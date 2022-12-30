SEATTLE — Although a playoff berth remains a possibility for the Seahawks in 2022, the team currently possesses one of the most valuable selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks would have the No. 3 overall pick in the next NFL draft. The fortunes for Seattle and Denver reversed what most expected this season, as Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City had many attaching championship expectations to the Broncos.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO