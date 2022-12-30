Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte
This evening in North Platte: Watching a potential winter storm. Mainly cloudy early. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected late. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in North Platte, NE
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
North Platte Telegraph
Winter storm system forecast to drop between 8 inches to a foot in North Platte area
The first winter storm of the new year hit the local area on Monday with the brunt of the projected snowfall, which could amount to a foot, coming in the overnight hours into Tuesday. Light snow in the morning Monday turned into freezing rain in the early afternoon before it...
