The Seattle Sounders are close to agreeing a new contract with key midfielder Cristian Roldan, according to reports. Roldan has been with the Sounders for nearly eight years since first joining the club in January 2015. Since then, the midfielder has gone on to make 279 appearances across all competitions and lifted two MLS Cup titles and the 2022 Concacaf Champions League.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO