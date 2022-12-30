‘My husband and I have been together for 57 years and married for 54. I’m sick of him and me’… These are Hollywood's longest-lasting couples

Read full article on original website
Wedding photographer shares three things that tell them the marriage won't last
We love a wedding: celebrating the happy couple, posing for photos, making fools at ourselves on the dance floor – we just get caught up on the good vibes of the day. But it turns out if we can stop downing the free prosecco for just one minute and actually pay attention to the smaller details of what’s going on, we can predict whether these nuptials will go the distance.
After 10 Years, My Husband And I Were On The Verge Of Divorce. Then We Got A Second Chance.
"That morning, I’d checked my bank account and realized my husband had visited the ATM at 2 a.m. and taken all our money. I was alone with three kids and $50."
Wearing My Mum’s Wedding Ring Is Helping Me Heal From My Parents’ Divorce
My parents have been divorced for as long as I can remember; their marriage ended when I was a baby. As a child, I was ferried between their houses at the weekends, constantly living out of a rucksack. At school plays, I’d anxiously peep out of the stage curtain to see if they were sat together in the audience. Sometimes they were, and that would make my heart race. Often they weren’t.
Married woman discovers husband's work wife is affair partner
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byIn collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash.
Husband wanted an open marriage against wife's wishes, he acted on it but was upset when she did it, divorce looming
Evidently, a husband practically begged his wife for an open relationship but had a change of heart when she followed through with it after expressing her disinterest in the idea at first.
Dear Abby: My daughter married a narcissist
DEAR ABBY: My daughter is married to a textbook narcissist. He’s controlling, easily offended and creates drama out of the most innocent scenarios. There is never enough you can do for him, and he never gets enough praise. We have put up with him for the sake of a relationship with my daughter and three grandchildren. My daughter adores him and goes along with everything he dishes out. She has no friends except online. He alienated all her friends and has tried to distance her from her family as well. Before her marriage she had many friends and enjoyed an active...
I was adopted and reunited with my dad after 30 years – I was stunned to find out where my husband met him first
A WOMAN who was placed for adoption at birth has met her biological father for the first time 32 years later after they both submitted their DNA for testing. When they connected in 2019, Rachael, 32, discovered that she grew up just 20 minutes away from Criss, 53 — and in an even more surprising twist, they learned that Criss and Rachael's husband had already met.
Dear Abby: My mother-in-law is mean to my children
DEAR ABBY: My husband is the oldest of five, with four younger adult sisters. Many people ask if he’s the “favorite” since he’s the firstborn and the only male, but it couldn’t be further from the truth. My mother-in-law favors her daughters to the point of almost ignoring my husband. When it comes to grandchildren, she’s obsessed with her daughters’ children and pretty much ignores our children’s existence. She visits the others 10 times for every one visit to ours. When my husband has spoken to her about it, she says she just “doesn’t see it.” Our children have been hurt...
Dear Abby: I’m cheating on my wife with a coworker
DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my wife for a little over a year. I love her. However, right before our wedding, I met a co-worker I’ll call “Alexis.” We hit it off, and I consider her a close friend. Alexis and I hooked up a few times before and after my wedding. We never discuss the encounters after they happen. After we’ve had a few drinks, we both say things about being together, but usually, we’re just best friends. While my friends believe this is odd, it’s almost a blessing that the awkward conversation doesn’t happen after a night...
Dear Abby: I’m not sure where I fit in my husband’s family
DEAR ABBY: I have been married for almost three years to an incredible man. It’s the third marriage for both of us. I have an older daughter, and he has two older children — a son and a daughter. Last year, they both welcomed their own children. I’m not sure where I fit in when it comes to being a grandparent. Friends of mine said I am a grandma. I say, “By default, I am a grandma.” My friends also said instead of calling me “Grandma,” the grandkids could call me something else to differentiate between their biological grandmas and me....
5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away
I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
He’s Still a Lying Cheating Husband
After more than two decades of marriage, he’s still a lying cheating husband. He doesn’t want a divorce, but his wife has had it. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson advises in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. I have been with my husband for 23...
Dear Abby: My wife left me for my best man
DEAR ABBY: My ex-wife, “Jenny,” and I were together seven years, married for almost five of them. We have a young child together. We have been divorced for eight months. I have been trying to reconcile with her because she is the love of my life and I want our family to be together. The problem is, since we separated, she has been seeing my ex-best friend, “Mack,” who was the best man at our wedding. I was crushed when I found out. I have tried to show Jenny that Mack is a manipulator and a liar and that he hasn’t...
Dear Abby: My sister told me not to breastfeed my baby in front of her boyfriend
DEAR ABBY: I am a new mom who is fortunate to be able to breastfeed. We’ve had several guests come to our house to meet the baby, and if she needs to nurse, I go to the couch and allow her to breastfeed. I don’t feel the need to hide in another room in my own house when I’m comfortable on my couch with all my necessary pillows to assist. My sister wanted to bring her new boyfriend over to meet my husband, the baby and me. Before they came, she called to ask me to refrain from “whipping out my...
Man Enraged After Demanding Open Marriage, Only for Wife to Get Dates
Photo byPhoto by Rana Sawalha on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are some marriages that truly can last a lifetime, with couples celebrating anniversaries of 60, 70, and even 80 years together.
Dear Abby: My daughter is an unfit mother
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have always had a big hand in helping our daughter “Lauren” raise her three kids, ages 5, 10 and 15. She has moved in with us and out many times. About a year ago, she decided she would not do it again. Instead, she moved in with a boyfriend. The kids tried it there but told us, “We don’t want to live there.” They don’t feel safe because there are so many strangers and so many parties there. My daughter decided to let the kids live full time with us, and she now visits us...
Dear Abby: My boyfriend cheated on my 20 times
DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend, “Robert,” for 10 years. We live together, and he helps me raise my preteen daughter. Recently, Robert has decided that he is “entitled to privacy.” He has locked me out of his computer and phone and refuses to share his passwords. Some history: Robert has cheated on me more than 20 times in the past, with an almost-encounter happening as recently as three months ago, thwarted only after I saw some text messages on his phone. Last week, I discovered that he used the search term “sex” on a website that’s notorious for...
Woman’s husband cheated on her with their long-timer cleaner
Marriages are difficult. Sometimes it turns out that two people are just not as compatible as they once thought. Sometimes two people fall out of love. And sometimes, one person betrays the other. When that happens, there's no telling how the betrayed will react. Some will choose to ignore the betrayal. But others will confront it head-on.
Woman will pay for daughter’s whole wedding - but only if she gets to plan the entire thing
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When two of my co-workers, Kristen and Tom got engaged, we all thought they would have the fairy tale romance. They had started as friends, a cook and a waitress, and then the flirting began. Within a year they were dating, within two they were engaged.
Dear Abby: I’m sick of financially supporting my boyfriend
DEAR ABBY: My partner and I have been together for 11 years, living together for seven. He’s a Realtor in his hometown. I had a stroke four years ago, which forced me into early retirement. Real estate is a dog-eat-dog occupation. Paychecks are few and far between, so I pay the rent and all the household bills. He pays his personal bills and the costs of doing business as a Realtor. He is currently broke and doesn’t have the money to pay his personal bills. I refuse to pay them. I think he should get a part-time job to pay his...
