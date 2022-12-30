We all want to be independent and in control of our lives for as long as we possibly can—preferably until the day we die. Aging in Place is an appealing concept, to live out our years in the comfort of familiar surroundings among our friends and neighbors, rather than go to an assisted care facility. To successfully age in place, it is never too early to carefully consider modifications to make your home more suitable and formulate a plan for home maintenance, as well as obtaining additional assistance that may be required with routine daily activities as one’s health declines.

SADDLEBROOKE, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO