching championship expectations to the Broncos.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ HC took advantage of a poor decision made by the Broncos all game
The Kansas City Chiefs barely beat the Denver Broncos when they should have absolutely demolished them. But, you know when a team plays a game after their head coach is fired, the team usually plays their best ball, for some odd reason. This win wasn’t easy, but divisional battles almost...
Prominent NFL Quarterback Is Reportedly Not Retiring
While Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the team following his benching, he is reportedly not planning on retiring from football. There had been some talk that Carr could step away from the game entirely. However, that will not be happening. "Derek Carr has no plans to retire...
Here is who national experts are predicting will win Denver Broncos at KC Chiefs game
This is what the pundits are saying about the Chiefs heading into Sunday’s game.
atozsports.com
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jarrett Stidham's Wife
While Jarrett Stidham is making his first start for the Las Vegas Raiders, his wife, Kennedy, is going viral on social media. Much like Saturday night, when ESPN's cameras showed the girlfriend of Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy, FOX is doing the same with the wife of Stidham on Sunday. Kennedy...
atozsports.com
Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job
The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
Jim Harbaugh reportedly good as gone if NFL team offers
The annual Jim Harbaugh NFL sweepstakes are officially underway and once again it sounds like the Michigan head coach might just consider a move back to the big leagues despite what he said this time last year. On Sunday, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported that a source “with knowledge of the situation” told him the Denver Read more... The post Jim Harbaugh reportedly good as gone if NFL team offers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Saints Have 1 Major Demand In Sean Payton Trade
Sean Payton did not coach this season, but remains under contract with the New Orleans Saints through 2024. Therefore, any team that wishes to lure Payton back to the sideline this offseason--and there have been a few possibilities tossed around--will need to compensate the Saints in order to make it happen.
Report: NFL Players Bothered By Quarterback Benching
The Las Vegas Raiders made the surprising decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr this week. Carr, who is now expected to be traded, has left the Raiders for the final two weeks of the regular season. According to FOX insider Peter Schrager, many Raiders players are bothered by the quarterback's...
atozsports.com
NFL writer feels one Dallas Cowboy isn’t getting enough respect
The Dallas Cowboys are on their way to the playoffs for the second consecutive season, which means they have had a plethora of players step up big. Those individuals were recognized as seven Cowboys players who made the Pro Bowl. Dallas was tied for second in the NFL in that...
WATCH: Russell Wilson throws 25-yard TD pass to Albert Okwuegbunam
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson connected with tight end Albert Okwuegbunam on a 25-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page. In the third quarter, the Broncos now...
NFL World Speculating About Another Coaching Trade
The NFL World believes that the New Orleans Saints will probably trade former head coach Sean Payton this offseason. Reports suggest that the Saints will ask for a first round pick in return for Payton. But is Payton the only coach who could fetch a big haul?. The NFL World...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols starter reveals timeline for his looming NFL decision
Tennessee Vols tight end Jacob Warren appeared on “Off the Hook Sports” this week with Dave Hooker and he revealed the timeline for his NFL decision. Warren, who signed with the Vols during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
Comments / 0