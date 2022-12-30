‘My husband and I have been together for 57 years and married for 54. I’m sick of him and me’… These are Hollywood's longest-lasting couples

Read full article on original website
Related
Elderly woman devastated after learning husband has 'feelings' for woman 40 years younger than him
What is a person to do when their spouse has feelings for someone else?. Romantic feelings aren't always a given when it comes to long-term marriage. Though feelings may have started authentically and strongly at the beginning of the relationship, time can cause a sense of normalcy to set in.
Fiction: I Checked The Camera On My Husband's Club House, What I Saw Made Me Cry
This is a fictitious article; none of the words used or said in it are true; they are there for your entertainment. Before I get into today's intriguing headline, do you think spouses should be allowed to spy on their partners? Do you think it is appropriate for lovers to secretly track their partners' movements? Although it may appear awkward, it is often difficult to resist catching up with your partner, especially when you love him or her so much.
I want my husband to date younger women: ‘I feel like life should be lived’
When Maria Foster turned 40, she broke the news to her husband Michael — she wanted to see other people. Also, she wanted him to do the same thing. The Dallas, Tex. content creator and her spouse are featured on Peacock’s eyebrow-raising new dating show, “Love for the Ages,” premiering Dec. 15 on the NBCUniversal-owned streamer. Hosted by Adrienne Bailon, the reality series focuses on three middle-aged, longtime couples, each at a crossroads in their relationship. On the show, husbands and wives are given the opportunity to date younger people in their 20s, and live with them for a full month....
After 10 Years, My Husband And I Were On The Verge Of Divorce. Then We Got A Second Chance.
"That morning, I’d checked my bank account and realized my husband had visited the ATM at 2 a.m. and taken all our money. I was alone with three kids and $50."
Man Marries Best Friend of 34 Years After Life Changing Text During Divorce
This couple met at elementary school, and quickly became best friends. But, 30 years later they realized they were soulmates, and got engaged over text.
'Now, that's what I call gross': Woman incensed when she learns her boyfriend used her toothbrush without telling her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who didn't like to kiss because he thought it was gross; I never expected him to borrow my toothbrush without asking and then sneak it back into place like nothing ever happened. Now, that's what I call gross.
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
Kelsea Ballerini Admits She ‘Knew Something Was Not Right’ In Her Marriage
Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her feelings leading up to her split from her husband of five years Morgan Evans during the latest episode of the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, released on Tuesday, December 13. The country popstar, 29, spoke about how she started to realize that the relationship was coming to an end, and how difficult the divorce was.
A 20-year-old mother placed her son for adoption. His new family refused to leave her behind.
When Schauna Austin was 20 years old and single, she gave birth to a baby boy. But the family that would adopt her son wanted to involve her in every major step of his life. Austin said she gave birth to a child she named Riley, and held him for 72 hours straight.
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
Naomi Judd’s husband reveals ‘chaotic’ final moments before suicide
Larry Strickland is opening up about wife Naomi Judd’s “chaotic” final months before she took her own life after years of mental health struggles. Strickland had been married to the country star for 33 years when she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30 at the age of 76. While filming the digital series “ACM Lifting Lives Presents The Check-In,” Strickland, 76, recalled to People the period leading up to Judd’s tragic death. “It was a very chaotic, hectic, hectic time,” he told the mag from the couple’s Tennessee home. “It was extremely hard. She had several therapists that she...
Woman Gifts All Her Grandchildren $40K When They Get Married Except One After They Are "Horrified" by Her Behavior
A question many people find themselves wondering when they get invited to a wedding is how much should they gift the happy couple. The grandmother and grandfather in this story didn't have that issue. They had a set plan in place to gift each of their grandchildren the same amount. U/rando-TA shared the following story which has now led to over 3,000 commenters weighing in.
Dear Abby: Secret leads to havoc when family finds out
DEAR ABBY: I was married to a man whose family always seemed to be in each other’s business. His 18-year-old niece already had two children when she became pregnant again. She hid it from everyone. When she was eight months gone, she came to me and told me she wanted to adopt the baby out […] The post Dear Abby: Secret leads to havoc when family finds out appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
The bizarre story of the 19-year-old boy who got engaged to a 76-year-old woman
When a 19-year-old boy Italian boy named Giuseppe D’Anna announced on Tiktok that he would propose to the love of his life, his fans started trolling him. This is because the woman who he claimed was the love of his life was a 76-year-old woman named Milina Gatta. The story of this couple went viral on social media.
webnewsobserver.com
Kanye West’s former bodyguard reveals shocking details about rapper’s marriage to Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are divorced but the ex-couple continues to be on the news for one reason or the other. For instance, a few recent reports have revealed shocking details about their marriage calling it affectionless. Yes, that’s right. And the revelation was made by none other than the ex-pair’s bodyguard himself, Steve Stanulis.
Upworthy
Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room
On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
Man Divorces and Marries Ex-Wife's Sister Who Expects Her to 'Get Over It'
The institution of marriage has changed considerably throughout history, even though it is based on a relatively traditional idea. In today's modern marriages, one element that is commonly consistent is the need for both partners to remain faithful to one another. However, as you're about to read, cheating happens.
A 28-year-old who got her buccal fat removed last year and has 'zero regrets' describes the procedure
Everyone is talking about buccal fat removal which makes cheeks appear more slim. YouTuber Amber Rapp shares what it's really like to have the procedure.
My boyfriend promised marriage if we dated for 3 years: Then he didn't propose marriage until 3 years after we broke up
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I got married at nineteen, and I got divorced at twenty-four. I've never considered getting remarried since my divorce. I am happily divorced, far happier than I could ever be married.
Comments / 0