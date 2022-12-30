ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

'Joyce Schifer Day' celebrated as longtime auditor reaches retirement

By Zach Tuggle, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 4 days ago
Thirty years after taking a job with the city, Joyce Schifer said goodbye Wednesday to dozens of friends and coworkers at Bucyrus City Hall.

"I'm overwhelmed," she told the many attendees of her retirement party. "It's been a good 30 years."

Schifer's last official day will be Dec. 31. After that, her expertise will be available to city officials on an advisory basis.

"I may be out of office, but I won't be gone," Schifer said. "I know I'm going to be receiving some phone calls. There's a lot to do, just to get to the year rolled over."

The Crawford County Republican Central Committee will begin its hunt for an interim city auditor for Bucyrus early in the new year. In November, voters will elect a new auditor who will take office in January 2024.

'I'm very humbled'

Schifer's storied tenure began in 1992 when she was appointed the city's treasurer. After eight years of service, she ran for the auditor's seat, and won. She's done that job for 23 years.

She has worked alongside eight mayors and dozens of council members since the early 1990s.

"For the most part, I've enjoyed my relationship with all the mayors and the council people," Schifer said. "I'm very humbled that the public chose to keep reelecting me each year."

She has taken work home with her and spent long hours in city hall to make sure the taxpayers' money has been handled properly.

"I've devoted a lot of time here, sometimes to the detriment of my family, I think," Schifer said.

She's been recognized for her exemplary work countless times over the years. It's a tradition that everyone in Bucyrus knows will be hard to replicate after her retirement.

"It's kind of bittersweet for us here at city hall," Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser said. "But I tell you what, 30 years in city government feels like 90 years anywhere else."

'Joyce Schifer Day'

The mayor proclaimed that Wednesday be called "Joyce Schifer Day" in the city of Bucyrus.

"It's going to be rough when she's not around here," Reser said.

Schifer has been recognized many times over the years by the state auditor's office for her meticulous bookkeeping. That continued Wednesday with a visit by a liaison from the office of Keith Faber, Ohio's Auditor of State.

Also honoring her service was state Rep. Riordan McClain, who said he has witnessed her dedication for many years.

"Bucyrus is lucky to have you," McClain said. "There's going to be a hole here that will need to be filled."

ztuggle@gannett.com

419-564-3508

Twitter: @zachtuggle

