Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills Issue Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status After On-Field Collapse
The Buffalo safety was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing during Monday-night’s game vs. the Bengals.
saturdaytradition.com
What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl
Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
Sporting News
Robert Griffin III leaves ESPN's Michigan-TCU broadcast after wife goes into labor
As much as commercials that air during football games try to convince us otherwise, life doesn't stop for big games. Just ask former Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III, who abruptly left ESPN's broadcast of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU because his wife went into labor. Griffin was bearing...
Opinion: NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Charlie Kirk Branded 'Human Garbage' Over Damar Hamlin Remarks
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Kirk's and other's attempts to use Hamlin's collapse to fuel anti-vaccine conspiracy theories as "heartless, cold, evil."
Sporting News
Donovan Mitchell, 71 points and controversial no-call: How Last Two Minute report could question career high for Cavs All-Star
Donovan Mitchell took a page out of Luka Doncic's book. Leading by three points with 4.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the Bulls decided to send Mitchell to the free throw line by intentionally fouling him to prevent a 3-pointer. He sank the first free throw to make it a two-point game, then he deliberately missed the second in the hope of the Cavaliers getting an offensive rebound.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Sporting News
What channel is Penn State vs. Utah on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl, one of the most prestigious events on the college football calendar, will have a hard time topping last year's thriller between Ohio State and Utah. The Buckeyes overcame an early deficit and managed a 48-45 win to deny the Utes their first Rose Bowl victory. Utah has a chance to finish the job and climb the mountaintop on Monday.
Sporting News
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Texans, Bears enter Week 18 in battle for No. 1 pick
The playoffs have begun. The playoffs for the No. 1 pick, that is. Entering Week 18, the battle for the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft comes down to two teams: the Texans and the Bears. Houston holds a slim, half-game lead for the moment, while Chicago is locked into the top four regardless of how the final week plays out.
Citrus Bowl Odds: LSU vs. Purdue prediction, pick and how to watch – 1/2/2023
Happy New Year to everyone! On the second day of 2023, a pair of losers in their respective conference championship games will go head-to-head as the LSU Tigers take on the Purdue Boilermakers in sunny Orlando, Florida. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with an LSU-Purdue prediction and pick.
Sporting News
Chris Olave, Michael Thomas join with LeBron James in reacting to Ohio State's Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
Ohio State felt as if it had its ducks in a row heading into 2023. The Buckeyes were a 50-yard field goal away from making the College Football Playoff national championship game. Noah Ruggles, however, hooked the potential game-winner wide left and Ohio State fell to Georgia 42-41 in the Peach Bowl.
In Damar Hamlin's frightening situation, NFL correctly drew the line
Violence of NFL brings appeal, but Damar Hamlin's frightening situation correctly drew the line. Players are human, not gladiators. Let's remember this moving forward
PHOTO GALLERY: Best Photos From Purdue's Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Game With LSU
ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a tough day in Florida when the undermanned Purdue football team got walloped 63-7 by LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando. The Boilermakers (8-6) were missing several key players — most notably star quarterback Aidan O'Connell and tight end Payne Durham — who opted out of the game. They were also without head coach Jeff Brohm, who left last month to take over at Louisville, his alma mater. His brother, Brian Brohm, was Purdue's interim coach. Ryan Walters, formerly the defensive coordinator at Illinois, will now take over as Purdue's coach.
Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. Broncos on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 17 game
The Chiefs will be battling to potentially move into first place in the AFC as they welcome the Broncos to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17. Kansas City enters the week tied with Buffalo for the best record in the AFC at 12-3, but it is second in the conference because of the head-to-head tiebreaker. A win by the Chiefs this week would keep the pressure on the Bills, who face a tough matchup against the Bengals on "Monday Night Football."
Sporting News
Todd Bowles praises Buccaneers' Jake Camarda for season-saving scramble: 'Never seen a punter make an athletic play like that'
The Buccaneers may have had their season decided by a play that techincally didn't happen. Up by six and facing a fourth-and-10 from the Panthers' 44-yard line with 42 seconds remaining, punter Jake Camarda fielded a snap that landed in the dirt about a yard in front of him. After a frantic scramble to get outside, Camarda kicked the ball in desperation. It landed inside the 5-yard line, but the play was redone because the Buccaneers had an illegal man downfield.
Sporting News
Are Stephen Curry and Trae Young playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Hawks Monday NBA game
The Warriors are hoping that they can bring the momentum from the end of 2022 into the new year. With Stephen Curry recovering from a shoulder injury, Golden State has managed to go 5-3, winning its last four games of December. Jordan Poole has picked up the scoring load in Curry's absence, most recently going off for 41 points in a 118-112 victory over Portland.
Sporting News
Bills vs. Bengals odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 17 'Monday Night Football'
When the Bills (12-3) travel to face the Bengals (11-4) on "Monday Night Football", they will deal with another AFC powerhouse in their quest for the top playoff seed that comes with home-field advantage and the lone bye. Buffalo is No. 1 ahead of No. 2 Kansas City. Cincinnati, the...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Chiefs, 49ers overtake Eagles, Bills as new 1-2; Packers, Steelers, Patriots cling to life for Week 18
Week 17 in the NFL brought a few more answers to what teams will be continuing to participate in the playoffs toward Super Bowl 57 after the 2022 regular season ends next Saturday and Sunday. The calendar has turned 2023 making it feel like the playoffs are already here. Five...
Sporting News
Packers playoff picture: Green Bay's updated NFC wild-card chances hinge on Week 18 game vs. Lions
In the history of the NFL, 183 teams have begun the season with a 4-8 record. Only one has ever reached the playoffs. There could be at least one more joining that exclusive company in 2022. The Packers got off to a dismal start this season and watched as the...
