Uticans prevent abolitionists from meeting: Mohawk Valley history

Abolitionists turned away

Susan B. Anthony and 25 abolitionists are stopped from meeting in Utica's Mechanics Hall by more than 100 Uticans, who say they oppose slavery, but fear violence may result if the meeting takes place. Anthony, a fighter for woman's rights, also is the agent for the New York State Anti-Slavery Society. She was to be the main speaker at the meeting in the hall, which is on the northwest corner of Liberty and Hotel streets (the building still stands). Her talk was titled: "No Compromise With Slavery."

Amid signs that the South is preparing to secede from the Union, abolitionists have had similar meetings in Buffalo and Rochester. Both have resulted in riots and destruction of private property.

Yesterday, directors of the Mechanics Association voted against their hall being used for the meeting. Anthony says the abolitionists have a contract with the association and insists that they be allowed to meet. But when a noisy crowd gathers at the front door, the abolitionists leave. Mayor DeWitt Grove then escorts Anthony to a meeting of civic leaders in a private residence. What they discuss is not made public.

1923, 100 years ago

Messages reach Europe

Charles H. Schrader, of Dudley Avenue in Utica's Cornhill section, is the first amateur broadcaster in the city to have his radio signals received in Europe. The American Radio Relay League confirms that signals send by Schrader just before Christmas were heard in Manchester, England, and Nice, France.

1948, 75 years ago

Ukrainians gather

Ukrainians in Utica prepare to celebrate Christmas in their Ss. Peter and Paul Church at 209 First St. The Rev. and Mrs. Joseph Bodnar will direct the observance, assisted by their four daughters and son -- Mary, Olga, Stephanya, Sonya and Walter. Walter will direct the church's 25-member choir.

1973, 50 years ago

Bon appetit

Jeffrey Simpson, director of food lunches for Utica's public schools, says students should have the opportunity to taste the foods of foreign countries. He introduces an international cuisine into school lunch menus. Next week, schools will begin the program by serving meat and cheese tacos with Mexican rice. "Students study about a country's geography and customs," Simpson says, "so why not taste their foods?"

The Sauquoit Masonic Lodge installs Sam Latera as its new master. Other officers include: Gordon Lyons, senior warden; Ernest Massaro, junior warden; Dan Winchell, senior deacon, and John Duga junior deacon.

Larry Hall scores 20 points to lead Adirondack Central to a 70-48 win over Poland Central in an Intervalley Basketball League game. Poland's Marv Jones has 14 points.

1998, 25 years ago

Oneida County bicentennial

Oneida County prepares to celebrate its 200th anniversary with events scheduled throughout the year. The Oneida County Historical Society (today the Oneida County History Center) will get things started by opening a Bicentennial Exhiibit in its 5,000-square-foot gallery at 1608 Genesee St.

The county was organized in March 1798 when the state Legislature in Albany took thousands of acres from western Herkimer County to form Oneida County. Legend has it that the name "Oneida" was chosen by a gentleman at a meeting in Whitestown who admired the Oneida Indians who joined the American militiamen at the Battle of Oriskany in 1777 during the Revolutionary War and became the new country's first ally. The gentleman's name is lost to history.

Ralph J. Eannace is sworn in as Oneida County executive for an additional two years. The ceremony is held in Payne's Hall at Mohawk Valley Community College and is attended by more than 200 people. Eannace was appointed executive a year ago after County Executive Raymond Meier was elected to the state Senate. Republican Eannace defeated Democrat Michael Hennessy last November.

Andy Ferris scores 28 points to lead Waterville High over Little Falls, 78-74, in the Waterville Times Holiday Basketball Tournament. Ferris is named the tournament's "most valuable player." The winners get 17 points from Clint Kane and 13 from Ryan Barth. Little Falls is led by Justin Hummel's 25 points and Justin Davis' 22.

Kenneth F. Baker is elected chief of the Lee Center Volunteer Fire Department. Marion Prosser will head the Lady Auxiliary. Meanwhile, George Farley is named chief of the Yorkville Volunteer Fire Department and Ken Schaaf is president.

2013, 10 years ago

Too much snow

Recent snowstorms are making a big dent in Utica's supply of salt for its streets. It budgeted $385,000 for 8,000 tons, but the city already has used 3,000 tons in November and December, when 29 inches of snow fell. Public Works Commissioner David Short says that on average, his department uses 250 tons of salt every time the plows go out. He says the large storms are not the problem, but the small storms are when not too much snow falls. There is not enough snow to plow, he says, so salt has to be put down on all the roads. "Every storm is different," he says. "It's all a matter of assessing each situation."

The Kiwanis Club of Central Adirondacks inducts eight new members: Chris and Dee Kraft, Karen Kleps, Penny Stuart, Carmon Mastroianni, Helene McAleese, Donna Dutton and George Pearson.

Trivia quiz

I'll give you the nicknames of U.S. presidents, you name the presidents. (1) Father of His Country, (2) Father of the Constitution, (3) Hero of New Orleans, (4) Red Fox of Kinderhook, (5) Old Tippecanoe, (6) Squire of Hyde Park, (7) Dutch. (Answers will appear here next week.)

Answers to last week's question: Here are the presidents and their vice presidents:

George Herbert Walker Bush (Dan Quayle);

George W. Bush (Dick Cheney);

Ronald Reagan (George Herbert Walker Bush) ;

Jimmy Carter (Walter Mondale);

Dwight D. Eisenhower (Richard Nixon);

Herbert Hoover (Charles Curtis);

Woodrow Wilson (Thomas Marshall)

Bill Clinton (Al Gore).

This Week in History is researched and written by Frank Tomaino. E-mail him at ftomaino221@gmail.com.