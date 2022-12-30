Read full article on original website
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
New Restaurant Coming to Popular Shopping CenterGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersTucson, AZ
Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FTucson, AZ
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.
realestatedaily-news.com
Lee Plaza in Tucson Sells for $3.8 Million
Lee Plaza was developed, owned and managed by the Lee family for over 40 years. The center is home to a variety of long-term retail and service-based tenants such as Stereo Pad and FastSigns. The property has been upgraded and remodeled several times over the years and is fully leased.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Real estate transactions
SRS Real Estate Partners completed the $22 million sale of Silverbell Plaza, a 97,540-square-foot retail center located at 2480-2500 N. Silverbell Road and 2106-2180 W. Grant Road in Tucson. John Redfield, a senior vice president with SRS’ Investment Properties Group in Newport Beach, California, and SRS Senior Vice President Alan...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – December 2022 – 4th Avenue Art Fair
For more than 100 years 4th Avenue in Tucson has been a center of commercial activity. Twice a year the street is shutdown for a large street art fair. You can’t miss the omnipresent Tiki Man at the corner of 4th and 8th Street. Tiki Man had for decades watched over a putt putt course a few miles away, but when it closed, he was rescued and relocated.
New Restaurant Coming to Popular Shopping Center
A healthy restaurant option is opening soon.Photo byOutcast IndiaonUnsplash. When it comes to shopping destinations around greater Tucson, few can compete with the combination of quality and volume as La Encantada. It might be the one destination where the storefronts are nearly always full, and vacancies are quickly filled. With the turning of the calendar into 2023 visitors to the shopping district will find even more options than ever before, and while this includes a handful of clothing outlets, it will also include a new restaurant for hungry shoppers to stop off at.
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: January 2023
6 p.m. at the Thompson Event Center, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa. Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the twinkle lights are done just yet. This drive-through event features over one million lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes. Guests can see life-sized candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees while savoring the holiday spirit in the New Year. Tickets start at $40 per vehicle.
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Lovitt & Touché, Sundt, Arizona Commission on the Arts
Lovitt & Touché boosts hiring to meet growing demand. Spurred by increased demand for its insurance and benefits services, Lovitt & Touché, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company, has rapidly expanded its Tempe and Tucson offices in recent months, expanding its footprint and competitive position in the Arizona market.
Tucson rings in the new year at annual Taco Drop
The Taco Drop featured various bands, food trucks, and a silent disco. People were ready to ring in the new year by counting down.
thisistucson.com
Tania's 33 and 13 other places to find bomb menudo in Tucson
Editor's note: This story was originally published in January 2022. The back of Tania’s 33 is like if what lurked behind the Wizard of Oz’s green curtain was actually amazing. Past the plastic flaps that separate the front and back of house, behind the horseshoe-shaped grill, steam table and fry bay that produce most of the items on their prodigious menu, you’ll find a narrow hallway lined with stock pot stoves.
allsportstucson.com
Old Pueblo Abuelo: It’s better to do good than well
This is the 31st installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. “I want you to carry my...
Higher unemployment rate in Pima County affecting businesses in Tucson
Both Feast and Charro Steak and Del Rey in Tucson dealt with having a low amount of applicants in 2022. While they said they’re getting more employees, they’re not as experienced.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
La Encantada shopping center boosts tenant list
Tecovas, Levi’s and Psycho Bunny and True Food Kitchen will soon find a home in La Encantada. Next year, True Food Kitchen will begin serving its seasonally inspired dishes and natural beverages on the second level. The restaurant was founded in Phoenix in 2008 by Dr. Andrew Weil, a...
Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022
Several popular Tucson restaurants were forced to close in 2022.Photo byJose Fontano/UnsplashonUnsplash. With 2022 coming to a close and 2023 right around the corner, it’s the perfect opportunity to look back at some of the favorite restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and food stalls we had to stay goodbye to here in Tucson over the past 12 months. There were longtime favorites and some we barely had enough time to get to know. While nowhere a complete list, these are some of the restaurants that faded into the sunset in 2022 (as well as the articles detailing the closures).
ADOT: I-19 southbound reopens in Tucson
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the southbound lane of Interstate 19 has been reopened.
Storm system brings rain to Phoenix, flash flood warning issued in Maricopa County
PHOENIX — The year started off wet and cold as a strong storm system made its way across Phoenix on Sunday. Much of the Valley recorded over a quarter of an inch of rain by 7:30 p.m., while the East Valley had higher amounts of rainfall. Rain gauges in...
saddlebagnotes.com
Thriving in Place in SaddleBrooke
We all want to be independent and in control of our lives for as long as we possibly can—preferably until the day we die. Aging in Place is an appealing concept, to live out our years in the comfort of familiar surroundings among our friends and neighbors, rather than go to an assisted care facility. To successfully age in place, it is never too early to carefully consider modifications to make your home more suitable and formulate a plan for home maintenance, as well as obtaining additional assistance that may be required with routine daily activities as one’s health declines.
biztucson.com
Tucson Among Top Cities with Influx of New Residents in 2022
North American Van Lines, Inc., a household, international, corporate, and long distance professional moving company, has released its annual migration map that details where Americans moved in 2022. The map uncovered a sizable trend of Americans leaving high cost-of-living areas for warmer climates with more reasonable housing conditions, noting southern...
biztucson.com
African American History on Display
Interactive Museum at UArizona Highlights Tradition and Heritage. Tucson’s newest museum, and the only one of its kind in the state, is set to open in January to put visitors in touch with the tradition, culture and heritage of African Americans in Southern Arizona. The African American Museum of...
Part of Speedway/ Kolb intersection reopens
Southbound Kolb Road is now open at the intersection of Speedway Boulevard, according to the Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility.
Tiny home village one step closer to helping the homeless
The Homing Project has worked for the last year to make the tiny home village a reality and now they're one step closer to that goal.
