Paul Case, Matt Lomeo, others released quality CDs in 2022

It has become a tradition in this column, as the old year comes to a close and a new one starts, to look back at the year gone by in terms of local recordings that were released in 2022.

With that in mind, it’s time to revisit some of the great CDs that local artists recorded and released over the past year. While the total numbers may be a little down from recent years, there certainly has been no drop-off in quality.

Well-known local singer-songwriter Paul Case hit all the right notes with his 2022 CD, “This Love,” which revealed a more introspective side of the former hard-rocker, with its emphasis more on songwriting and less on guitar pyrotechnics.

LA transplant Matt Lomeo, who recently returned home to Central New York for a special one-night show, has been gathering critical acclaim for his first all-original CD, “When You Call,” which puts Lomeo’s triple-threat skills as a songwriter, vocalist and harmonica player on full display.

Also this year, Russ Bell released his second CD, titled, appropriately enough, “Russ Bell,” and the 10-song disc is a winner, putting together a professional sounding collection of all-original tunes. The record was recorded at his home, with Bell playing and singing all parts before turning it over to well-known recording engineer Bob Acquaviva to put on the final touches.

Acquaviva has been a particularly busy boy in 2022. In addition to overseeing the rerelease of albums recorded by his bands, Mere Mortals and Luftwaffe, and mastering an album of holiday originals by Rick Montalbano and Julie Falatico, his Wayne Manor Studio has been a well-travelled destination for musicians this year, turning out a steady string of solid efforts.

Among those records was one of the more intriguing projects, Steve Zacaroli’s first CD, “33 The Wizard,” dealing with topics like a dystopian future and visits from space aliens.

CNY music veteran Steve Rigo also visited Wayne Manor, joined by fellow veterans like drummer Lenny Milano and saxophonist Darryl Sleszynski, resulting in a fun excursion into the blues, “Drinkin’ With Lincoln.” The mini release party of the CD will be at Fratello's Pizzeria from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 7.

A recording that has Acquaviva particularly excited is a late 2022 release by Rick Reichert, “Along A Path.”

Finally, in November 2022, CNY performer Adam Brooks came out with an ambitious 22-song double album, “Ain’t All About You.”

To purchase these albums, check out the artists’ websites, as well as all the standard online outlets. And, of course, all these recordings can be bought at live shows, which you should make a point to attend.

Remember also, that the process of buying music has changed drastically of late, and not for the benefit of musicians. Recording an album is time-consuming and expensive, and they deserve to be rewarded for their hard work. You may be able to download some tunes for free, but don’t.