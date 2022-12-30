ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crypto community flock to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), TRON (TRX), and Solana (SOL)

The cryptocurrency market took another dive on Tuesday, with nearly all major coins seeing losses. However, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is bucking the trend with over 20 million tokens sold in the past week alone. Let’s look at the current state of ORBN, TRON (TRX), and Solana (SOL). Orbeon Protocol...
CoinDesk

Solana's SOL Token Surges 20% as Dog Coin Bonk Fires Up Community Interest

Solana's SOL has surged about 20% in the past 24 hours even as larger cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) barely moved, as a decision by newly launched shiba inu-themed token Bonk (BONK) to do a large airdrop generated interest in the Solana community. SOL leapt back above $13...
coinbureau.com

Crypto News: Alameda Wallets, SOL, DOGE, Valkyrie & MORE!!

I’m here to start off your first working week with my one and only weekly crypto review. I must say that today’s episode is quite special, because there were some very interesting headlines in the final week of 2022. Besides all the speculation around Sam moving Alameda assets...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB climbing to $1 depends on…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen by around 65% since the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May this year. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX also had a particularly adverse impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With the end of 2022 dawning, SHIB was trading at $0.00000807 on the charts. With a market capitalization of $4.7 billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the 17th largest cryptocurrency today. SHIB is the second-most popular memecoin too, trailing only Dogecoin (DOGE).
u.today

"Crypto King” Barry Silbert Hits Back at Cameron Winklevoss

Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, responded to an open letter by Cameron Winklevoss on Wednesday addressing DCG’s supposed $1.675 billion debt. Silbert’s tweet focused on denying any missed payments, assuring that DCG had never missed an interest payment and was current on all loans outstanding, with the next payment due in May 2023.
cryptoglobe.com

How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’

On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
NEWSBTC

Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT

The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
NASDAQ

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023

In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
Fortune

The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus

David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Issues Bearish Warning, Says Avalanche and One Mid-Cap Altcoin Could Crash by Over 70%

A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is expressing a bearish outlook on two under-the-radar altcoins. Starting with smart contract platform Avalanche (AVAX), the pseudonymous analyst and trader Capo tells his 695,000 Twitter followers that the altcoin could lose over 70% of its value as he says the present support level of around $10 appears likely to crumble.
cryptonewsbtc.org

What is Ethereum’s Triple Halving?

The “triple halving” of Ethereum refers back to the discount in ETH issuance by over 80%, which is just like halving the Bitcoin system thrice. This discount in provide was instituted alongside the change to the Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm by the Ethereum Merge and got here into full perform as The Merge was accomplished.
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’

On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
bitcoinist.com

Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Monitor This Week

Clearly, it is hard to predict with precision which cryptocurrency will see the next boom. Nevertheless, we can identify potential contenders that are capitalizing on current developments, such as decentralized finance and digital payment solutions. The cryptocurrency market started 2023 with the prolonged unfavorable conditions that have characterized the industry...
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Exchange Wash Trading Stats Depict Worrying Picture

Crypto platforms with 70% total reported volume of wash trading moved up by 46 positions in rankings. It’s no secret that wash trading continues to plague the crypto market. A paper titled “Crypto Wash Trading,” published by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), found that an overwhelming number of unregulated crypto exchanges account for a sizeable portion of wash trades.

