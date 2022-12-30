Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
Here’s Why Solana’s Future Is Still Bright Despite SOL Price Nuking 97% Below ATH: Vitalik Buterin
Solana, the crypto once backed by FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, is one of the leading Layer 1 networks to have suffered in the enduring crypto winter. Despite the prices of top crypto assets like bitcoin and Ethereum remaining relatively stable over the last four weeks, SOL has bled out. However,...
cryptonewsz.com
Crypto community flock to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), TRON (TRX), and Solana (SOL)
The cryptocurrency market took another dive on Tuesday, with nearly all major coins seeing losses. However, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is bucking the trend with over 20 million tokens sold in the past week alone. Let’s look at the current state of ORBN, TRON (TRX), and Solana (SOL). Orbeon Protocol...
CoinDesk
Solana's SOL Token Surges 20% as Dog Coin Bonk Fires Up Community Interest
Solana's SOL has surged about 20% in the past 24 hours even as larger cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) barely moved, as a decision by newly launched shiba inu-themed token Bonk (BONK) to do a large airdrop generated interest in the Solana community. SOL leapt back above $13...
coinbureau.com
Crypto News: Alameda Wallets, SOL, DOGE, Valkyrie & MORE!!
I’m here to start off your first working week with my one and only weekly crypto review. I must say that today’s episode is quite special, because there were some very interesting headlines in the final week of 2022. Besides all the speculation around Sam moving Alameda assets...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB climbing to $1 depends on…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen by around 65% since the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May this year. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX also had a particularly adverse impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With the end of 2022 dawning, SHIB was trading at $0.00000807 on the charts. With a market capitalization of $4.7 billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the 17th largest cryptocurrency today. SHIB is the second-most popular memecoin too, trailing only Dogecoin (DOGE).
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Stacking More Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of Regulations Crushing Altcoins
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he’s buying more Bitcoin (BTC) at current prices as the king crypto trades in the depths of the bear market. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author explains his thesis behind investing in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki says that...
u.today
"Crypto King” Barry Silbert Hits Back at Cameron Winklevoss
Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, responded to an open letter by Cameron Winklevoss on Wednesday addressing DCG’s supposed $1.675 billion debt. Silbert’s tweet focused on denying any missed payments, assuring that DCG had never missed an interest payment and was current on all loans outstanding, with the next payment due in May 2023.
cryptoglobe.com
How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’
On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
NEWSBTC
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT
The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus
David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Bearish Warning, Says Avalanche and One Mid-Cap Altcoin Could Crash by Over 70%
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is expressing a bearish outlook on two under-the-radar altcoins. Starting with smart contract platform Avalanche (AVAX), the pseudonymous analyst and trader Capo tells his 695,000 Twitter followers that the altcoin could lose over 70% of its value as he says the present support level of around $10 appears likely to crumble.
cryptonewsbtc.org
What is Ethereum’s Triple Halving?
The “triple halving” of Ethereum refers back to the discount in ETH issuance by over 80%, which is just like halving the Bitcoin system thrice. This discount in provide was instituted alongside the change to the Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm by the Ethereum Merge and got here into full perform as The Merge was accomplished.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’
On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
bitcoinist.com
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Monitor This Week
Clearly, it is hard to predict with precision which cryptocurrency will see the next boom. Nevertheless, we can identify potential contenders that are capitalizing on current developments, such as decentralized finance and digital payment solutions. The cryptocurrency market started 2023 with the prolonged unfavorable conditions that have characterized the industry...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Exchange Wash Trading Stats Depict Worrying Picture
Crypto platforms with 70% total reported volume of wash trading moved up by 46 positions in rankings. It’s no secret that wash trading continues to plague the crypto market. A paper titled “Crypto Wash Trading,” published by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), found that an overwhelming number of unregulated crypto exchanges account for a sizeable portion of wash trades.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Beginning of Next Bitcoin Bull Run, Lays Out March 2023 Ethereum Forecast
The closely followed crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel is making forecasts for both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in 2023. In a new video update, the analyst says that he believes Bitcoin will ignite its next bull run around the second half of the year. “Late...
