New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm FridayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Class AA, A, B, C and D Northern Maine Heal Points as of January 1, 2023
Here are the Class AA, A, B, C and D Girls and Boys North Basketball Heal Point Standings as of Sunday, January 1, 2023 reflecting games played and reported through December 31st. There's still lots of basketball left, with 6 weeks left in the regular season, and teams playing 18...
wabi.tv
New trail, snowshoe lodge opens in Maine’s Katahdin Region
PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - The new year is bringing a fresh start, not just for Mainers but for our land as well. As of last Friday, there’s a new trail officially open to visitors in the northern portion of our state. Seboeis Riverside Trail is located 15 miles northwest...
travelawaits.com
13 Quaint General Stores To Visit In New England
New England is the perfect spot for hunting out quaint general stores. They pop up in small rural towns that visitors often pass through on their way to another destination. Seeking out a slower, more deliberate pace allows you to enjoy some hidden gems along the journey. With a mix...
star977.com
Local News 01/02/23
(Maine) Homicides were up in Maine in 2022. The Bangor Daily News reports 32 people were killed at the hands of others – the highest number in nearly 15 years, and eclipses the 2021 total, when 19 people were murdered. (Maine) Maine saw 32 homicide deaths in 2022, the...
10 Maine Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly
Every year Maine sees a flood of tourists into the state who come here to visit all that Maine has to offer and to spend money. Tourism is one of Maine's largest industries. It's always fun to hear wandering tourists ask about how to get to a certain town in Maine and totally screw up the pronunciation of that town. It's understandable for those towns that were derived from Native American languages and those named by French Explorers, but some just seem too obvious for those of us that live here.
All aboard! Mainers reflect on 21 years of Downeaster service
PORTLAND, Maine — Amtrak's Downeaster is now 21 years old and has carried more than 8.4 million riders since its inception. In 2022, the train carried 467,000 passengers, a 35 percent increase from the previous year. “Despite significant challenges during the pandemic, Amtrak Downeaster ridership has rebounded to 93%...
From the Northern Border to the Southern Coast, These Are Maine’s 10 Busiest Airports
Air travel can be rough. The long security lines, crowded food courts, non-existent parking, never-ending terminals, and general public can drive any sane person mad. However, we Mainers are relatively lucky. Our two commercial airports are a godsend. Easy in, easy out. It's a completely different flying experience, and small-market flying at its finest.
WGME
Tickborne diseases on the rise in Maine; UMaine gets $6.2M for tick lab
The University of Maine is one of the beneficiaries of the national Omnibus spending bill. Maine Senator Susan Collins announced the school's tick lab will be getting over $6 million in funding after the state saw a concerning number of tickborne illnesses in 2022. According to state data, 2022 had...
Here Are 25 of The Best Places in Maine for Chicken Tenders
Who doesn't like chicken tenders? Well, I suppose if you are a vegan, you may not, but I am speaking to my die-hard-meat-eating-chicky-tender fans!. Try saying that three times in a row. There's nothing tastier then taking a big bite out of a crispy nugget, dipped in whatever sauce you can dream of.
Meet the Seacoast’s First Babies of 2023 in New Hampshire and Maine
At least three Seacoast region hospitals had babies born the morning of New Year's Day on Sunday, including two born within two minutes of each other. The first baby born in 20 was Noah Henry Frost at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, who entered the world at 5:18 a.m. weighing 7 lbs and 10 oz. Parents Cory and Virginia Frost and Noah are doing well, according to hospital spokesman Adam Bagni.
WMTW
Rain on the way, with minor icing concerns
High pressure will move offshore tonight ahead of a warm front that will be moving northward toward Maine. Colder air on Tuesday may allow for some light icing across far interior Maine. The warm front will lift north by Wednesday, but not make it all the way to the northern border, so it'll be milder midweek, but not record-breaking.
Have You Heard The Story Of The Maine House Built In England?
As a history geek, I am all about this kind of stuff. And, when I first heard this story, I knew I had to know more. According to Only In Your State, there is a house in North Berwick that was actually built in England!. So, was the home transported...
boothbayregister.com
THE MAINE COMPROMISE
Were you even aware of the Maine Compromise of 1850? Or was it the Treaty of Ghent? Versailles? The Second Council of Lyon? Sturgis? The First Council of Nicasia? Help a guy whose nervous system is reeling from drinking a bottle of straight blue Curaçao in under an hours.
WPFO
Wet Tuesday afternoon, more wintry in Maine later this week
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Above average temperatures continue in Maine for Tuesday and Wednesday, but it won’t be anywhere near as warm as the New Year’s weekend. Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with several rounds of light wintry precipitation likely Wednesday night through Friday. Tuesday will...
1st 2023 Baby Born at MDI Hospital is a Boy!
It's a Boy! The 1st baby born at MDI Hospital in 2023 and the 2nd baby born in the State of Maine is a boy!. Caitlyn and Gabriel of Fletchers Landing Township are the proud parents of MDI Hospital’s 2023 New Year’s Baby, Oakley, arriving at 2:18 AM on January 1st measuring 18 inches and weighing 6lbs 9.9 ounces!.
mainepublic.org
Maine State Library hunting for old Franco-American newspapers for digitization project
The Maine State Library is trying to gather and preserve newspapers published for Maine's Franco-American community. Adam Fisher, director of collections development and digital initiatives, says the library is about to embark on a fourth round of a nationally funded effort to digitize old Maine newspapers. Fisher says this time,...
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home
If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church. A church? Yup, there are churches out there in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts...
I Don’t Think Newington, New Hampshire, is a Real Town
My family moved to the Seacoast in 1986, and it dawned on me that in 36 years, I have never met a single person from Newington, New Hampshire. I’ve spent a LOT of time in Newington. Whether it was shopping, going out to eat, or bowling with friends, Newington has always been a part of my life.
It Was Once Illegal in Maine to Speak or Teach French in School
If you dig into the history of any state across the country, you're bound to find some pretty strange old laws. Believe it or not, some are still on the books and active but many of them have been repealed over the years thanks to lawmakers catching up with the times. One of those hard-to-believe laws that once existed was the firm outlawing of teaching and speaking French in schools in Maine.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Mass. shows interest in financing Maine wind project
A 1,000 MEGAWATT onshore wind project planned for northern Maine and an associated transmission build-out “would provide benefits to Massachusetts and the region,” the Mass. Department of Energy Resources said as it determined that it makes sense to have Bay State ratepayers cover 40 percent of the project costs as part of a multi-state clean energy effort.
