Brazilian city of Santos bids farewell to 'king of soccer' Pele
SANTOS, Brazil (Reuters) - The Brazilian coastal city of Santos, which sporting giant Pele turned into a byword for soccer brilliance during a glittering club career, prepared to bid goodbye to its hero on Monday with a 24-hour wake. A memorial will be held for Pele, who died on Thursday...
Enzo Fernandez is an expensive risk that Chelsea must take
Chelsea's poor midfield planning has forced them to take a €130m risk on Enzo Fernandez.
AC Milan salaries & contract expiries
Everything you need to know regarding the contracts and salaries of the AC Milan first team.
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Bees swarm lacklustre Reds
Brentford maintained their impressive big game record this season with a 3-1 win at home to Liverpool.
Arsenal vs Newcastle - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Arsenal vs Newcastle in the Premier League, with TV details, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For World Cup Star Striker
A report suggests that Manchester United will prepare to make an offer for a world cup star striker.
The Premier League big six - ranked by their ten most expensive signings
90min's ranking of the Premier League big six by how successful their 10 most expensive signings have been.
Sebastien Haller returns to Borussia Dortmund training following cancer treatment
Sebastien Haller returns to Borussia Dortmund training after six months of treatment for a cancerous tumour.
Seattle Sounders close to new contract with USMNT midfielder Cristian Roldan
The Seattle Sounders are close to agreeing a new contract with key midfielder Cristian Roldan, according to reports. Roldan has been with the Sounders for nearly eight years since first joining the club in January 2015. Since then, the midfielder has gone on to make 279 appearances across all competitions and lifted two MLS Cup titles and the 2022 Concacaf Champions League.
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Player ratings as sluggish Spurs slump to defeat
Match report & player ratings from Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa in the Premier League.
FPL Gameweek 19: Hot picks for double gameweek
The hottest picks to consider selecting for double gameweek 19 in 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League.
Chelsea close to reaching €130m agreement with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea close in on the signing of Benfica's Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
Arsenal make improved bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk
Arsenal have made another offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, sources have told 90min.
Xavi 'punishing' Barcelona squad after Espanyol draw
Xavi is said to be punishing his Barcelona squad after they slipped up against Espanyol.
Graham Potter on what went wrong for Chelsea in draw with Nottingham Forest
Graham Potter on what went wrong for Chelsea in draw with Nottingham Forest.
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League
Predicting Manchester City's starting XI for their trip to Chelsea on Thursday night.
Charlotte FC closing on signing of Ashley Westwood from Burnley
Charlotte FC have bolstered their midfield with the signing of English player Ashley Westwood from Burnley, 90min sources have confirmed. The 32-year-old is a veteran of almost 500 matches in the English game, starting his career with Crewe Alexandra before turning out for Aston Villa and Burnley. 286 of those appearances came in the Premier League, with Westwood scoring 12 goals and providing 32 assists.
Erik ten Hag discusses potentially recalling Amad Diallo from Sunderland
Erik ten Hag discusses recalling Adam Diallo from Sunderland.
Erik ten Hag urges Man Utd not to 'burn money' despite 'need' for new striker
Erik ten Hag has admitted that while he 'needs' a new striker added to his Manchester United ranks this month, he does not want the club to 'burn money' doing so.
